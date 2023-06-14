Hearing is essential for any human being since it promotes communication and interactions. However, not every individual is lucky to have this ability. In fact, there are at least 15 billion (20%) people worldwide with hearing problems; among them, some are students.

In traditional learning environments, students with hearing impairment often encounter numerous challenges. Relying on spoken language can create barriers that hinder their learning experience. The absence of accessible resources and communication methods can leave them feeling isolated and excluded. These challenges not only affect their academic performance but also impact their confidence and overall well-being.

For instance, it can make them miss important information, affecting their academic performance. Additionally, communication with peers and teachers may also be problematic. Fortunately, with the help of transcription services, students can overcome some of these challenges. How? Read on to learn how academic transcription services can benefit students with hearing issues.

An Overview of Transcription Services

Before we look at how transcription services can benefit students with hearing problems, let's first know what it is and how it works. So, what is transcription? Transcription is all about transforming spoken content into written text. Transcription services are companies that help people transcribe their recordings into written form.

In the education sector, it's known as academic transcription. Usually, it involves transforming educational content, such as lectures, lessons, and team projects, into written transcripts. For example, a learner can record a lecture and then hire a transcriptionist to transform it into a readable manuscript. These services provide students with an accessible and comprehensive representation of the information shared in educational settings, making it a vital tool for students with hearing problems.

Usually, there are various ways to transcribe academic files. The first option is for the school, tutors, or students to transcribe the recordings themselves. However, this option does not apply to students with hearing problems. Not to forget how tiresome and time-consuming the process is. The second option is to use transcribing software.

Obviously, using software is cheap and fast, but the outcome isn't the best when it comes to accuracy. This scenario brings us to the third option; hiring a reliable transcription service like GoTrancript, TranscribeMe, GMR, etc. If you want quality transcripts, then this is the finest option.

So, how do transcription services work? Usually, a transcription service provider employs skilled professionals to transcribe spoken words into written form. A professional transcriptionist will carefully listen to an audio recording or live session while writing down what they hear in a readable text. Once the transcript is complete, the school, lecturer, or student can make use of it.

How Transcription Services Can Help Students With Hearing Problems

As mentioned, transcription services can aid students with hearing impairments in various ways. They can help mitigate some of the challenges faced by students with hearing impairments. So, here is how they help.

Enhance Accessibility

For any learner with a hearing problem, attending lectures can lead to anxiety and frustration. These feelings can appear because traditional assistive technics like sign language interpreters and hearing aids might not offer the level of accessibility they need. That's where transcription services come in. By transcribing audio content into written text, transcription services provide a valuable tool that can help level the playing field for all students.

Transcription services are available in two main types: verbatim and non-verbatim. Verbatim transcription involves recording every single word spoken in the audio content, while non-verbatim transcription provides an overview of the key points covered. Both types can be helpful depending on what students need and their preferences. For example, if you are a student more interested in reviewing presentations or lectures at your own pace, then verbatim transcription can be perfect. On the other hand, if you wish to have an overview of key concepts, non-verbatim might be suitable.

Accessible audio content is essential for all students to have equal opportunities to learn and grow academically. By providing accurate transcriptions of lectures and presentations, universities can ensure that no student is left behind due to their hearing impairment. These services also benefit educators by allowing them to reach a wider range of students with diverse learning styles. Technically, incorporating audio content into university education aids in meeting legal requirements. It also helps enhance content accessibility, thus creating an inclusive learning environment where all individuals can flourish regardless of their abilities or limitations.

Improves Flexibility

One of the most significant benefits of transcription services for students with hearing impairments is their flexibility. With the help of transcription services, learners don't need to attend all lectures since they can use the transcripts to review everything at their own pace. This approach allows them to fully absorb and understand the material without worrying about missing anything important.

For example, assuming a student with hearing impairment attends a class where the professor talks fast, no doubt they will have difficulty trying to catch up with what is being taught. But if they can access accurate transcripts from a reliable transcription provider, they can read through the text at their own pace and take as much time as they need to fully understand each concept before moving on. Naturally, this can result in better grades.

Aids in Studying and Note-Taking

Another significant benefit of transcription services is that they provide students with a valuable reference tool for studying and note-taking. With transcripts available for all lectures, presentations, and other audio content, students can quickly review past material when preparing for exams or writing papers.

Also, access to transcripts allows students to take more thorough notes during class. Instead of frantically trying to write down everything the professor says (and potentially missing important information), they can listen to the teacher carefully and take brief notes, knowing they will have access to detailed transcripts later.

In addition, transcripts provide an invaluable resource for reviewing material. For instance, if the professor was talking fast, and the student didn't fully understand, they can use the transcripts to find the info they need later. Generally, transcription services make studying easier and more effective for students with hearing impairments by providing them with an efficient way to review course materials at any time.

Develops Inclusivity

Another benefit of transcription services for students with hearing impairments is that it promotes inclusivity in the classroom. Transcription services can help break down communication barriers since they provide equal access to information, thus leading to a more inclusive learning environment.

Accurate transcripts allow students to access the same content, thus leveling the playing field. In addition to promoting accessibility, transcription services can lead to more diverse perspectives and ideas in class discussions. Since every learner can access the same information, even those with hearing issues can participate in discussions and share their viewpoints. This diversity of thought can lead to richer conversations that benefit everyone involved.

Furthermore, when learners feel included and valued in the classroom, they will feel motivated. As a result, they will be more likely to read the material, thus developing a deeper understanding of it. For instance, imagine a student with a hearing problem who is interested in literature. Of course, without transcription services, this student may struggle to follow along with class discussions about assigned readings or literary analysis. However, if transcripts are available for those discussions, they can fully engage with their peers.

Transcripts benefit students with hearing impairment and improve their classmates' learning experience by including their unique perspectives. Ultimately, this approach helps create a brighter future by promoting inclusivity in schools and universities worldwide. This means everyone gets an equal chance to excel in education, no matter their ability and background.

Helps Save Money

While hearing aids and sign language interpreters are commonly used to assist students with hearing impairments, they can be quite costly. For example, quality hearing aids are usually expensive. On the other hand, sign language interpreters also typically come at a high hourly rate. Moreover, these two options might not work for all students with hearing problems.

That's where a transcription service can come in handy. It provides a cost-effective alternative that can benefit both the student and the school. With transcription services, schools can hire a trustworthy provider that will create accurate transcripts of lectures and other audio content on an ongoing basis for all students with hearing impairments.

Usually, transcribing educational materials like lectures is a one-time expense that will benefit everyone involved for a long time. Moreover, transcription services are often more economical than other assistance modes because a wider variety of students with varying degrees of hearing impairment can use them. For instance, some students may only need occasional assistance, while others require constant support throughout their academic programs. Transcription services offer flexibility to accommodate all needs without incurring extra costs.

Conclusion

As you can see, transcription services provide an invaluable resource for students with hearing impairments. The services can simplify their class preparation, note-taking, studying, and exam preparation. With transcripts, students with hearing problems can focus better on their courses, feel more included and comprehend concepts better.

