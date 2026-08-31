BRISBANE, Australia — As Brisbane's housing market continues to churn through 2026, residents packing up for a new address are turning to a crowded field of removalist companies, each vying for business on the strength of online reviews, response times and transparent pricing. Industry directories tracking the sector say the city is now served by dozens of licensed moving companies, ranging from single-truck operators to established firms running fleets across South East Queensland.

Choosing among them has become harder as the market has grown. Review platforms that track the industry say Brisbane removalists average roughly $200 an hour for local jobs, with fixed-price quotes for full-home moves often running close to $1,000, depending on distance, volume of belongings and whether packing services are included. Consumer advocates and industry guides consistently point to the same handful of factors that separate reliable movers from risky ones: proof of public liability insurance, goods-in-transit cover, transparent hourly or fixed rates, and a verifiable track record of completed jobs.

Based on customer ratings, years in operation and the range of services offered, here are five of the removalists most frequently recommended for Brisbane moves in 2026.

Book A Mover

Established in 2007, Book A Mover has built nearly two decades of history in the Brisbane relocation market. The company offers house and office moves, commercial relocations, car transport, packing and unpacking, and interstate services, backed by a fleet of vehicles and a trained crew. Industry directories that track customer feedback across Google and other review platforms consistently list the firm among the city's higher-rated movers, citing its size and breadth of services as a draw for larger residential and commercial jobs.

Scotty's The Movers

With more than a decade of operation in Brisbane, Scotty's The Movers has positioned itself around affordability and full-service support, offering solutions for both household and furniture-specific moves. The company markets itself on removing the logistical burden of moving day, handling everything from loading to problem-solving on site. Reviewers cited by local business directories describe the crews as experienced and the pricing as competitive relative to larger interstate operators.

Shift Buddies

Shift Buddies has emerged as one of the more frequently cited local removalists for both intracity and interstate moves, according to comparison guides published this year. The company offers hourly rates alongside detailed online estimates, a structure aimed at limiting the hidden costs that consumer groups say are among the most common complaints in the industry. Beyond local Brisbane jobs, the company has built a presence on interstate routes connecting Brisbane to Sydney and Melbourne, along with packing, loading and post-move rubbish removal services.

StarCity Removals

StarCity Removals has developed a reputation for speed, with directory data showing it posts some of the fastest quote-response times of any removalist operating in Brisbane. The company is also listed among a small group of local movers offering an on-time guarantee, a commitment that has become a differentiator in a market where scheduling delays are a recurring source of customer frustration. StarCity's services span standard residential moves as well as furniture and office relocations.

Good Move Removals

Good Move Removals has built one of the largest volumes of completed jobs among Brisbane-area movers tracked by regional job-matching platforms, with figures published this year showing more than 1,600 hires through one major comparison site alone. That volume, combined with consistent review scores, has made the company one of the more frequently booked options for straightforward local moves, according to the same tracking data.

Across the sector, industry guides say the fundamentals of vetting a removalist have not changed even as the number of operators has grown. A minimum of $10 million in public liability coverage is considered standard for a professional operation, protecting customers if a crew damages a wall, doorframe or floor during a move. Goods-in-transit insurance, covering belongings while in the truck, is treated as a second essential safeguard. Guides published by moving-industry sites this year also flag Brisbane's housing stock — including a large number of stilt and highset homes — as a local complication that experienced crews are better equipped to navigate than newer entrants to the market.

Pricing structures across the five companies and the broader Brisbane market remain largely hourly for local moves, with fixed quotes offered for larger interstate jobs. Review aggregators tracking thousands of customer ratings across more than 40 Brisbane-based removalist businesses show an overall average rating in the mid-four-star range, though individual company performance varies significantly by job size and season.

Moving activity in Queensland has remained elevated through 2026 alongside continued population growth in the greater Brisbane region, a trend that industry watchers say is likely to keep demand — and competition among removalists — high heading into the new year.