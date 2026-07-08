ASX 200 Slides Over 0.6% as Rare Earths and Lithium Stocks Tumble Amid Global Semiconductor Sell-Off Today

SYDNEY — Australian shares fell for a third consecutive session Wednesday, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 58 points, or 0.66 percent, to 8,745.9 in early afternoon trading, as renewed weakness in semiconductor stocks worldwide and a fresh wave of selling in lithium and rare earths names weighed on the broader market.

Wednesday's decline followed a session on Wall Street in which chip stocks fell for a second straight day. The Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.8 percent overnight, while the S&P 500 lost 0.4 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 0.2 percent after trading as much as 0.44 percent higher earlier in the session, according to Market Index. SPI futures had pointed to a subdued opening for the ASX 200 on Wednesday, with the index initially expected to open just 3 points lower before a broader risk-off tone took hold as the local session progressed.

The pullback extends a rough stretch for Australian equities. The benchmark index closed Tuesday down 27.1 points, or 0.45 percent, at 8,803.9, as overnight U.S. military strikes near the Strait of Hormuz reignited Middle East tensions, pushing oil prices and bond yields higher and draining risk appetite from the market's most globally exposed sectors, according to Market Index's evening wrap. That followed a 13-point, or 0.2 percent, decline on Monday to 8,831, itself a retreat from a one-week high reached the previous Friday.

Wednesday's session has been dominated by continued turmoil in South Korea's chip sector, which has rippled through to related Australian stocks. South Korea's KOSPI index tumbled a further 4.9 percent Tuesday following a weak second-quarter earnings reaction from Samsung Electronics, even though the company posted a record 89.4 trillion Korean won operating profit, a figure that surpassed the highest quarterly profits ever recorded by both Nvidia and Apple. Despite those historic results, Samsung shares fell sharply, weighing on broader Asia-Pacific technology sentiment that has continued to affect trading into Wednesday.

Base metals and critical minerals stocks bore the brunt of Tuesday's and Wednesday's selling. Nickel Industries, South32 and Sandfire Resources were each down more than 4 percent Tuesday, while major diversified miners BHP and Rio Tinto fell 1.9 percent and 1.8 percent respectively. Lithium and rare earths names were hit particularly hard despite relatively benign underlying commodity price signals, with Liontown Resources down 7.6 percent, Mineral Resources down 5.6 percent, Pilbara Minerals down 5.4 percent, Lynas Rare Earths down 6.4 percent, and Iluka Resources down 4.2 percent, according to Market Index. Chinese lithium carbonate futures eased only marginally by comparison, down just 0.7 percent, while benchmark neodymium-praseodymium prices were actually up 0.3 percent in China, underscoring the extent to which the local declines outpaced the underlying commodity moves.

Gold miners also came under renewed pressure. The S&P/All Ordinaries Gold index was down as much as 4 percent at Wednesday's session lows before paring some losses, according to Market Index, continuing a reversal from the strong gains gold stocks posted just days earlier. Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining had jumped 10.6 percent and 8.6 percent respectively on July 4 as bullion rallied on softer U.S. payroll data, but gold stocks tumbled 4.3 percent Tuesday as bullion retreated, with Northern Star dipping a further 5.1 percent.

Not every sector has struggled amid the broader pullback. Information technology stocks bucked the wider downturn Tuesday, with the sector's benchmark index rising 2 percent even as South Korean tech shares slumped, buoyed in part by a governance-related rally in WiseTech Global, which jumped 5.7 percent after the company confirmed the removal of Richard White from the chairman role, a move the market interpreted as meaningfully de-risking a stock that had shed more than 40 percent from its highs partly due to governance concerns. Fellow technology names NextDC, TechnologyOne and Xero also posted gains Tuesday, while the big four banks advanced between 0.9 percent and 1.6 percent, providing some offsetting support to the broader index.

Individual company news has continued to shape Wednesday's session. Gold miner Predictive Discovery reported that its Kiniero mine in Guinea ran well above nameplate capacity during the June quarter, milling 2.2 million tonnes at 0.86 grams per tonne of gold to pour 54,252 ounces, with its Nampala operation adding a further 9,774 ounces for a combined 64,026 ounces. The company reported cash and bullion holdings of $530 million as of June 30. Fellow gold producer Ramelius Resources delivered 192,182 ounces for the full financial year, within its guidance range and marking the company's sixth consecutive year of meeting production targets, while Alkane Resources reported 168,337 gold-equivalent ounces for the year, near the upper end of its own guidance range.

In a separate significant corporate development, logistics company Qube Holdings confirmed that its scheme of arrangement to be acquired by Rubik Australia has become legally effective, with the New South Wales Supreme Court's approving orders lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. Qube shareholders are set to receive cash consideration of $5.20 per share, less interim and special dividends, with the transaction expected to be implemented on August 14. Elsewhere, U.S. biotechnology company Vertex Pharmaceuticals agreed to acquire San Diego-based Crinetics Pharmaceuticals for $85 per share in cash, a deal valuing the company at approximately $10 billion and sending Crinetics shares up roughly 100 percent, a transaction that drew attention among Australian biotech-focused investors given its scale.

Looking at the broader picture, the ASX 200 has traded in a range between 8,490.90 and 8,983.80 over the trailing month, according to Investing.com data, with the index still up 1.91 percent over the past 12 months despite the recent volatility. Analysts at IG have projected the index could move toward the 9,300 to 9,500 range by the end of 2026, though that outlook depends heavily on how the current tension between a resilient U.S. technology sector, a hawkish Reserve Bank of Australia, and uncertain Chinese economic data resolves itself in the coming months. With China's June inflation figures due for release later this week and the RBA continuing to signal that further interest rate increases remain possible, investors are likely to remain cautious as they navigate a market being pulled simultaneously by domestic monetary policy, global commodity price swings, and overnight developments on Wall Street.