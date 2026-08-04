The global real estate sector in 2026 continues to be dominated by a mix of commercial services giants, major developers and specialized property owners, with revenue rankings reflecting recovery in transactions, resilient property management and selective growth in logistics, data centers and residential markets.

Based on the latest available trailing twelve-month and full-year figures reported through mid-2026, CBRE Group stands as the largest real estate company by revenue. The Dallas-based firm posted trailing twelve-month revenue of approximately $43.6 billion as of June 30, 2026, following full-year 2025 revenue of $40.55 billion, up 13.4% from the prior year. Growth was broad-based across advisory services, building operations and project management, with particular strength in leasing and capital markets activity tied to industrial, data center and office demand.

CBRE Chief Executive Bob Sulentic has highlighted the firm's momentum in recent results, noting continued strength in both resilient and transactional businesses as the company benefits from its scale across more than 100 countries.

China Resources Land ranks near the top among developers. The Hong Kong-listed company reported 2025 revenue of RMB 281.44 billion, equivalent to roughly $39 billion to $40 billion depending on exchange rates, representing a modest 0.9% year-over-year increase. The firm generated the bulk of its revenue from property development and sales, supplemented by growing contributions from investment property rentals and asset-light management fees. Contracted sales for the year totaled RMB 233.6 billion, placing it among the leaders in China's residential market despite a challenging environment for developers.

Daiwa House Industry, Japan's largest homebuilder and diversified real estate group, follows with trailing twelve-month revenue in the range of $35 billion based on recent filings. The company has maintained scale through residential construction, commercial development and overseas expansion, providing a stable presence in Asia's real estate landscape.

Jones Lang LaSalle ranks next among pure-play services firms. The Chicago-based company reported trailing twelve-month revenue of approximately $26.8 billion. JLL has posted solid gains in leasing and capital markets as transaction volumes recovered in key markets, supported by its global network and data-driven advisory capabilities.

Rounding out the top five is either KE Holdings, the Chinese platform operator with trailing revenue near $13.3 billion to $13.5 billion, or specialized REITs such as Welltower and American Tower, both reporting figures in the $10 billion to $12 billion range. Welltower has expanded through healthcare real estate investments, while American Tower has grown via communications infrastructure. Cushman & Wakefield also remains a significant player with revenue near $10.5 billion.

These rankings highlight structural differences within the industry. Services firms such as CBRE and JLL generate revenue primarily from fees for leasing, property management, capital markets transactions and facilities services. Their figures include substantial pass-through costs in some segments. Developers such as China Resources Land and Daiwa House derive the majority of revenue from property sales and construction, making their totals more sensitive to housing market cycles and project delivery timelines. REITs and infrastructure owners report largely recurring rental and lease income.

Market conditions in 2026 have supported the leaders. Industrial and logistics real estate remains robust amid e-commerce and supply-chain needs. Data center demand has accelerated with artificial intelligence infrastructure buildouts, benefiting both services firms and specialized owners. Office markets show selective recovery in prime locations, while residential activity varies sharply by country. China's property sector has stabilized for stronger players after years of stress, allowing companies with solid balance sheets to maintain sales volumes.

Scale continues to confer advantages. The largest firms leverage global platforms for cross-border capital, technology investments in data analytics and AI-driven insights, and diversified service offerings that capture more of the real estate value chain. CBRE's integrated model, spanning advisory to facilities management, has helped it outpace many peers in absolute revenue growth. Developers with recurring income streams from shopping centers and rental properties have proved more resilient than pure sales-focused operators.

Challenges persist. Higher interest rates in prior years slowed some transaction volumes, though easing conditions in 2026 have supported a gradual rebound. Foreign exchange fluctuations affect reported figures for international firms. Regulatory scrutiny around housing affordability, sustainability requirements and commercial vacancy rates remains elevated in multiple markets.

Investors and industry observers track these companies closely for signals on broader commercial and residential trends. Transaction volumes, leasing spreads, development pipelines and free cash flow conversion serve as key indicators. Share performance has varied, with services firms often trading on growth in fee income and REITs valued for dividend stability and net asset value.

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Looking ahead, the top players are expected to focus on technology integration, selective acquisitions and expansion into high-growth niches such as data centers, life sciences and senior housing. CBRE has pointed to continued double-digit growth potential in several segments for the full year. Chinese developers emphasize quality land acquisitions in core cities and rising contributions from recurring businesses. Japanese and other Asian firms continue balancing domestic demand with international projects.

The concentration of revenue among a handful of firms underscores the industry's maturation. While thousands of local and regional players remain vital, the largest companies by revenue command significant market share in advisory, development and specialized ownership. Their 2026 figures illustrate both the scale achieved and the ongoing adaptation required in a sector shaped by economic cycles, demographic shifts and technological change.