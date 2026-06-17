ARLINGTON, Texas — England launches its bid to end a 60-year World Cup drought when it faces familiar rival Croatia on Wednesday in the opening match of Group L at AT&T Stadium.

The Three Lions enter as one of the tournament favorites after flawless qualifying and strong pedigree under manager Thomas Tuchel. Croatia, perennial overachievers, bring experience and resilience despite an aging core.

England has not won the World Cup since 1966 on home soil. Back-to-back European Championship final losses have fueled determination. The squad qualified with eight wins from eight matches, scoring 22 goals and conceding none. Recent friendlies showed mixed results, including a narrow victory over New Zealand, but Tuchel's side has historically elevated its game on major stages.

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Harry Kane leads the attack as England's all-time top scorer with 79 international goals. The Bayern Munich forward enjoyed a stellar club season, netting 36 Bundesliga goals in 31 appearances plus strong Champions League form. He arrives with recent hat-tricks and remains a clinical finisher in big matches.

Tuchel has built the team around Kane's movement and finishing. Key supporting players include Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and a defense featuring John Stones and Ezri Konsa. Recent squad adjustments included replacing injured Tino Livramento with Trevoh Chalobah.

Croatia reached the 2018 final and 2022 semifinals, relying on veterans like Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic and Andrej Kramaric. Modric, at 40, helped secure strong qualifying results — seven wins in eight games, 26 goals scored and four conceded. The team has faced questions about pace and physicality but consistently defies expectations.

Recent history favors England. The sides have met in the Nations League and at Euro 2024, with England prevailing. The painful memory of Croatia's 2018 World Cup semifinal extra-time victory via Mario Mandzukic remains motivation for revenge.

Team News and Lineup Expectations

England is expected to deploy a solid setup with Jordan Pickford in goal. The back line likely features Reece James, Stones, Konsa and possibly Dan Burn or others for width. Midfield should see Rice anchoring alongside Bellingham and Elliot Anderson, allowing forward thrust. Kane leads the line, supported by players like Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon or Noni Madueke.

Croatia's lineup centers on Modric's creativity, with Kovacic in midfield and Kramaric or Budimir up front. Josko Gvardiol provides defensive solidity on the left. The side blends experience with younger talents but must manage fitness concerns for veterans.

Betting Tips and Odds

England enters as clear favorite at around 8/11 to -140 on the moneyline, reflecting home advantage in a neutral venue and superior depth. A draw sits at about 14/5 to +270, while Croatia is a longer shot at 15/4 to +420. Over 2.5 goals is priced around +110 to +116, with under favored slightly in some markets.

Tip 1: Harry Kane to score anytime. The captain's form and big-game pedigree make him a strong candidate at odds around 5/4. He has delivered consistently for club and country.

Tip 2: Declan Rice to score or assist. The Arsenal midfielder contributed goals and assists in qualifying and club play. Set-piece threats and forward license under Tuchel boost his value at around 11/4 to 5/4 in various markets.

Correct score predictions lean toward England wins, such as 2-0 or 2-1. England to win by one goal appeals in several previews.

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Tactical Outlook

England aims for control and efficiency. Tuchel's pragmatic approach prioritizes structure and exploiting set pieces or transitions involving Kane and Bellingham. Croatia will likely sit deeper, absorb pressure and seek counters through Modric's vision and Perisic's experience.

The match kicks off at 9 p.m. BST (3 p.m. local time in Arlington) and carries significant weight for group standings. A strong start could build momentum for England in a competitive Group L.

Both teams qualified convincingly, but England's flawless record and depth give it the edge. Croatia's tournament pedigree ensures it will not roll over easily. Expect a tense, tactical battle with England favored to prevail.

The result could set the tone for the Three Lions' campaign. Fans and analysts watch closely as England seeks to finally lift the trophy that has eluded it for six decades.