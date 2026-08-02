No Winner in Saturday's $707 Million Powerball Drawing as Jackpot Continues Climbing Even Higher Still

No ticket matched all the winning numbers in Saturday night's Powerball drawing, allowing the jackpot to continue growing after the prize had already climbed to an estimated $707 million following Wednesday's drawing, which also produced no winner.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday night were 6, 17, 27, 48 and 50, with a Powerball number of 5 and a Power Play multiplier of 3x. With no ticket matching all six numbers, the jackpot will roll over and continue increasing ahead of the next scheduled drawing.

Winners who select the lump-sum cash payout, the option most jackpot winners historically choose, would currently receive $307.3 million before taxes are applied, based on the jackpot total heading into Saturday's drawing.

Powerball drawings are held three times a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights, with the winning numbers broadcast live at approximately 10:59 p.m. Eastern time, or 7:59 p.m. Pacific time. Ticket sales typically close roughly an hour before each scheduled drawing, though the exact cutoff time can vary depending on the specific state where a ticket is purchased.

Each Powerball ticket costs $2 per play. Players select five numbers ranging from 1 to 69, along with one additional Powerball number ranging from 1 to 26, or can instead opt for a computer-generated Quick Pick selection rather than choosing their own numbers manually. For an additional $1 per play, players can add the Power Play option, which multiplies non-jackpot prize winnings by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times, depending on which multiplier is randomly drawn during that particular drawing.

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Powerball tickets are sold across 45 U.S. states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and, as of a recent expansion, the United Kingdom, broadening the pool of participants contributing to the game's overall prize fund.

Saturday's rollover keeps the Powerball jackpot well below the largest lottery prizes ever won in U.S. history, though it remains a substantial sum by any ordinary measure. The largest jackpot ever claimed in the United States was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize won in California on Nov. 7, 2022, which remains the largest lottery jackpot ever awarded in the country. Other prizes among the 10 largest U.S. jackpots on record include a $1.817 billion Powerball jackpot won in Arkansas on Dec. 24, 2025, and a $1.787 billion Powerball prize split between winners in Missouri and Texas on Sept. 6, 2025. Mega Millions, the other major multistate lottery game played across the country, has also produced several of the largest jackpots on record, including a $1.602 billion prize won in Florida on Aug. 8, 2023, and a $1.348 billion jackpot claimed in Maine on Jan. 13, 2023.

The current Powerball jackpot adds to what has already been an active year for major lottery prizes in the United States. A Florida ticket buyer recently won an $800 million Mega Millions jackpot, a prize that ranks as one of the largest lottery payouts awarded so far in 2026. Powerball's own largest jackpot claimed so far this year stands at $250.8 million, won by a player from Arkansas.

The odds facing any individual Powerball ticket remain extraordinarily long. A single ticket faces roughly 1-in-292.2 million odds of matching all the numbers required to win the jackpot, reflecting the astronomically low probability that any given combination of numbers will match the winning draw. Despite those long odds, both Powerball and Mega Millions continue to draw significant public interest whenever their advertised jackpots climb into the hundreds of millions of dollars, a pattern that has repeated again as this jackpot has continued growing following consecutive drawings without a winner.

With no winner emerging from either Wednesday's or Saturday's drawings, attention now turns to the next scheduled Powerball drawing on Monday night, when the jackpot is expected to grow further still if once again no single ticket matches all the required numbers. Players interested in purchasing tickets for the upcoming drawing can do so at authorized retailers across participating states and territories, with sales typically continuing right up until the standard pre-drawing cutoff time observed in each individual jurisdiction.