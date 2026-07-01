DUBAI — Dubai International Airport is open and operating normally today, July 1, with flights moving through all three of its terminals and real-time tracking data showing low delay levels across arrivals and departures, according to Dubai Airports' official flight information system and independent monitoring services.

Although there had been speculation that the airport would close because of disturbances in the region in 2026, the airport is now fully functional, handling hundreds of flights with only a small number of delays. Airlines, especially Emirates and flydubai, have resumed their normal operations.

That return to normalcy marks the end of a turbulent four-month period during which DXB, the world's busiest international airport by passenger volume, navigated one of the most disruptive crises in its history, triggered by the outbreak of the U.S.-Iran conflict on Feb. 28 and the near-total closure of Gulf airspace that followed in the weeks thereafter.

Between late March and April 2026, regional airspace closures caused cancellations and flight suspensions for some flights out of Dubai International Airport. During this time, some airlines provided instructions for their passengers not to go to the airport until travel was re-confirmed. These were the disruptions among many in the Middle East, with consequences affecting millions of travelers worldwide, as hub carriers made drastic changes to intercontinental schedules.

The crisis unfolded rapidly. On 2 and 3 June, Iran fired missiles and drones at Kuwait and Bahrain, both of which host U.S. military bases, following a U.S. strike near the Strait of Hormuz. A terminal at Kuwait International Airport was hit, wounding several people and forcing flight suspensions in Kuwait. While Dubai's airspace was never formally shut down during the conflict's most intense phases, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued a Conflict Zone Information Bulletin ordering European-regulated carriers to avoid UAE airspace entirely, effectively grounding dozens of major international airlines that relied on Gulf routes.

EASA's Conflict Zone Information Bulletin for the Middle East and Persian Gulf was valid through June 10, 2026. The latest revision had softened the advisory language for UAE airspace from "avoid" to "exercise caution," but the bulletin remained in force, meaning most European carriers regulated by EASA could not resume Gulf routes until EASA modified or lifted the bulletin entirely.

Throughout the crisis, Emirates and flydubai continued operating, serving as the backbone of connectivity out of DXB even as foreign carrier capacity collapsed. DXB remained open and operating with more than 220 combined daily departures from Emirates and flydubai. Dubai Airports issued an advisory to confirm departure times directly with airlines before traveling, which remained active throughout the disruption period.

The recovery accelerated following the tentative U.S.-Iran ceasefire that took effect April 8, which triggered a series of successive airline reinstatements. British Airways announced it would resume flights to Dubai on July 1, 2026, but at a significantly reduced scale, going from three daily flights to one. This was the first concrete return date named by a major European carrier, described as the clearest signal yet from a major carrier about what the post-crisis landscape looks like. Qatar Airways had already resumed daily Dubai flights from April 23, while Gulf carriers including Saudia also returned to the route around the same time.

Several major airlines continue to maintain regular services to and from Dubai, including routes operated by Emirates, flydubai, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, British Airways, Lufthansa, Air India, IndiGo and Singapore Airlines. Flights connecting Europe, Asia, Africa and North America through Dubai remain active, although some carriers may use alternative flight paths to avoid restricted airspace in adjacent regions.

Dubai International Airport operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week across three terminals. Emirates uses Terminal 3. flydubai and regional carriers use Terminal 2. Most other international airlines use Terminal 1, which serves more than 50 international carriers and is connected to Concourse D by an airport train. Passengers are advised to verify their specific terminal assignment with their airline before traveling, as some flights were reassigned to alternative terminals during the disruption period and not all carriers have reverted to their original gate assignments.

The broader scale of what DXB weathered this year becomes clearer when placed against its pre-crisis performance. For the first time ever, DXB became the busiest airport in the world, hosting 95.2 million international passengers in 2025, a record that reinforced Dubai's status as the central node of global long-haul aviation. The conflict's disruption to that position cost the airport and the broader UAE tourism sector significantly, even as both have moved quickly to recapture lost ground since the ceasefire allowed operations to normalize.

Dubai Airports recognized the airport had sustained global connectivity through regional disruption and is readying for a return of strong demand as UAE airspace restrictions ease.

For travelers using DXB today, the practical guidance is straightforward: the airport is open, staffed and processing flights normally, but a small number of airlines remain on modified schedules as they work through fleet repositioning and rebooking backlogs accumulated during the disruption months. Security processing times at DXB have stabilized, though passengers on international itineraries are still advised to arrive at least three hours before their scheduled departure, given that heightened security protocols implemented during the conflict remain in place across the facility.

Independent flight tracking services and Dubai Airports' own real-time departure and arrival boards confirmed Wednesday morning that flights are moving through all terminals without any system-wide delay or closure notice, marking what airport observers are describing as a full return to normal operations for one of the world's most important aviation hubs.