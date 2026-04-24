Experienced business leader, entrepreneur and investor Sunny Bhasin has expanded his business portfolio and acquired one of Melbourne's most respected cabinetry and joinery businesses, Andave Cabinets, marking a significant new chapter for the 30-year-old company.

Founded in 1994, Andave Cabinets has built a long-standing reputation for high-quality, bespoke cabinetry and joinery across residential, commercial, retail and hospitality sectors. Under new ownership, the business is now positioned for its next phase of growth, expansion and national ambition.

Bhasin said the acquisition was driven by a clear gap in the market.

"The construction, fit-out and interiors sector is growing rapidly, but there is a shortage of providers who can consistently deliver premium quality at scale," Bhasin said.

"Andave has an exceptional reputation for craftsmanship and complex joinery. It is exactly the type of business the market needs more of."

Scaling a trusted name to meet market demand

Bhasin plans to scale Andave Cabinets' operations to meet increasing demand from builders, architects and developers, while preserving the quality, attention to detail and fully in-house delivery model that has defined the brand for three decades.

"The opportunity is not just growth for growth's sake," he said.

"It's about expanding responsibly, investing in people, technology and systems, and ensuring Andave continues to deliver outstanding outcomes on increasingly complex projects."

The expansion strategy will focus on strengthening Andave's presence in Victoria, diversifying further into commercial and institutional projects, and preparing the business for future interstate opportunities.

Meeting the needs of a changing market

Bhasin said changing expectations across residential, commercial and mixed-use developments have created demand for joinery partners who can deliver precision, flexibility and reliability.

"Design-led projects today are more complex than ever," he said.

"Builders and architects need partners who can handle diverse materials, detailed specifications and evolving scopes, without compromising on quality or timelines."

With its fully in-house manufacturing facility, advanced CAD and CNC technology, and experienced team, Andave Cabinets is well positioned to meet those needs.

A new chapter built on strong foundations

While the ownership has changed, Bhasin said the core values of Andave Cabinets remain unchanged.

"This business has thrived for 30 years because of its people, its systems and its commitment to quality," he said.

"Our focus is to build on that foundation and take Andave to the next level."

Bhasin emphasised that Australia urgently needs quality, onshore suppliers who can deliver tailored cabinetry solutions for both residential and commercial environments, as demand for customisation continues to surge.

Relying on overseas prefabricated cabinetry is not the cheaper or safer option. Import costs are climbing, build quality is often compromised and warranties are either limited or non-existent, creating significant risk for projects of any scale.

Andave Cabinets is filling this gap, offering fully customised solutions developed through a collaborative design process and supported by years of expertise.

The business isn't just supplying cabinetry and joinery capabilities, it is helping clients create unique spaces with purpose.

The business' experience, combined with real industry and trend insight, allows the team to deliver outcomes that are both visually compelling and built for long-term performance, with the added confidence of comprehensive warranty backing.

Andave Cabinets is a Melbourne-based bespoke cabinetry and joinery business established in 1994. With more than 30 years of experience, the company delivers premium, custom joinery solutions across residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, education and institutional sectors. Operating from a fully in-house manufacturing facility in Braeside, Victoria, Andave Cabinets manages design, manufacturing and installation under one roof, ensuring exceptional quality control, reliability and craftsmanship.