A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck southern Japan on Tuesday, triggering tsunami warnings, knocking out power to thousands of homes, and leaving multiple people trapped in a collapsed mall, with local media reporting that several people are believed to have died.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 and a depth of 10 kilometers, or just over 6 miles, registered at the highest end of the seismic intensity scale. The quake struck Japan's southern Kumamoto prefecture on Tuesday, knocking out power to thousands of homes, halting rail service, and triggering warnings for both tsunamis and aftershocks.

When and Where the Quake Struck

Japan's Cabinet Office Disaster Management Division said the earthquake struck at around 4:27 p.m. local time, or 3:27 a.m. Eastern time, with a tsunami advisory issued for the Ariake and Yatsushiro Seas just minutes later. The quake, officially named the 2026 Kumamoto earthquake by the Japan Meteorological Agency, struck Kumamoto Prefecture in southern Japan.

Kumamoto Prefecture sits at the southern end of the Japan Median Tectonic Line, the country's longest fault system, where a network of active faults forks in two directions. That fault system has produced major destructive earthquakes in the region before, including a devastating series of quakes in 2016.

Widespread Emergency Warnings Across Kyushu

The Japanese government issued emergency earthquake warnings for Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita and Miyazaki prefectures, all located on Japan's southern Kyushu island. The breadth of that warning zone underscores how forcefully the shaking was felt across the wider region beyond the immediate epicenter.

Casualties and a Collapsed Mall

The most alarming reports to emerge in the hours after the quake centered on a shopping mall in the affected area. "Quite a few" people are believed to have been killed after an explosion at a mall following the earthquake, according to local media citing police. Aerial video footage showed a derailed cargo train, collapsed towers at an industrial plant, and a small building on fire in the aftermath of the quake.

The exterior wall of a shop was seen collapsed following the earthquake, in images from Kumamoto City. Multiple people were reported trapped inside the collapsed mall as rescue efforts got underway.

Prime Minister Addresses the Nation

Japan's top leader moved quickly to address the public following the quake, providing details on where the strongest shaking had been felt. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said strong shaking could be felt in both the city of Uki and the town of Hikawa.

Impact on Power, Transportation and Daily Life

Beyond the mall collapse, the earthquake caused widespread disruption to basic infrastructure across the affected prefectures. Several thousand homes were without power following the quake, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK. Officials urged residents to stay away from the ocean and shoreline, and also warned people to watch for possible landslides in the hours following the quake.

Nuclear Facilities Checked for Damage

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Given Japan's history with nuclear safety concerns following past major earthquakes, authorities moved quickly to assess the status of nearby nuclear facilities. Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority said in an emergency update that it had not recorded any "abnormalities" at nearby facilities in Ikata, Genkai and Satsumasendai City.

Major Chipmakers Have Operations in the Region

The earthquake's location carries particular significance for the global technology supply chain, given the concentration of semiconductor manufacturing in the affected area. Companies including Sony and TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, have plants in the area of the quake. A Sony spokesperson said the company was checking the situation, while TSMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kyushu has emerged as a major hub for global chip manufacturing in recent years, with TSMC operating a significant fabrication plant on the island as part of its broader global expansion strategy, making any prolonged disruption to operations in the region a matter of close attention for the global semiconductor supply chain.

A History of Seismic Activity in the Region

Tuesday's earthquake adds to a long history of significant seismic events in and around Japan, a country situated along some of the world's most active fault lines. Japan experienced a magnitude 7.5 earthquake off the Sanriku Coast of Honshu in April 2026, which struck along the Japan Trench and caused a tsunami reaching roughly 80 centimeters, along with 233 damaged structures and 10 reported injuries, though no fatalities were recorded in that earlier event.

Emergency responders in Kumamoto and the surrounding Kyushu prefectures are continuing search and rescue operations at the collapsed mall site, with authorities expected to provide updated casualty figures as the situation develops. Residents across the affected tsunami advisory zones are being urged to remain alert for aftershocks and to follow official guidance regarding coastal areas in the hours and days ahead. Given the scale of infrastructure damage already reported, including halted rail service and widespread power outages, officials are likely to face a prolonged recovery effort across the region, while international observers, particularly within the semiconductor industry, will be watching closely for updates on whether major manufacturing operations in the area sustained any lasting damage.

This story involves an active natural disaster with reported casualties. Readers with loved ones in the affected areas of Japan are encouraged to check official government and consular channels for the most current safety information.