MINNEAPOLIS — Gina Maria's Pizza, a beloved Twin Cities institution that served generations of Minnesotans for more than 50 years, has permanently closed all four of its locations and seen its parent company file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, court records and local reports confirmed this week.

Northern Brands Inc., doing business as Gina Maria's Pizza, filed for Chapter 7 liquidation on March 26, 2026, listing approximately $2.9 million in liabilities against just $64,000 in assets, according to documents cited by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal and other outlets. The filing signals the end of operations rather than a reorganization effort, leaving loyal customers without their longtime neighborhood pizzeria.

The chain abruptly shuttered its restaurants in Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Edina and Plymouth in October 2025 without prior public notice or explanation to diners. Signs simply appeared stating the locations had "officially closed its doors," prompting an outpouring of nostalgia and disappointment on social media and local forums. Many described the pizzerias as a "childhood staple" and a go-to spot for family gatherings, sports teams and casual weeknight meals.

Founded in 1975, Gina Maria's built a regional following with its traditional thin-crust and specialty pies, generous portions and consistent quality in the western suburbs. Customers praised the friendly service and recipes passed down through decades, making it a fixture in an increasingly competitive pizza landscape dominated by national chains and delivery apps.

The bankruptcy filing came months after the closures, providing the first official glimpse into the financial distress. Northern Brands reported severe imbalance between debts and assets, a common trigger for Chapter 7 proceedings in which a trustee liquidates remaining holdings to pay creditors. The company listed Porfioro Godinez as authorized representative, with Phil Godinez noted as CEO in some reports.

Industry observers point to broader challenges facing independent and small-chain restaurants: rising food and labor costs, inflation squeezing margins, increased competition from delivery giants like DoorDash and Uber Eats, and shifting consumer habits post-pandemic. Even as larger players such as Pizza Hut and Papa John's announce hundreds of closures in 2026 for underperforming units, regional favorites like Gina Maria's often lack the scale or capital to weather prolonged downturns.

One former location in Eden Prairie saw a quick revival when a former manager reopened it in November 2025 as "Pizzas Gina," using the same recipes and some original staff. The independent spot offered a partial lifeline for fans, but it did not restore the full chain or prevent the corporate bankruptcy.

Local reaction mixed sadness with understanding. "It's the end of an era," one longtime customer told Bring Me the News. "We took it for granted that Gina Maria's would always be there for Friday night pizza." Social media threads filled with memories of birthday parties, late-night slices after games and the comforting aroma of fresh dough.

The closures add to a wave of restaurant distress in Minnesota and nationwide. While major chains pursue strategic pruning — Pizza Hut parent Yum! Brands targeting 250 locations and Papa John's up to 300 — smaller operators face existential threats without deep corporate backing or franchise networks to offset losses.

Chapter 7 bankruptcy typically means unsecured creditors recover little, and any remaining assets, equipment or intellectual property could be sold off. No immediate plans for reopening under the Gina Maria's name have surfaced, and the liquidation process will unfold in federal bankruptcy court.

For employees, the abrupt October shutdown meant sudden job losses with limited warning. Some found positions at the revived Eden Prairie spot or other local eateries, but many faced uncertainty during the holiday season.

Gina Maria's story reflects the precarious economics of the restaurant industry. Successful for decades through community loyalty, the chain ultimately succumbed to pressures that have challenged even well-established brands. High commercial rents in suburban shopping centers, supply chain volatility and difficulty passing on cost increases to price-sensitive families contributed to the mounting debts.

Experts note that family-owned or small-chain pizzerias often operate on thin margins. When combined with post-2020 labor shortages and changing dining patterns — more takeout, less sit-down — many struggle to adapt quickly enough.

Customers hoping for a miracle return now look to the independent Pizzas Gina as the closest continuation of the tradition. Its success could inspire other former staff or fans, though replicating the full multi-location model appears unlikely given the bankruptcy outcome.

The case highlights ongoing consolidation in casual dining. National pizza brands continue aggressive expansion in some markets while culling weaker stores, leaving regional players vulnerable. Minnesota's strong independent food scene has seen similar losses in recent years across various cuisines.

As the bankruptcy proceeds, creditors and former suppliers will file claims. The process could take months, with final dissolution of the company marking the formal end of Gina Maria's Pizza after half a century.

In the meantime, Minnesotans mourn a local icon. For many, the chain represented more than food — it embodied community, consistency and simpler times when a neighborhood pizzeria anchored suburban life.

Restaurateurs and industry groups continue advocating for support measures, including tax relief, workforce training programs and policies addressing rising operational costs. Yet for Gina Maria's, those conversations come too late.

Fans can still chase the familiar flavors at the reborn Eden Prairie location, but the broader chain's story ends in liquidation court. It serves as a cautionary tale for other small chains navigating today's tough economic terrain.

As of early April 2026, no further statements have emerged from company representatives beyond the court filing. The abrupt nature of the closures and delayed bankruptcy disclosure left many questions unanswered for loyal patrons until now.

Gina Maria's joins a growing list of long-running eateries felled by financial realities. Its legacy lives on in family photo albums, local history and the taste memories of thousands who grew up with its pies.

The Twin Cities pizza scene remains vibrant with alternatives, but for those who called Gina Maria's their favorite, the loss feels personal. As one commenter summed it up: "Fifty years is a good run, but it still hurts to say goodbye."