NEW YORK — Millions of current and former Capital One customers could soon receive cash payments as part of a $425 million class-action settlement resolving allegations that the bank misled savers during the transition from its 360 Savings account to the higher-yielding 360 Performance Savings account.

A federal judge granted final approval to the revised settlement in recent weeks, paving the way for payouts to eligible account holders who maintained 360 Savings accounts between September 18, 2019, and June 16, 2025. The agreement addresses claims that Capital One failed to raise interest rates on legacy 360 Savings accounts while promoting the new 360 Performance Savings product with significantly higher yields, leaving many customers unaware they were earning far less than available.

The core dispute centered on Capital One's handling of its popular online savings accounts. In September 2019, as market interest rates rose, the bank introduced the 360 Performance Savings account offering competitive rates that eventually peaked near 4.35%. At the same time, it stopped actively promoting the original 360 Savings account and allegedly froze its rates as low as 0.30% in later years without clearly notifying existing customers of the better alternative or encouraging them to switch.

Plaintiffs argued this created a deceptive two-tier system that cost customers more than $2 billion in lost interest over several years. Capital One has not admitted wrongdoing but agreed to the substantial settlement to resolve the multidistrict litigation.

Under the terms, Capital One will pay $425 million into a settlement fund for direct cash payments to class members. The amount each person receives depends on their account balances during the class period and the interest rate differential they missed. Payments are calculated automatically based on Capital One's records, meaning most eligible customers do not need to file a traditional claim form.

Many affected customers should receive a notice in the mail or by email with a unique ID and four-digit PIN. To select a payment method or update contact information, they can visit the official settlement website at capitalone360savingsaccountlitigation.com and log in with those credentials. Options typically include direct deposit for faster receipt or a paper check.

The settlement also requires Capital One to equalize interest rates going forward, so remaining 360 Savings account holders will now earn the same rate as 360 Performance Savings customers. This change is expected to deliver hundreds of millions in additional future interest to the class, bringing the total value of the relief above $1 billion when combined with the cash fund.

Payouts are scheduled to begin in the coming months, though exact timing depends on final administrative processes. Smaller payments under $5 may be issued only as paper checks or rolled into larger distributions in some cases. Customers who closed their 360 Savings accounts before certain deadlines may qualify for enhanced payments.

Eligibility is broad. Anyone who held a 360 Savings account at any point during the roughly six-year class period qualifies, even if the account is now closed. Joint account holders and estates of deceased customers may also be included. Those who never received a notice but believe they qualify can visit the settlement website to verify eligibility using basic account information.

The case drew attention from multiple state attorneys general, who pushed for a stronger settlement after opposing an earlier, lower-value proposal. The revised deal significantly increases relief for consumers and eliminates the tiered interest rate structure that formed the heart of the allegations.

For customers wondering what to do next, the process is relatively straightforward. First, check your mail or email for an official notice from the settlement administrator. If you receive one, follow the instructions to select your preferred payment method before any applicable deadline. If you do not receive notice but had a qualifying account, visit the official website and use the "File a Claim" or eligibility checker tool.

Important reminders include never sharing Social Security numbers or sensitive personal information unless directly through the verified settlement site. Scammers may attempt to pose as settlement administrators, so always verify communications against official channels.

This settlement highlights broader issues in the banking industry regarding transparent communication about account changes and interest rates. Consumer advocates encourage all savers to regularly review their account terms and shop around for competitive yields, especially in a higher-interest-rate environment.

Capital One customers who maintained balances in 360 Savings accounts during the class period stand to benefit substantially. While individual payouts vary based on account history, many could receive hundreds or even thousands of dollars depending on their average balances over the years.

The bank has also committed to improved practices, including clearer marketing and better notification procedures for future product changes. This resolution provides meaningful relief while reinforcing expectations for transparency in consumer banking.

As distribution begins, affected customers should monitor their mail and the official settlement website for updates. Those with questions can contact the administrator through the site or dedicated helpline listed in official notices.

The $425 million Capital One settlement serves as a significant victory for consumers who felt shortchanged during the savings account transition. With automatic eligibility for most and straightforward steps to claim funds, millions of account holders have a clear path to recovering some of the interest they lost.