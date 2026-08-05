Predictive Discovery Shares Jump Over 8% as Gold Miner Delivers Strong Guinea Quarterly Production

PERTH — Shares of Predictive Discovery Ltd climbed 8.02% on Wednesday to close at 70.75 cents, rebounding from recent weakness as the gold exploration and development company reported strong operational performance across its West African portfolio for the June quarter.

The gain marks a notable turnaround for a stock that had experienced a sharp decline in prior weeks, with shares having plunged more than 12% at one point as the gold explorer extended a steep recent share price decline before Wednesday's rebound.

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Strong Quarterly Delivery

Predictive Discovery, which is dual-listed on the ASX and the Toronto Stock Exchange, reported its quarterly activities for the three months ended June 30 in late July, highlighting continued delivery across its portfolio of Guinean gold assets. The company said the quarter was marked by a strong focus on operational performance at its Kiniéro and Nampala gold mines, alongside advancing key development activities at its Bankan project and maintaining momentum across the broader portfolio.

The group delivered strong operational performance during the quarter, pouring a total of 64,026 ounces of gold across its operations. At Kiniéro, the company's flagship operation, average plant throughput reached approximately 9.0 million tonnes per annum during the quarter, roughly 50% above the facility's nameplate capacity, while gold recovery rates improved to 90.5%, reflecting continued optimization of the processing circuit since the mine's ramp-up.

Building Out a Guinea-Focused Portfolio

Predictive Discovery has positioned itself as one of the more significant gold developers operating in the West African nation of Guinea, with its Bankan project representing a key growth asset alongside its existing Kiniéro and Nampala production. The company has continued to advance development activities at Bankan during the quarter, part of a broader strategy to build a multi-asset production base in the region as it seeks to translate its exploration success into sustained output growth.

The company's operations in Guinea place it among a group of gold developers navigating the operational and logistical complexities of mining in West Africa, a region that has attracted significant investor interest in recent years given its prospective geology but has also presented companies with infrastructure and regulatory challenges that can weigh on investor sentiment during periods of operational uncertainty.

A Volatile Stretch for the Stock

Predictive Discovery's shares have experienced significant volatility in recent weeks, with the stock's sharp decline prior to Wednesday's rebound occurring even as the broader Australian gold sector has generally benefited from elevated bullion prices through much of 2026. That divergence has led some market observers to attribute the earlier weakness in Predictive Discovery shares to company-specific concerns, including questions around development timelines and capital requirements for its growth projects, rather than to broader sentiment toward the gold sector.

Wednesday's rebound suggests renewed investor confidence following the release of the company's June quarter production figures, which demonstrated continued operational delivery at its established mines even as the market awaited further updates on the pace of development at Bankan.

Riding the Broader Gold Rally

Like many of its Australian-listed gold sector peers, Predictive Discovery's shares have moved in tandem with broader swings in investor sentiment toward gold equities this year, a dynamic amplified by elevated bullion prices that have generally supported margins across the sector even as individual companies have experienced idiosyncratic volatility tied to their own operational and development news flow.

With strong quarterly production now delivered and development work continuing at Bankan, investors are likely to watch Predictive Discovery's coming quarterly updates closely for further evidence that the company can sustain the operational momentum demonstrated in its most recent results, as well as any additional detail on the timeline and funding requirements for its broader West African growth strategy.