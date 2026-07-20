US State Department Issues Worldwide Caution for Americans Abroad as Iran War Escalates After Jordan Deaths

WASHINGTON — The State Department reiterated its worldwide warning to American citizens abroad over the weekend, urging vigilance amid growing fears that Iran or groups aligned with Tehran could retaliate against U.S. citizens and interests far beyond the Middle East as the conflict between Washington and Tehran continues to intensify.

The "Worldwide Caution" alert, which has remained in place in some form since the conflict began in late February, warns that groups supportive of Iran could target Americans and U.S.-linked interests anywhere in the world, not solely within the Middle East region where fighting has been concentrated. Officials described the security environment as complex and cautioned that the conflict could escalate with little advance notice.

The renewed advisory urges Americans traveling or living abroad to remain alert, monitor local developments, avoid locations associated with the United States when possible, and follow instructions issued by their nearest U.S. embassy or consulate. Officials also encouraged citizens to enroll in the State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, which allows embassies to send security updates and contact Americans directly during emergencies.

Deadly attack in Jordan prompts renewed warning

The latest version of the alert follows a rapid escalation over the weekend. U.S. Central Command said Saturday that an Iranian missile and drone attack in Jordan killed two American service members and left a third serviceman unaccounted for, marking a significant escalation in a conflict that has largely been fought through airstrikes and naval operations since the United States launched its military campaign against Iran in late February.

Hours after that attack, U.S. forces launched a new round of strikes against Iranian Revolutionary Guard targets, with Central Command saying the operation was intended to punish those responsible for the deaths of the American troops and to further degrade Iran's military capabilities. The strikes marked at least the seventh consecutive night of American military action against Iranian targets, according to Central Command, which said the mission targeted surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage and maritime capabilities.

Iran's government responded with defiant public statements. Iranian state media carried remarks from the country's supreme leader warning that Tehran and allied forces have what he called painful lessons in store for the United States should Washington continue to escalate the conflict.

Aqaba evacuation adds to security concerns

The heightened alert was reinforced by a separate security notice from the U.S. Embassy in Amman, Jordan, issued after Jordanian authorities evacuated Aqaba's international airport and seaport in response to what officials described as a specific and credible threat. The embassy urged Americans to avoid both locations and reminded citizens that the State Department has maintained an ordered departure for non-emergency U.S. government personnel and their families in Jordan since March because of ongoing security risks in the country.

The State Department noted that U.S. diplomatic facilities, including some located outside the Middle East, have previously been targeted amid the conflict, and warned that Iran-aligned groups could strike other U.S.-associated locations or interests anywhere in the world. That language marked one of the more explicit warnings yet regarding the global reach of the threat, extending the department's guidance beyond travelers heading to the Gulf region to include Americans in Europe, Asia, Latin America and elsewhere.

Travel disruptions expected to continue

Beyond the security concerns, the advisory warned that continued military activity in the region could lead to commercial flight cancellations and temporary airspace closures, adding to travel disruptions that have already affected routes across the Middle East. Several airlines have already grounded or rerouted flights tied to Gulf destinations in recent weeks, and officials advised travelers to check directly with airlines before departing and to prepare for potential delays or last-minute itinerary changes as conditions continue to shift.

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The State Department typically issues worldwide caution alerts when officials assess that a security threat extends beyond a single country or region, as opposed to more narrowly targeted advisories covering specific destinations. While the advisory does not bar Americans from traveling internationally, its renewed and expanded language reflects growing concern within the administration that the Iran conflict could generate security risks reaching well beyond the immediate battlefield.

A conflict now entering its sixth month

The current phase of hostilities between the United States and Iran, part of a military campaign that began February 28, has steadily escalated in recent weeks. Saturday's strikes represented the latest in a nightly campaign that has continued largely uninterrupted since mid-July, with Central Command releasing footage of previous operations targeting Iranian military infrastructure.

The two American deaths in Jordan mark among the most significant U.S. casualties of the conflict to date, and officials have signaled that the military response will continue as tensions between the two countries show no clear sign of easing. The State Department's advisory reflects that broader uncertainty, urging Americans everywhere, not just in the immediate conflict zone, to remain prepared for rapidly changing conditions in the days ahead.

For now, the department's guidance stops short of directing Americans to leave any specific country or cancel international travel outright. Instead, officials are asking citizens to stay informed through official channels, remain aware of their surroundings, and be ready to adjust plans quickly if the security picture shifts further, particularly as the conflict's effects continue to extend into aviation, shipping and diplomatic security well outside the Middle East itself.