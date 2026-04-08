SYDNEY — In a year when Australia's average employee turnover hovers around 16% and one in three businesses battles rates above 20%, a select group of employers is defying the odds with retention rates that set new benchmarks for workplace excellence. According to 2026 workplace culture reports and industry analyses, companies prioritising flexibility, career development and genuine wellbeing are reaping the rewards of loyal, engaged workforces.

Here are the 10 companies boasting the highest employee retention in Australia this year, drawn from Best Places to Work awards, Great Place to Work data and industry benchmarks:

Medibank Named Best Enterprise Organisation (2000+ employees) in the 2026 AFR Best Places to Work awards, Medibank leads the pack with exceptionally low voluntary turnover. Its focus on hybrid flexibility, mental health support and internal mobility has employees staying longer than industry averages in health insurance. Liberty Financial Crowned Best Large Organisation (500+ employees), this financial services firm excels through transparent career pathways and strong recognition programs. Employees report high loyalty, citing competitive pay and a culture that genuinely values work-life balance. Atlassian The Australian tech giant consistently ranks among the world's best employers. Its renowned "ShipIt" innovation days, unlimited leave policies and emphasis on psychological safety contribute to retention rates well above tech sector norms. Canva The design platform's rapid growth hasn't come at the expense of culture. Canva's investment in creative freedom, learning budgets and inclusive benefits keeps talent locked in amid fierce competition for digital skills. AMA Group Topping TIME's inaugural Australia's Best Employers 2025 list (with strong 2026 carryover), this collision repair network invests heavily in apprenticeships, upskilling and diverse hiring — resulting in stable teams in a traditionally high-turnover trades sector. Adobe Recognised on multiple Best Workplaces for Women lists, Adobe Australia stands out for pay equity, leadership development and innovative hybrid models that have reduced attrition significantly. Prospa This fintech standout earns praise for empowering women and offering radical flexibility, contributing to strong overall retention in a competitive startup environment. Brown Brothers Wine Group Family-owned and values-driven, the winery group excels in regional Australia with seasonal stability, community focus and career-long development programs. Docusign The e-signature leader brings global best practices to Australia, emphasising trust, transparency and professional growth that keep engagement and retention elevated. Mattel The toy giant's Australian operations shine through inclusive culture, family-friendly policies and creative outlets that resonate with employees across generations.

Why Retention Matters More Than Ever in 2026

Australia's labour market remains tight despite some easing in shortages. With average turnover at 16% nationally — and significantly higher in retail, hospitality and construction — companies that crack the retention code gain a massive competitive edge. Lower turnover means reduced recruitment costs (often $45,000+ per mid-level role), preserved institutional knowledge and higher productivity.

Common threads among these top retainers include:

Genuine Flexibility : Beyond basic hybrid work, many offer compressed weeks or "work from anywhere" periods.

: Beyond basic hybrid work, many offer compressed weeks or "work from anywhere" periods. Career Development : Organisations investing in learning see 41% longer employee tenure.

: Organisations investing in learning see 41% longer employee tenure. Recognition and Wellbeing : Meaningful acknowledgment and mental health support dramatically boost loyalty.

: Meaningful acknowledgment and mental health support dramatically boost loyalty. Inclusive Cultures: Strong performance on gender equity and diversity correlates with lower attrition.

Strategies Driving Success

Medibank and Liberty Financial credit structured internal promotion programs and regular pulse surveys for staying ahead of potential flight risks. Tech players like Atlassian and Canva lean into autonomy and purpose-driven work, appealing particularly to younger generations who prioritise growth over salary alone.

In manufacturing and trades, AMA Group's apprenticeship pipelines and international skilled worker programs have created stable career ladders in challenging sectors. Traditional industries like wine production at Brown Brothers demonstrate that even seasonal businesses can achieve high retention through community ties and fair conditions.

Broader Industry Context

While national turnover averages 16%, best-in-class organisations achieve rates under 10%. Professional services and finance often outperform, while hospitality and retail continue struggling. Government and utilities historically post the lowest industry turnover, but private sector standouts prove culture trumps sector norms.

Experts note that 42% of turnover remains preventable through better management practices. Poor manager quality ranks as the top driver of exits, according to Gartner research, underscoring why companies with strong leadership development feature prominently on retention lists.

What Australian Employers Can Learn

Organisations hoping to emulate these leaders should audit their employee value proposition (EVP) for 2026 realities: radical flexibility, skills investment and authentic recognition. Companies offering meaningful career development report 67% confidence in retaining top talent.

As AI and digital transformation reshape roles, the ability to upskill internally rather than hire externally becomes a key retention lever. Flexible work arrangements alone can boost loyalty by 55%.

For job seekers, these top 10 represent employers where people genuinely want to stay. In a market where 61% of workers considered changing jobs recently, stable, fulfilling workplaces stand out.

The Retention Advantage in 2026

High-retention companies aren't just nicer places to work — they're more profitable and innovative. Lower churn preserves customer relationships, reduces onboarding burdens and builds stronger teams capable of navigating economic uncertainty.

As Australia heads deeper into 2026, expect more employers to study these leaders. With talent shortages persisting in key areas, the organisations that treat retention as a strategic priority — not an afterthought — will secure the workforce advantage.

Whether you're an HR leader benchmarking your metrics or a professional seeking stability, these 10 companies illustrate what's possible when culture, strategy and people align. In Australia's evolving workplace landscape, high retention isn't luck — it's deliberate excellence.