Xfinity customers began reporting problems with their internet, TV and phone service Wednesday night, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector, in what appeared to be a developing disruption affecting the Comcast-owned provider's network.

Downdetector said user reports indicating problems with Xfinity by Comcast began climbing at 10:03 p.m. Eastern time. The tracking service posted about the rising number of reports on its official account on the social platform X, asking affected users to describe how the outage was impacting them and tagging the post with the hashtag "XfinityByComcastDown."

As of Wednesday night, Comcast had not issued a detailed public statement addressing the scope, cause or expected resolution timeline for the reported disruption. Downdetector's tracking methodology relies on real-time, user-submitted reports rather than direct access to Comcast's internal network diagnostics, meaning the true scale of the outage, including how many customers were affected and in which regions, remained difficult to independently verify in the disruption's early stages.

Separate outage-tracking service Geoblackout logged a wave of Xfinity-related outage reports earlier Wednesday afternoon, breaking down the nature of the complaints as roughly 67% tied to landline internet service, 20% tied to mobile internet, and 13% tied to TV streaming issues. It remained unclear whether that earlier wave of reports was directly connected to the disruption flagged by Downdetector later that night, or represented a separate, unrelated pocket of service issues earlier in the day.

Xfinity operates as Comcast's consumer-facing brand for internet, television, phone and mobile services across most of the United States, running on a hybrid fiber-coaxial network that serves tens of millions of customers nationwide. Comcast also sells business-tier internet and networking services under the same underlying network infrastructure through Comcast Business, meaning a significant disruption affecting the residential Xfinity network can, in some cases, affect business customers simultaneously if the underlying issue originates within shared backbone infrastructure.

Wednesday's reported outage would not be the first significant disruption to affect Xfinity's network. Past incidents have ranged from brief, localized service interruptions lasting only a few minutes to far larger, more consequential outages. In one previous case widely covered by national outlets, more than 50,000 Xfinity customers in the Bay Area lost internet access during a single outage, with Comcast initially unable to provide customers a clear timeline for restoration. Xfinity's own support materials acknowledge that outages can also result from planned network maintenance and construction work, during which the company says customers in affected areas should expect internet, phone and smart home services to go offline entirely for the duration of the work, typically completed within a single day.

Xfinity maintains a dedicated online outage map and status center where customers can check for reported disruptions in their specific area, along with an Xfinity Assistant tool offering round-the-clock troubleshooting support. The company has also encouraged customers to add a mobile phone number to their account to receive real-time text alerts ahead of planned service interruptions, along with updates during unplanned outages. For customers whose home internet goes down entirely, Xfinity has pointed to its network of public WiFi hotspots as an alternative way to stay connected, along with the Xfinity Stream app, which the company says remains accessible over a cellular connection or non-Xfinity WiFi network even when a customer's home internet service is down.

Severe weather has also historically been a significant driver of Xfinity outages in various regions, with the company operating a dedicated Xfinity Response Center specifically to help customers manage service disruptions tied to hurricanes, storms, wildfires and other weather-related events. It remained unclear Wednesday night whether weather played any role in the reported disruption, or whether the outage stemmed from a different underlying technical cause.

Customers experiencing problems with their Xfinity service were, consistent with the company's own published guidance, generally advised to first check Xfinity.com or the Xfinity mobile app to determine whether an outage had already been detected and logged in their specific area, before assuming their individual equipment or in-home wiring was to blame. The company's outage map is designed to display known service disruptions by region, allowing customers to distinguish between a broader, area-wide network issue and a more localized problem specific to their own home equipment.

This remains a developing situation, and additional details regarding the precise scope, underlying cause and expected resolution timeline of Wednesday night's reported Xfinity outage were not immediately available. Comcast had not issued an official public acknowledgment of the disruption as of late Wednesday, leaving affected customers largely reliant on Downdetector and the company's own outage map to determine whether their service issues were part of a broader, network-wide problem or an isolated disruption specific to their location.