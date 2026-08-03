New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani unveiled detailed pricing plans this week for his signature policy of city-owned grocery stores, announcing that a core basket of essential foods will sell for 30% below typical retail prices, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from grocers who say it unfairly threatens their businesses.

Speaking in Brooklyn, Mamdani said the discount will apply to a defined set of staples including all fresh produce, meat, seafood, bread, milk and pasta. "Once a month, our five city run grocery stores will set prices for this core set of goods at 30% below typical retail prices. No exceptions, no gimmicks," Mamdani said. "The savings will last for the entire month. That means no weekly fluctuations nor sticker shock at the checkout line." The mayor's office said the discounts could save shoppers roughly $90 a month, or approximately $1,000 a year.

Mamdani said he settled on the 30% discount figure because food prices have risen by roughly that amount since 2019. The plan, known officially as N.Y.C. Groceries, calls for one municipal store in each of the city's five boroughs, with a network the mayor's office describes as a "first-of-its-kind model" among major U.S. cities. Rather than being run directly by city employees, the stores will be operated day-to-day by private grocery firms selected through a request for proposals process the city has issued, with the city setting overall standards, pricing requirements and store design.

The first store is expected to open by the end of 2027 in Hunts Point, in the South Bronx, a neighborhood the mayor's office said has among the highest rates of food insecurity in the city, with 77% of households reportedly struggling to afford basic necessities. A second location is planned for La Marqueta, a historic public market in East Harlem, with an expected opening by 2029. All five stores are slated to be operating by the end of Mamdani's first term. The city has allocated $70 million in capital funding for the project, including $30 million specifically for the ground-up construction of the East Harlem location.

Mamdani framed the initiative as central to his broader affordability agenda. "In the wealthiest city in the richest country in the world, no one should have to wonder how they'll afford the food they need to feed themselves or their families," Mamdani said. In a separate statement issued by his office, Mamdani added, "Every week, New Yorkers walk into a grocery store hoping the prices haven't gone up again. A trip to the grocery store shouldn't spell dread for New Yorkers."

The stores will be able to offer lower prices in part because they will not need to turn a profit and will not face the same rent and operating costs that private grocers absorb. Mamdani has said the stores will not sell items such as cigarettes or alcohol, a decision he described as intended to avoid direct competition with local bodegas on those specific products.

The plan has drawn strong opposition from the grocery industry. Antonio Pena, president of the National Supermarket Association, which represents roughly 450 stores across New York City, said the initiative threatens grocers already operating on thin margins. "To have the city decide to open a store in the same neighborhood in which our members are operating at already low margins — because running a store in the city is very expensive, extremely expensive — we feel that it's a big slap in the face to us," Pena said. Jason Ferraira, a board member of the same association, which has separately been described as representing more than 700 stores across New York and the East Coast, criticized the city's broader track record managing public services. He argued the city has "a poor track record" running public housing, hospitals and schools, and predicted the grocery initiative would "likely fail miserably." Ferraira added that competition and choice matter to residents. "New Yorkers enjoy having options," he said.

Critics have also raised broader economic concerns beyond the direct impact on individual grocers. Economists cited in coverage of the plan have warned that if enough bodegas and independent grocers are forced out of business by the subsidized competition, remaining stores could eventually raise prices to cope with reduced competition and higher operating costs, potentially offsetting some of the intended savings for consumers over the long run. Others have pointed to the city's history with earlier municipal market experiments, including markets built under former Mayor Fiorello La Guardia in the 1930s, though those markets rented space to private vendors who remained subject to normal market pressures, differing structurally from the city-run model Mamdani has proposed.

The grocery store initiative follows a separate, related policy Mamdani has pursued this year to freeze rents on regulated apartments, part of a broader political platform built around addressing the rising cost of living in New York City. Grocery prices in the city have climbed sharply in recent years, with New York now ranked as the second most expensive city in the contiguous United States for grocery shopping, trailing only San Francisco, according to industry data cited in coverage of the plan.

With the city now formally soliciting proposals from private grocery operators to run the five planned stores, and construction still years away from completion at most sites, the ultimate success or failure of Mamdani's city-owned grocery experiment is likely to remain a subject of ongoing debate among economists, grocery industry representatives and city officials well before any of the five stores fully open to the public.