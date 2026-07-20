Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport remains open and operational Monday, though travelers flying to and from the United Arab Emirates capital continue to face scattered schedule disruptions as the war between the United States and Iran intensifies across the wider Gulf region.

Unlike several other airports in the region that have faced broader suspensions, Zayed International has maintained continuous operations throughout the recent escalation, with flag carrier Etihad Airways continuing to operate an expanded global network to roughly 80 destinations across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and the Gulf Cooperation Council. UAE airspace fully reopened earlier this year following an earlier period of partial restrictions, and officials have not announced any broad network-wide suspension at Abu Dhabi's main airport as the conflict has continued into July.

Kuwait route among those affected

While the airport itself remains open, individual routes connected to more directly affected countries have faced cancellations. Etihad confirmed it canceled flights EY653 and EY654 between Zayed International and Kuwait International Airport on both July 19 and July 20, citing operational reasons tied to the deteriorating security situation in Kuwait. The airline said its teams were working to assist affected passengers with rebooking and travel arrangements, and advised customers to ensure their contact information on file remains current so they can receive updates by text message or email.

Other UAE-based carriers have reported similar disruptions on Gulf routes. Air Arabia flights between the UAE and Kuwait faced cancellations and delays over the weekend, although several flights that had initially been listed as canceled were later reinstated. Air Arabia's Abu Dhabi-based service between the UAE capital and Kuwait, flights 3L020 and 3L021, were among those canceled. Separately, budget carrier flydubai canceled flights on its Dubai-to-Abha route connecting to Saudi Arabia, reflecting how the conflict's effects have rippled beyond routes directly serving Iran or Israel.

Kuwait Airways said it had rescheduled the majority of its commercial flights after Kuwait International Airport temporarily suspended takeoffs and landings on Saturday amid repeated missile and drone threats, underscoring the more severe disruptions facing airports closer to the immediate conflict zone compared with Abu Dhabi's relatively steadier operations.

Background on the escalating conflict

The current wave of disruptions stems from a broader collapse in relations between Washington and Tehran. The two countries renewed hostilities on July 7 after each side accused the other of violating an earlier ceasefire agreement, and fighting has intensified steadily since then across Iran and the wider Gulf region. The United States has carried out consecutive nights of airstrikes against Iranian targets in the weeks since, while Iran has responded by striking targets connected to U.S. allies in the region, including facilities in Kuwait.

That expanding pattern of strikes has created a volatile operating environment for airlines across the Gulf, with route-specific cancellations and diversions becoming increasingly common even at airports, like Zayed International, that have avoided full-scale shutdowns. Aviation officials in the region have repeatedly emphasized that the situation can shift within hours, urging travelers to verify their flight status directly with airlines rather than relying on schedules published days in advance.

What Abu Dhabi Airports has said

During earlier phases of the conflict, when UAE airspace faced more direct disruption, Abu Dhabi Airports issued formal advisories warning that some inbound and outbound flights at Zayed International could experience delays, diversions or cancellations tied to temporary airspace restrictions. The airport operator said passenger safety remained its top priority and that it was coordinating closely with airlines and relevant authorities to manage disruptions and minimize their impact wherever possible. Officials urged passengers scheduled to travel to check directly with their airline before heading to the airport, rather than assuming their flight would depart as originally scheduled.

That guidance remains broadly relevant for travelers today, even though Zayed International has not faced a repeat of the more severe disruptions seen at other regional airports in recent days. Airlines continue to manage most changes on a flight-by-flight basis rather than through blanket network suspensions, meaning individual routes, particularly those connecting to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and other countries more directly affected by the conflict, remain the most likely to see cancellations or rescheduling.

What travelers should do

Given the fluid nature of the situation, travelers with flights booked to or from Abu Dhabi are strongly advised to check their specific flight status directly through their airline before heading to the airport. Etihad passengers can consult the airline's Manage My Booking tool for alternative flight options when cancellations occur more than three days before departure, while changes within the final 48 hours are typically handled directly by airline support teams. Zayed International Airport's official website also provides live departure and arrival boards that travelers can monitor for real-time updates.

For now, Abu Dhabi's main airport continues to function as one of the more stable aviation hubs in a region facing widespread disruption, even as individual routes connected to more directly affected countries remain subject to sudden change. Travelers are encouraged to remain flexible with their plans and to stay in close contact with their airlines as the broader conflict between the United States and Iran continues to evolve with no clear resolution in sight.