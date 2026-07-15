ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Zayed International Airport, the primary gateway to Abu Dhabi, is open and operating normally today, according to the latest guidance from Abu Dhabi tourism authorities, with Etihad Airways continuing to run an expanded flight schedule across its global network despite ongoing regional tensions tied to the broader U.S.-Iran conflict.

According to the most recent travel advisory issued by Experience Abu Dhabi, the emirate's official tourism authority, Abu Dhabi is currently operating normally, with hotels, attractions, cultural sites and visitor experiences open and welcoming travelers across the city. The advisory specifically confirms that Zayed International Airport is open and operational, with Etihad Airways flying between Abu Dhabi and approximately 80 destinations worldwide.

A Recovery From Earlier Disruptions

Wednesday's normal operating status marks a significant improvement from earlier in the year, when the airport experienced repeated disruptions tied to escalating hostilities across the Gulf region. The broader conflict has caused intermittent airspace restrictions and flight suspensions at airports throughout the Middle East since fighting between the United States, Israel and Iran began earlier this year.

Zayed International Airport experienced a brief but significant closure in late February amid heightened regional security concerns, before gradually resuming limited commercial operations in early March. Throughout the spring, the airport operated on a reduced schedule as airlines worked to navigate airspace restrictions and adjust their routing in response to rapidly evolving security conditions across the region.

By May, the United Arab Emirates had fully restored its national airspace after months of restrictions, paving the way for a more substantial return to normal passenger volumes across both Abu Dhabi and neighboring Dubai. That recovery has largely held through the summer months, even as renewed flare-ups in the broader regional conflict have periodically tested the stability of Gulf aviation.

Renewed Tensions Elsewhere in the Gulf

Despite Abu Dhabi's current normal operating status, the broader security picture across the Gulf remains fluid. Iran resumed strikes across the region in early June after an earlier ceasefire broke down, with ballistic missiles and drones targeting Kuwait and Bahrain on June 3. That attack damaged a terminal at Kuwait International Airport and prompted a retaliatory strike by the United States inside Iran, underscoring how quickly conditions across Gulf airspace can shift even when individual airports, including those in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, remain unaffected by a specific incident.

The UAE itself was not directly targeted during the June 3 attacks, and Zayed International Airport has continued operating throughout the subsequent weeks, though officials and industry monitors continue to stress that the regional security situation remains subject to rapid change.

Airline Advisories Remain in Effect

While Etihad Airways, the UAE's flagship carrier, continues to operate a full schedule from Abu Dhabi, some foreign airlines have maintained more cautious postures toward the route. Several international carriers, including specific European operators, have kept suspensions or reduced schedules to Abu Dhabi and Dubai in place for extended periods this year in response to conflict-zone advisories issued by aviation safety regulators, even as UAE-based carriers have continued largely uninterrupted service.

Government travel advisories for the wider region have also remained elevated throughout the conflict, with some Western governments continuing to urge caution or limit non-essential travel to parts of the Gulf, even as UAE authorities maintain that commercial flights continue operating through carefully assessed and monitored safety corridors.

What Travelers Should Do

Abu Dhabi tourism officials are advising travelers to confirm their flight status directly with their airline before heading to the airport, using either the airline's website or mobile app for the most current updates. Passengers who booked through a travel agent are being encouraged to contact that agent directly for further assistance navigating any potential changes to their itinerary.

For real-time flight information, officials point travelers to several official channels, including Zayed International Airport's own website for live arrival and departure data, Etihad Airways' site for flight schedule updates, rebooking options and refund requests, and the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority for official airspace and operational notices. Travelers requiring visa or entry-related support are being directed to the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security for the latest guidance.

A Hub Built for High Capacity, Even Amid Uncertainty

Zayed International Airport, formerly known as Abu Dhabi International Airport, has continued to position itself as one of the busiest aviation hubs in the Gulf region despite the disruptions caused by the broader regional conflict earlier this year. The facility's Midfield Terminal, known as Terminal A, has been highlighted by aviation officials as a world-class passenger facility even as the surrounding operating environment has required additional flexibility from both airlines and travelers throughout much of 2026.

A Cautiously Stable Picture for Now

For travelers asking whether Abu Dhabi's main airport is open today, the current answer, according to the latest official guidance, is yes, with hotels, attractions and Zayed International Airport all operating as part of what officials describe as normal conditions across the emirate. Still, given the pattern of disruptions experienced earlier this year, aviation officials and airlines continue to recommend that passengers remain flexible and check for updates as close to their travel date as possible, given how quickly conditions across the broader Gulf region have shifted throughout the ongoing conflict.

Travelers planning trips through Abu Dhabi in the coming days and weeks should continue monitoring official channels closely, even as the airport itself currently shows no signs of the disruptions that affected operations earlier this year.