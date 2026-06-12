Australia Socceroors Names 26-Man Squad for 2026 World Cup with Blend of Youth and Experience

SYDNEY — Australia has announced its 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, blending established veterans with exciting young talents under coach Tony Popovic as the Socceroos prepare for a challenging Group D that includes co-host United States, Turkiye and Paraguay.

The squad features a mix of European-based players and A-League stars, with key figures like Mathew Ryan, Jackson Irvine, Harry Souttar and rising prospects Nestory Irankunda and Mohamed Toure expected to play central roles. Popovic's selection reflects a balance between experience and dynamism as Australia aims to advance beyond the group stage for the first time since 2006.

Full Squad Breakdown

Goalkeepers Mathew Ryan (Levante, LaLiga, 34, 104 caps) – The captain and most experienced player heads into his record-equalling fourth World Cup. Paul Izzo (Randers, Danish Superliga, 31, 4 caps) Patrick Beach (Melbourne City, A-League, 22, 2 caps)

Defenders Aziz Behich (Melbourne City, A-League, 35, 84 caps) Jordan Bos (Feyenoord, Eredivisie, 23, 27 caps) Cameron Burgess (Swansea City, Championship, 30, 27 caps) Alessandro Circati (Parma, Serie A, 22, 13 caps) Milos Degenek (APOEL, Cypriot First Division, 32, 57 caps) Jason Geria (Albirex Niigata, J.League 2, 33, 14 caps) Lucas Herrington (Colorado Rapids, MLS, 18, 4 caps) Jacob Italiano (Grazer AK, Austrian Bundesliga, 24, 5 caps) Harry Souttar (Leicester City, Championship, 27, 38 caps) Kai Trewin (New York City FC, MLS, 25, 6 caps)

Midfielders Cammy Devlin (Hearts, Scottish Premiership, 28, 5 caps) Ajdin Hrustic (Heracles Almelo, Eredivisie, 29, 37 caps) Jackson Irvine (St Pauli, Bundesliga, 33, 82 caps) Connor Metcalfe (St Pauli, Bundesliga, 26, 36 caps) Paul Okon-Engstler (Sydney FC, A-League, 21, 6 caps) Aiden O'Neill (New York City FC, MLS, 27, 31 caps)

Forwards Nestory Irankunda (Watford, Championship, 20, 15 caps) Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City, A-League, 35, 80 caps) Awer Mabil (Castellon, LaLiga 2, 30, 38 caps) Mohamed Toure (Norwich City, Championship, 22, 10 caps) Nishan Velupillay (Melbourne Victory, A-League, 25, 7 caps) Cristian Volpato (Sassuolo, Serie A, 22, 1 cap) Tete Yengi (Machida Zelvia, J.League, 25, 1 cap)

Key Players and Strengths

Mathew Ryan's leadership and experience between the posts provide stability. The 35-year-old arrives in strong form after helping Levante retain LaLiga status. Jackson Irvine, the St Pauli captain, remains a midfield anchor with 82 caps, offering leadership and energy.

Harry Souttar's recovery from a long-term Achilles injury adds defensive solidity, while his aerial presence is a threat at set pieces. Young talents like Jordan Bos (Feyenoord) and Nestory Irankunda (Watford) bring pace and creativity, with Irankunda seen as a potential x-factor due to his explosive speed and powerful shot.

Mohamed Toure's emergence as a striker adds depth in attack, while established names like Mathew Leckie and Awer Mabil provide experience on the flanks. The squad's blend of youth and veterans gives Popovic flexibility in tactical setups.

Group D Challenges

Australia faces a demanding Group D against co-host United States, Turkiye and Paraguay. The Socceroos open against Turkiye on June 13 in Vancouver, followed by matches against the United States in Seattle on June 19 and Paraguay in Santa Clara on June 25.

Progression to the round of 32 is a realistic target in the expanded 48-team format. A strong performance against Turkiye would set an ideal tone, while avoiding defeat against the United States could position Australia well heading into the final group match.

Coach Tony Popovic's Approach

Popovic has emphasized tactical discipline, high pressing and exploiting transitions. His selection reflects a desire for balance, with experienced players providing leadership and younger talents injecting dynamism. The coach has stressed the importance of mental preparation and adapting to North American conditions.

Australia's recent form in qualifiers and friendlies has shown improvement, with the team demonstrating greater cohesion and attacking threat. Popovic's experience in European and Asian football brings valuable tactical knowledge to the Socceroos setup.

Historical Context and Ambitions

Australia has appeared in seven World Cups, with round of 16 finishes in 2006 and 2022 marking their best performances. The 2026 tournament offers an opportunity to surpass those results in an expanded format that rewards consistency across three group matches.

The Socceroos qualified convincingly through Asian qualifiers, demonstrating growth since their playoff heroics in previous cycles. Reaching the knockout stages again would be a significant achievement and boost domestic football development.

Fan Expectations and Support

Australian fans are expected to travel in strong numbers to Vancouver, Seattle and Santa Clara, creating pockets of green and gold support. The Socceroos' passionate supporter base has grown with each tournament appearance, and national pride will be high as the team seeks to make history.

Broadcast coverage on SBS will ensure widespread accessibility, with convenient viewing times for the opener against Turkiye. Fans are encouraged to follow official channels for updates and ticket information for matches.

Preparation and Key Storylines

The squad is based in Oakland for final preparations, focusing on fitness, tactical cohesion and adapting to time zones. Injury management and squad rotation will be vital given the tight schedule.

Key storylines include Irankunda's potential breakout, Souttar's recovery and Ryan's leadership in his fourth World Cup. The team's ability to perform away from home against strong opposition will be tested early.

Outlook for the Tournament

Australia enters with realistic ambitions of advancing from Group D. A positive result against Turkiye would set an ideal tone, while strong performances against the United States and Paraguay could secure progression.

The expanded format provides more opportunities, but the quality in Group D demands consistency. With a balanced squad and experienced coach, the Socceroos are well-equipped to compete and potentially create more World Cup memories for Australian fans.

As the tournament begins, national attention turns to the Socceroos' campaign. The blend of youth and experience under Popovic offers hope for a strong showing in what promises to be a memorable 2026 World Cup.

The Socceroos' journey starts against Turkiye on June 13. With solid preparation and a clear tactical plan, Australia has every chance to make an impact in Group D and beyond. Fans worldwide will be watching as the green and gold takes the field once more on football's biggest stage.