Mobile technology is continually evolving, bringing users increased functionality and convenience. These developments include the way in which people connect to the internet, how they interact online and the devices they use. So, from eSIMs to wearables, here are five innovations impacting mobile technology in 2023.

1. Embedded SIMs

One important innovation in the area of mobile technology has been the embedded subscriber identity module (or eSIM). Traditionally, SIM cards comprise a small plastic card with a silicon integrated circuit chip, which is placed into a slot in the phone. They store the user's "profile", allowing them to make and receive calls and texts and access the internet via mobile data. An eSIM is a non-removable microchip embedded in the mobile phone, which allows users to store multiple profiles on the same device.

This has multiple benefits, such as when traveling overseas. For example, users can buy an eSIM to travel in Thailand before they leave home and then access their data plan "on the go" via a local network. A further advantage of the eSIM is that they work cross-border. So, for example, rather than needing multiple physical SIM cards for a trip to Asia, a traveler can purchase an eSIM that works across different countries in the region. To date, eSIM functionality is only available in selected phone models, including the Apple iPhone XS onwards, plus some Google, Samsung and other big-name devices.

2. 5G connectivity

Fifth-generation (5G) wireless connectivity is being rolled out across the world, albeit with several obstacles to overcome, such as the various costs involved. The technology offers boosted connectivity, better services and increased functionality. It supports the use of wearables, virtual reality (VR) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Even with the headwinds, it has been forecast that by 2026, there will be five billion 5G subscriptions globally, with 5G-enabled smartphones expected to overtake 4G phones in popularity during 2023. In fact, shipments of 5G phones are projected to account for 69% of total shipments this year, compared to just 20% in 2020. Beyond 5G, exploration is underway into 6G. However, the technology is not expected to be released until 2030.

3. Mobile VR

Once prohibitively expensive, VR is becoming ever-more accessible, with many different applications developed for individuals and industry. Standalone VR headsets are available for gaming, education and training, and other virtual experiences. Specific applications include within the military, construction and engineering, and healthcare.

Being able to replicate different scenarios is an invaluable way to train professionals across a range of sectors. There are smartphones that are compatible with VR. However, the technology is still at something of a nascent stage, meaning further innovations are expected to streamline and simplify VR. Examples include VR apps and related augmented reality (AR) apps.

4. Wearables

The global market for wearable devices has been projected to pass $54 billion during 2023, up from $22 billion in 2018. People are now turning to wearables for multiple functions, including fitness tracking, health monitoring, and gaming. Innovative developments in the wearables sector include smart clothing and jewelry for everyday wear, as well as devices built into military uniforms and sports people's kit and equipment that help to monitor and improve performance.

In addition, there have been reports that the long-anticipated Apple Glasses will debut in 2023. The glasses are linked to the user's phone, displaying texts, emails and games over the wearer's field of vision. Similarly, various large tech companies are working on smart contact lenses.

5. Enhanced mobile security

Along with the rise in the use and functionality of mobile devices comes increased security risks. People use their devices for such sensitive functions as banking and ecommerce, while the growth of the IoT means more physical objects are linked to users' smart devices. Hackers can exploit vulnerabilities to steal data and identities (phishing). Other threats include malware and unauthorized access to services.

Mobile devices already include security features and users can protect themselves by using a virtual private network. However, developers are now also responding to cyber threats by incorporating additional security features into their apps. These include two-step authentication and biometrics, such as facial recognition or fingerprint identification.

Beyond 2023, further innovation is expected in such areas as artificial intelligence and IoT apps, as mobile technologies continue to evolve and to enhance the user experience. In addition, the 5G roll-out will continue and hardware will develop, with more wearable technologies and increased take-up of eSIMs by manufacturers and mobile networks. This will all lead to innovation in the cybersecurity field to ensure that devices and services are protected against hackers and other malicious actors.