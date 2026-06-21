A wave of corporate headquarters relocations continued reshaping the American business landscape in 2026, with high-tax blue states bleeding major companies to lower-cost, business-friendly Sun Belt destinations. Here are five states posting the steepest losses, and five capitalizing the most on the migration.

The Biggest Losers

1. California

No state has felt the corporate exodus more acutely than California. California suffered the nation's steepest corporate losses. The San Francisco Bay Area posted a net loss of 163 headquarters as Texas posted gains over the same period. Companies leaving California frequently cited taxes, labor rules and soaring living costs as reasons for relocating elsewhere, according to CBRE.

The Bay Area specifically has emerged as the hardest-hit market nationally. The San Francisco Bay Area lost 156 corporate headquarters between 2018 and 2024, fueled by high taxes and stringent regulations. In just 2024 alone, California lost 17 headquarters, of which 12 moved to Texas. California has lost at least 275 headquarters since 2018, a figure tied to homes at least 50% more expensive than in Texas, along with the fifth-highest tax burden in the country.

High-profile recent examples include Public Storage's relocation from Glendale to Frisco, Texas, ending a half-century run in California, and Yamaha's planned shift of its U.S. headquarters from California to Georgia after nearly 50 years in the state.

2. New York

New York has experienced its own accelerating wave of departures, particularly in the financial sector. A wave of high-profile companies has accelerated its departure from New York in 2026, citing soaring taxes, burdensome regulations and a shifting political climate under Mayor Zohran Mamdani as key drivers behind the ongoing business exodus.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson predicted the trend would only intensify. "What was already a trickle is going to turn into a flood," he said in early 2026 interviews, referring to an anticipated wave of New York finance firms relocating south. Among the firms shifting significant operations away from New York are Elliott Management, AllianceBernstein, and Citadel, each moving key functions or talent to Florida as part of what's increasingly being called the "Wall Street South" migration.

3. Illinois

Beyond California and New York, other higher-tax states have continued to see corporate departures as companies cite similar concerns over operating costs and regulatory burden. Losing regions faced potential erosion of tax revenue and leadership presence, though many retained substantial employment bases, a pattern consistent with broader departures from states perceived as having heavier regulatory and tax environments.

4. Massachusetts

Higher-cost metro areas including the Boston region have also factored into the broader relocation pattern, with companies departing in favor of lower operating costs elsewhere. Six companies sought Miami from other U.S. metros such as Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and Boston specifically, according to CBRE's tracking of relocation patterns into South Florida.

5. New Jersey

Rounding out the states most affected by the relocation trend, New Jersey has continued to see companies migrate toward lower-tax Sun Belt destinations as part of the broader northeastern corporate exodus, following a regional pattern in which businesses cite high operating costs and tax burdens as primary motivating factors for relocation.

The Biggest Winners

1. Texas

No state has benefited more from the corporate migration than Texas. Texas emerged as the clear winner in corporate headquarters relocations during 2026, attracting dozens of major companies seeking lower taxes, lighter regulation and business-friendly policies. Dallas-Fort Worth led the nation with 111 headquarters relocations between 2018 and 2025, according to a CBRE report, while Austin added 88 and Houston gained 31.

Dallas-Fort Worth in particular has become the nation's fastest-growing headquarters market, gaining 100 relocations between 2018 and 2024. Today, public companies based in Dallas-Fort Worth hold a combined $1.5 trillion in value — a figure doubling in the past five years. Goldman Sachs, for instance, plans to grow its headcount in Dallas to 5,000, up from 970 in 2016.

2. Florida

Florida ranked as the other major gainer. The state benefited from its no-income-tax environment, warm climate and appeal to finance and wealth-management firms. Miami continued to brand itself as "Wall Street South," drawing hedge funds, private equity players and tech executives.

Foot Locker planned to move its headquarters from New York City to St. Petersburg, Florida, in late 2025, with effects carrying into 2026 planning. Two international companies selected Miami due to its strong industry-specific concentrations, including a cosmetics company attracted by Miami's position as a leading hub for medical spas and dermatological aesthetic clinics.

3. North Carolina

Charlotte continues rising as a major contender for corporate relocations, due to a pro-business environment, tax benefits, growing and diverse talent pools and supportive infrastructure, placing North Carolina among the most active emerging destinations for companies leaving higher-cost states.

4. Tennessee

Tennessee has also captured meaningful relocation activity, with Nashville continuing to rise as a major contender alongside Charlotte, Miami, and Phoenix. Lumber Liquidators relocated to Tennessee, joining other companies drawn by the state's favorable tax and business climate.

5. Arizona

Phoenix has also emerged as a significant beneficiary of the broader relocation trend. One international company relocated its headquarters to Phoenix from Canada, part of a broader pattern of Arizona capturing companies seeking lower costs and business-friendly policies, often as an alternative destination for companies leaving nearby California.

The Scale of the Overall Trend

The cumulative scope of this migration has been substantial. According to a report by CBRE, 561 companies have relocated their headquarters nationwide since 2018, with the research showing many companies reassessing tax climates, operating costs, and growth prospects as they consider a move.

A Nuanced Picture for the "Losing" States

Despite the headline-grabbing departures, some analysts caution against overstating the economic damage to states like California. States like Texas, Florida, and Georgia are winning the war for corporate HQ relocations, but the losses in other states may not be as catastrophic as reported. California suffered a net loss of eight Fortune 500 company headquarters in the past six years, with seven of those losses going to Texas. However, California is still home to 53 Fortune 500 firms, behind only Texas and New York, and its state economy remains the largest in the U.S., with a gross state product of $3.89 trillion.

Why Companies Are Moving

Industry analysts and officials point to several consistent factors driving the migration pattern. New York's high corporate and personal income taxes, combined with elevated operating costs, commercial rent pressures and regulatory hurdles, have made southern states attractive. Florida and Texas boast no state income tax, lighter regulations and aggressive economic development campaigns.

Economist Steve Moore offered a blunt assessment of the underlying logic driving the trend. "It is common sense for business leaders to pick places for future financial success rather than economic suffocation," Moore told Fox News Digital, describing the migration as companies "voting with their feet."

With proposed tax measures, including California's potential billionaire tax and continued policy debates in New York, still working their way through state legislatures, analysts expect the relocation trend to continue at a similar or potentially accelerated pace through the remainder of 2026. While CBRE has described recent activity as a "reset" compared to the pandemic-era peak, the underlying directional momentum — favoring low-tax, low-regulation states like Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Arizona over historically high-cost hubs like California, New York, and other northeastern states — shows no clear signs of reversing in the near term.