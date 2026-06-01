Retired Idaho Couple Sues Bitcoin Depot After Losing $76,000 Life Savings in ATM Scam

BOISE, Idaho — A retired Idaho couple has filed a federal class-action lawsuit against Bitcoin Depot Inc., alleging the cryptocurrency ATM operator's network enabled scammers to drain their entire $76,000 retirement savings over five days in August 2025 through a sophisticated social engineering scheme.

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Karen and Robert Lacey filed the complaint on May 11, 2026, in U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho (Case No. 1:26-cv-00288-DKG), accusing Bitcoin Depot of processing suspicious high-value cash deposits without adequate intervention despite clear red flags. The suit claims the company profited from fraud while failing to protect vulnerable customers using its machines.

According to the 43-page filing, fraudsters posing as Norton customer service representatives and FBI agents convinced the Laceys that their accounts were linked to child pornography and illegal gambling investigations. The scammers instructed the couple to deposit large sums of cash at Bitcoin Depot ATMs between August 9 and August 13, 2025. To bolster the deception, the perpetrators allegedly caused wireless networks labeled "FBI" to appear on the couple's phones — signals that reportedly remained visible for months afterward.

The lawsuit alleges Bitcoin Depot processed each transaction "without meaningful intervention," despite the unusual pattern of first-time users making large cash deposits while actively speaking with unknown parties on the phone. The company charges transaction fees as high as 50 percent, and the plaintiffs describe its on-screen warning stickers as "demonstrably ineffective."

After their son filed a federal crime complaint, Bitcoin Depot issued two $1,000 refund checks — an amount the lawsuit states did not even cover the fees collected by the company. Karen Lacey, already retired at the time of the fraud, has since returned to work with rotating hospital shifts to help rebuild their finances.

Broader Pattern of Bitcoin ATM Fraud

The Laceys' experience reflects a growing national problem. Federal Trade Commission data shows Bitcoin ATM fraud losses increased nearly tenfold between 2020 and 2023, with a median victim loss of $10,000. By 2025, the FBI reported Americans lost $333 million to Bitcoin ATM scams, affecting more than 10,000 victims in a single year.

Bitcoin Depot, once one of the largest operators of crypto ATMs in North America with more than 9,000 machines, filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 18, 2026. The company had previously disclosed a $3.6 million Bitcoin theft from its own wallets in March 2026 and reported a 49.2 percent revenue decline in the first quarter of 2026. It has since shut down its entire network.

The lawsuit cites Bitcoin Depot's own SEC filings, which acknowledge that its services "may be exploited to facilitate illegal activity such as fraud" and that its risk management "may not be sufficient." Plaintiffs are seeking a jury trial, injunctive relief, compensatory and punitive damages, restitution of fees paid, and attorney's fees.

How the Scam Unfolded

The complaint details a classic "pig butchering" or grandparent-style scam variant tailored to cryptocurrency. Scammers created urgency by claiming immediate action was needed to prevent legal consequences. They directed the Laceys to specific Bitcoin Depot locations and remained on the phone during transactions to guide them through the process.

This real-time coaching is a common tactic that allows fraudsters to bypass ATM warnings and complete large transfers quickly. The Laceys, like many elderly victims, trusted the authoritative personas presented by the callers and acted quickly out of fear.

Consumer protection advocates say Bitcoin ATMs are particularly dangerous because transactions are irreversible once completed, and many machines lack robust identity verification for high-value transfers. Critics argue operators have profited from these vulnerabilities while shifting responsibility to users through disclaimers.

Growing Regulatory Scrutiny

Bitcoin ATM operators have faced increasing legal and regulatory pressure nationwide. Several states have imposed stricter licensing requirements and transaction limits on crypto kiosks following surges in reported fraud. Consumer advocates have called for mandatory ID verification, transaction monitoring, and clearer consumer warnings at all machines.

The Lacey lawsuit seeks class-action status to represent other victims who allegedly suffered similar losses through Bitcoin Depot machines. If certified, it could expose the company to significant liability even amid its bankruptcy proceedings.

Bankruptcy experts note that claims related to alleged facilitation of fraud may receive different treatment than standard creditor claims. The plaintiffs argue Bitcoin Depot's business model inherently enabled criminal activity by prioritizing volume and fees over consumer protection.

Impact on Victims and Lessons Learned

For the Laceys, the financial and emotional toll has been severe. Losing their life savings at retirement age has forced lifestyle changes and renewed employment. Their story highlights the particular vulnerability of older adults to sophisticated scams that exploit trust and fear.

Financial crime experts recommend several precautions when dealing with unsolicited calls claiming security issues. Legitimate companies rarely demand immediate cash transfers to cryptocurrency, and the FBI or tech support services will never ask for payments in Bitcoin. Victims should hang up and contact authorities or known trusted contacts independently.

The case also underscores the irreversible nature of cryptocurrency transactions. Once funds are converted and sent, recovery is extremely difficult, even with law enforcement involvement. This reality makes prevention far more effective than recovery efforts.

Industry Response and Future Outlook

Bitcoin Depot's bankruptcy filing has left thousands of machines offline, temporarily reducing access points for both legitimate users and potential scammers. Other operators may face increased scrutiny as regulators examine industry practices more closely.

Consumer protection groups are pushing for federal legislation that would impose stricter oversight on crypto ATMs, including mandatory transaction monitoring for suspicious patterns and clearer liability standards for operators.

As the lawsuit proceeds, it may set important precedents for accountability in the cryptocurrency kiosk industry. The outcome could influence how similar businesses operate and the level of protection afforded to consumers using these machines.

For now, the Laceys' case serves as a cautionary tale about the evolving tactics of financial scammers and the challenges of safeguarding retirement savings in an increasingly digital economy. Their federal complaint seeks not only compensation but systemic changes to prevent similar tragedies for other vulnerable individuals.

Authorities continue to urge anyone who believes they may have been victimized through Bitcoin ATMs to report incidents to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center and their state consumer protection offices. Early reporting can help identify patterns and support broader enforcement actions against fraudulent operations.