LOS ANGELES — Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport faced significantly longer security lines Thursday, with average TSA wait times climbing to 45 minutes at peak morning hours as the busy summer travel season officially began and heightened passenger volume strained staffing and processing capacity.

According to real-time data from the TSA's official airport wait time tracker and passenger reports on social media and airport apps, security checkpoints at Terminals 1, 4, 5, and 7 experienced the longest delays, with some lines stretching beyond 50 minutes during the 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. window. PreCheck and Clear lanes moved faster but still averaged 15-20 minutes, well above the airport's typical weekday baseline of 10-15 minutes.

LAX officials attributed the spike to a combination of factors: the traditional start of summer vacation travel, several large conventions in the city this week, and the lingering effects of recent flight schedule changes that concentrated departures in morning blocks. With more than 220,000 passengers expected to pass through the airport today alone, the surge caught some travelers off guard, leading to frustration and last-minute adjustments to arrival times.

"This is one of the busiest days we've seen so far this year," said LAX spokesperson Jennifer L. Smith. "We have increased staffing at all checkpoints and activated additional lanes where possible, but the sheer volume is testing our capacity. We strongly recommend passengers arrive at least three hours before domestic flights and four hours for international departures."

Peak Summer Travel Season Begins

The elevated wait times signal the beginning of what aviation analysts predict will be one of the busiest summers on record at LAX. The airport, which serves as a major gateway to Asia, Europe, and Latin America, handled a record 88 million passengers in 2025 and is on pace to surpass that figure this year. Thursday's numbers reflect the post-school-year exodus, with families heading to popular destinations like Hawaii, Europe, and domestic hotspots.

Social media platforms were flooded with real-time complaints and photos of long lines snaking through terminals. Travelers shared stories of missed connections, stressed children, and the need to sprint to gates after clearing security. One viral video from Terminal 4 showed a line stretching nearly 300 feet, prompting comments from frustrated passengers who had arrived two hours early only to barely make their flights.

"I've been standing here for 50 minutes and I'm still not through," wrote one passenger on X. "LAX TSA needs to do better during peak times. This is ridiculous."

Airport and TSA officials have responded by activating surge staffing and encouraging the use of mobile apps for real-time wait updates. The TSA PreCheck program has helped alleviate some pressure, but enrollment lines at the airport have also lengthened as more travelers seek expedited screening.

Factors Driving Longer Waits

Several elements are contributing to the current delays. Heightened security protocols following recent global incidents have increased screening thoroughness, adding seconds to each passenger's processing time. Additionally, the growing popularity of carry-on-only travel has increased the volume of bags going through X-ray machines, creating bottlenecks.

Staffing shortages remain a persistent challenge. While the TSA has hired additional officers in recent months, turnover rates and training requirements have limited the ability to scale quickly during peak periods. Union representatives have called for better pay and working conditions to attract and retain more screeners, a plea that has gained traction amid national discussions about airport labor issues.

Weather also played a role today, with morning marine layer causing some flight delays that compressed passenger flow into narrower time windows. When multiple delayed flights finally boarded, the sudden influx overwhelmed available lanes.

Traveler Tips for Beating the Lines

Airport officials and travel experts are urging passengers to prepare strategically. Arriving earlier than usual is the most effective step, but other measures can help minimize stress. Downloading the LAX app provides real-time checkpoint wait times and terminal maps. Enrolling in TSA PreCheck or Clear can significantly reduce screening time for frequent travelers. Packing efficiently — removing liquids, electronics, and large electronics in advance — speeds up the process.

For families, experts recommend dividing tasks: one adult handles security while another manages children and luggage. Traveling mid-week or during off-peak hours can also avoid the worst crowds. Those with disabilities or medical conditions should contact the airport in advance to arrange assistance through the LAX Disability Services program.

"Preparation is everything," said travel consultant Maria Lopez. "Even on busy days like today, informed travelers can navigate LAX much more smoothly. The key is planning ahead and staying calm when lines form."

Economic and Operational Impact

Long security lines at LAX have broader implications. Delayed passengers can miss flights, causing cascading effects across the airport's operations. Retail and dining outlets in terminals report mixed impacts — longer lines sometimes mean more impulse purchases, but overall frustration can reduce spending.

The airport's $65 billion modernization program, which includes new terminals and security upgrades, aims to address these issues long-term. Several projects are already improving flow, but full benefits will not be realized for several more years. In the meantime, officials are relying on temporary measures like additional mobile screening units and better signage.

National Context of Airport Security

LAX is not alone in experiencing longer wait times. Major hubs across the United States are reporting similar spikes as summer travel ramps up. The TSA has screened a record number of passengers this year, with daily national totals frequently exceeding 2.5 million. While the agency has improved overall efficiency through technology like CT scanners and facial recognition, peak periods continue to strain the system.

Congress has allocated additional funding for TSA staffing and technology, but implementation lags behind demand. Aviation experts call for sustained investment and better coordination between airlines, airports, and federal agencies to prevent chronic delays.

Looking Ahead for LAX Travelers

As the summer travel season intensifies, LAX officials expect wait times to remain elevated through Labor Day. They recommend checking the airport website or app before heading to the airport and allowing extra time, especially on weekends and holidays.

For today's travelers, the message is clear: patience and preparation are essential. While the current delays are frustrating, they reflect the airport's popularity and the broader recovery of air travel post-pandemic. Most passengers eventually clear security and reach their gates, often with stories to share about the experience.

The airport continues to invest in passenger comfort, with expanded seating areas, charging stations, and dining options to make the wait more bearable. Special assistance programs for families, elderly passengers, and those with disabilities are available and encouraged.

As Thursday's peak travel window passes, LAX operations are expected to stabilize somewhat in the afternoon and evening. However, with summer just beginning, today's longer lines serve as an early warning for the busy months ahead. Travelers who plan ahead and stay informed will navigate the airport more smoothly, turning potential stress into a manageable part of the journey.

The summer of 2026 is shaping up to be one of the busiest in LAX history, and today's wait times are a reminder that preparation is key to a smooth travel experience. Whether heading to vacation destinations or business meetings, passengers are advised to build in buffer time and use available tools to stay ahead of the crowds.