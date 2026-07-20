Millions of Social Security recipients across the United States are set to receive their monthly benefits this week, as the Social Security Administration closes out its July 2026 payment schedule with a final round of deposits arriving Wednesday, July 22.

The Social Security program serves 71.3 million beneficiaries nationwide, with most recipients paid according to a staggered schedule tied to their birth date. Under that system, individuals born between the 21st and the 31st of any month receive their payments on the fourth Wednesday of each month, which falls on July 22 this month.

Who gets paid Wednesday, July 22?

The Social Security Administration structures its regular monthly payments around three separate Wednesdays, based on beneficiaries' dates of birth. For those receiving benefits based on their own work history, recipients born on the 21st through the 31st of any month are scheduled to receive their July payment on Wednesday, July 22.

For recipients who claim Social Security benefits based on another person's employment history, such as a spouse or family member, the agency instead applies that other individual's date of birth when determining the payment date, rather than the recipient's own birthday.

The full July 2026 payment schedule

July's payment calendar unfolded across three separate Wednesdays this month, based on beneficiaries' birth dates:

Recipients born between the 1st and 10th of any month received their July payment on Wednesday, July 8. Those born between the 11th and 20th were paid on Wednesday, July 15. And those born between the 21st and 31st, the final group in the monthly rotation, are scheduled to receive their payments on Wednesday, July 22.

Earlier July payments for long-term and dual beneficiaries

Beyond the standard three-Wednesday schedule, two additional groups of beneficiaries received their July payments earlier in the month, outside the birth-date-based system used for most recipients.

Beneficiaries who began claiming Social Security before May 1997 were paid on Thursday, July 2, regardless of their date of birth. That earlier payment date reflects a separate, longstanding administrative rule that applies specifically to long-term beneficiaries who started receiving benefits before the agency's current staggered schedule took effect.

Recipients who combine Social Security with Supplemental Security Income, a federal benefit program for certain low-income and low-resource individuals, also received their Social Security payment on July 2, alongside their SSI payment, which was issued a day earlier on Wednesday, July 1.

Under normal circumstances, these long-term and dual beneficiaries are typically paid on the third of each month. However, because July 3 fell on a federal holiday this year, those payments were distributed early to avoid the delay.

How much are monthly Social Security benefits?

According to figures published by the Social Security Administration, average monthly benefit amounts across the program's major categories currently stand as follows: retirement benefits average $2,029.92 per month, disability benefits average $1,496.16 per month, and survivor benefits average $1,631.39 per month.

These figures represent nationwide averages and can vary significantly for individual beneficiaries depending on factors such as lifetime earnings history, the age at which a recipient began claiming benefits, and the specific benefit category under which they qualify.

How the Social Security Administration issues payments

The agency offers two primary methods for distributing monthly benefits to recipients. The most common method is direct deposit, through which beneficiaries can provide their bank account details to the Social Security Administration using the agency's online "my Social Security" portal, allowing payments to be deposited automatically into a designated bank account each month.

For beneficiaries who do not have a traditional bank account, the agency also offers the Direct Express Card, a prepaid debit card specifically designed for federal benefit disbursements. Recipients interested in signing up for Direct Express can do so by calling 1-800-333-1795 or 1-800-772-1213, or by visiting a local Social Security office in person to complete enrollment.

Why the payment schedule matters

The staggered, birth-date-based payment system was implemented by the Social Security Administration to help distribute the administrative workload of processing benefits across multiple days each month, rather than issuing all payments simultaneously. For beneficiaries, understanding which Wednesday applies to their specific birth date can help with budgeting and financial planning, particularly for those relying on Social Security as a primary or significant source of monthly income.

With July's payment cycle now nearing its conclusion following Wednesday's final round of deposits, the Social Security Administration will begin a new monthly cycle in August, following the same staggered structure based on beneficiaries' birth dates. Recipients are encouraged to consult the agency's official payment calendar or use the "my Social Security" online portal to confirm their specific payment date and to ensure their direct deposit or Direct Express information remains current, helping to avoid any potential delays in receiving their benefits.

For beneficiaries with questions about their specific payment status or eligibility category, the Social Security Administration recommends contacting the agency directly through its toll-free number or visiting a local field office, particularly for those who have recently experienced a change in circumstances that could affect their benefit amount or payment timing.