President Donald Trump announced Thursday what he called a historic agreement for Hamas to disarm in Gaza, even as fighting elsewhere in the region continued, with Iranian forces striking a military base in Kuwait early Friday while overnight U.S. strikes on Iranian territory appeared to pause for the first time in days.

Trump described the disarmament agreement in a post on Truth Social, writing that "the Board of Peace reached a HISTORIC agreement for the COMPLETE DISARMAMENT of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza," calling it "a monumental step toward lasting PEACE and SECURITY." A senior Hamas official, Ghazi Hamad, confirmed to CNN that the group had reached an agreement with the Board of Peace, the body overseeing implementation of a broader U.S.-brokered ceasefire plan, to relinquish its weapons. But Hamad stressed the deal remains conditional on Israel first meeting its own obligations under the agreement. "The agreement is a package," Hamad said. "We will not begin any weapons-related steps until Israel implements these commitments. Frankly, if Israel does not implement them, we will not proceed."

According to Hamad, those Israeli obligations include halting attacks on Palestinians in Gaza, withdrawing troops to a designated boundary known as the yellow line, allowing a surge in humanitarian aid, and permitting a Palestinian technocratic committee to take over civilian governance of the strip. Hamad also said Hamas's heavier weapons would not be decommissioned or destroyed but instead "stored under the National Committee's supervision," while lighter weapons belonging to the group's police force would be handed over first. He expressed skepticism about Israel's willingness to follow through, citing what he described as extensive violations during an earlier phase of the ceasefire. "Our experience with the first phase was very bad," Hamad said. "Israel did not abide by the agreement and there were hundreds or thousands of violations. Now it is a challenge for the guarantors — the United States, Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt — to ensure 100% that Israel will fully honor and implement all items of the agreement."

A separate Gaza militant group, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, disputed the characterization of the deal entirely, saying early Friday that reports of the agreement were "inaccurate." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had not publicly commented on Trump's announcement as of Friday morning, though members of his right-wing governing coalition voiced opposition to the agreement.

A senior U.S. official told reporters Thursday night that Trump would be "very, very disappointed" if Israel failed to uphold its end of the arrangement, characterizing the request to Israel as simply following through on a 20-point plan it had already agreed to. The official added that the administration expects further details to be worked out over the coming weeks, with visible progress anticipated "in the next month or two" rather than adherence to a strict timeline. International reaction to the announcement was largely cautious. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called the news "hopeful" while stressing that "real progress" depends on Hamas actually disarming. The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, the technocratic body authorized by the United Nations to eventually govern the strip, welcomed the announcement as "an important milestone."

Conditions on the ground in Gaza have shown little improvement despite the ceasefire signed roughly nine months ago. At least 1,214 Palestinians have been killed and 3,977 others injured by Israeli strikes since October 11, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Elsewhere in the region, the conflict between the United States and Iran showed signs of a possible pause after days of intensifying strikes. Neither Iranian state media nor U.S. Central Command reported any strikes hitting inside Iranian territory overnight into Friday, a marked change from Wednesday night, when the U.S. military launched what it described as a "heavy wave of strikes" against Iran in retaliation for an earlier Iranian attack on American military positions.

Even as U.S. strikes on Iran paused, Iranian forces struck outward. Iran's military said it targeted Kuwait's Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base early Friday, releasing footage that appeared to show projectiles launched toward Kuwaiti territory, according to Iranian state broadcaster Press TV. Kuwait's army said it intercepted the attack, describing it in a statement as "heinous Iranian aggression" that caused "material damage as a result of falling shrapnel, without any human casualties." Iran said the strike was carried out in response to earlier U.S. attacks on Qeshm Island, where American strikes this week killed a couple and their two-year-old child in their home, according to Iranian state media.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the critical Persian Gulf waterway through which a significant share of the world's oil normally flows, has remained severely disrupted amid the fighting. Only five vessels transited the strait on Thursday, according to shipping analytics firm Kpler, after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned the channel would not reopen "should excessive rhetoric, threats by American officials, and their interference with maritime movements in the region continue." Further south, 47 ships passed through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Thursday, even as Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen maintain a separate announced blockade of Saudi shipping through that chokepoint. Saudi Arabia responded Thursday by announcing a new Maritime Defense Alliance backed by 14 other countries aimed at protecting international shipping routes.

Oil prices fell Friday despite the region's continued volatility, with Brent crude down 1.4% to nearly $88 a barrel and U.S. crude also down 1.4% to $82 a barrel, according to market data. Brent has fallen 9.3% and U.S. crude nearly 8% over the course of the week even as fighting between the U.S. and Iran resumed, with Deutsche Bank analysts noting in a Friday research note that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz "has been disrupted but it hasn't completely stopped, while the US and Iran currently look to be avoiding a move from low-level escalation to all-out war."

Trump is scheduled to convene his Cabinet Friday for a meeting at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland, marking the 13th Cabinet meeting of his current term as the administration continues navigating both the Gaza ceasefire implementation and the ongoing conflict with Iran.