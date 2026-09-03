CAIRNS, Australia — Residents relocating in and around Cairns this year are navigating a moving industry that has grown steadily more competitive, with directory data showing well over 100 removalist operators now serving the Far North Queensland region, ranging from small owner-operated crews to national companies with hundreds of branches worldwide.

Booking platforms tracking the local market say home moves in Cairns typically cost between $80 and $227, with a median price of roughly $130, though full-home and interstate relocations can run considerably higher depending on volume, distance and whether packing services are included. Review aggregators covering dozens of Cairns-based movers report thousands of completed jobs and generally strong satisfaction, though industry watchdogs and consumer complaint sites also note occasional disputes over final invoices that exceeded original quotes, underscoring the importance of getting a fixed-price agreement in writing before moving day.

Based on years of operation, service range and consistency of customer feedback tracked by regional business directories, here are five of the removalists most frequently recommended for Cairns moves in 2026.

R2G Transport & Storage

R2G Transport & Storage has operated in the Cairns and Far North Queensland removalist market since 2014 and holds accreditation with the Australian Furniture Removers Association (AFRA), a national standard fewer regional operators can point to. The firm's Cairns removalists base has traditionally served FIFO workers commuting to Bowen Basin mine sites and retirees relocating for the climate, though industry directories tracking the region say the customer mix has broadened toward working families in recent years. Alongside local moves, the company runs a dedicated interstate removalists operation connecting Far North Queensland to the southern states, a route local guides note fewer single-truck operators in the region cover. Reviewers cited by regional comparison sites point to the crew's experience with humidity-sensitive goods and long-haul freight as a recurring point of praise.

Greater Northern Removals & Storage

Operating in the Cairns market since 1986, Greater Northern Removals & Storage is among the longest-running moving businesses in the region. The family-owned company is affiliated with a global network reporting more than 1,350 branches across over 130 countries, giving it capacity for both local household moves and larger interstate and international relocations. Local directories cite its combination of longevity and international reach as a differentiator for customers with more complex moving needs.

Allied Moving Services Cairns

Allied Moving Services markets itself as the largest provider of removal services in Australia and one of the largest globally, with more than 40 branches spanning every Australian state and roughly 600 locations worldwide. In Cairns, the company offers tailored moving plans for both residential and business relocations, along with vehicle transport and pet-safe moving arrangements. Its scale has made it a frequent recommendation for customers moving longer distances or requiring more logistical coordination than a single local crew can typically provide.

First Move Transport

A family-owned and operated business serving Cairns and the broader Queensland region for more than a decade, First Move Transport has built a reputation for straightforward, friendly service aimed at reducing the stress of moving day. Local directories describe the company's staff as efficient and reliable, citing its longevity in the regional market as evidence of consistent customer satisfaction over time.

Across the Cairns removalist sector, industry guides say the fundamentals of choosing a reliable mover have remained consistent even as the number of operators has grown. A valid Australian Business Number, obtainable through the Australian Business Register, is considered a baseline requirement for any legitimate operator, and consumer advocates recommend verifying a company's ABN before booking. Public liability insurance and coverage for goods in transit are treated as essential safeguards, protecting both property and belongings in the event of accidental damage during a move.

Complaint data collected by national moving-review platforms also points to a recurring source of customer frustration: final invoices that differ significantly from an original verbal or written quote. Guides addressing the Cairns market specifically advise customers to obtain fixed, itemized quotes in writing and to clarify in advance how the company handles additional charges for items such as stairs, long carries or unexpected delays.

Seasonal demand also shapes the local market. Cairns' tropical wet season, which typically runs from November through April, can affect scheduling and availability for movers navigating flood-prone routes, and several local operators advise booking well in advance during the drier, more popular moving months in the middle of the year.

With Far North Queensland's population continuing to grow and demand for both local and interstate moving services remaining steady, industry observers expect competition among Cairns removalists to remain strong through the rest of 2026, giving residents a wider pool of options but also a greater need to compare quotes, insurance coverage and reviews carefully before booking.