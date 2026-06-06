Trump Expands TrumpRx Program Offering Discounts on More Than 800 Medications

President Donald Trump announced Friday an expansion of the TrumpRx.gov program, adding 160 more prescription drugs and bringing the total number of discounted medications available to more than 800.

The initiative, launched earlier this year, aims to provide cash-paying consumers with transparent pricing and savings on commonly used drugs by bypassing traditional insurance middlemen. Trump highlighted the expansion in a Truth Social post, stating it now covers four out of five prescriptions filled by Americans.

"I am pleased to announce that TrumpRx.gov is adding another 160 Prescription Drugs, at highly discounted prices, for a new total of over 800 of the most commonly-used Prescription Drugs," Trump wrote. "TrumpRx.gov will now provide clear, transparent, and DISCOUNTED offerings for FOUR OUT OF FIVE of every prescription filled by Americans."

The program builds on agreements with major pharmaceutical companies under a "most-favored-nation" pricing approach. Participating drugmakers received certain tariff exemptions in exchange for lowering prices on selected medications and extending discounts to eligible consumers. Companies including Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have joined, offering reductions on popular GLP-1 weight-loss and diabetes treatments.

Discounted medications now include inhalers, HIV treatments, diabetes drugs, fertility medications and a wide range of generics. The website allows users to search for specific drugs, view estimated savings compared to insurance co-pays and generate coupons redeemable at participating pharmacies or directly through manufacturers.

Trump credited the program with already delivering significant savings. "These Most Favored Nations Deals have already, in fact, saved American Patients over 400 Million Dollars since the launch of TrumpRx.gov," he said. He tied the success to broader trade policies, noting tariffs helped secure favorable terms.

The initiative reflects ongoing efforts to address high prescription drug costs in the United States, where prices for many medications exceed those in other developed countries. Trump positioned the expansion as a continuation of first-term achievements while pursuing more aggressive reductions.

"I was proud to make History during my First Term when we lowered Drug Prices, even if by a tiny percentage, because this amounted to a HUGE change compared to other presidents only raising Drug Prices, endlessly and significantly, every year," Trump wrote. "Then, during my Second Term, I decided to go BIG with Most Favored Nations Pricing."

Administration officials, including Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, have encouraged Americans to compare prices on TrumpRx.gov before filling prescriptions. The platform integrates data from partners such as Amazon Pharmacy, Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Drugs and GoodRx, providing multiple options for cash-paying patients.

The program targets uninsured individuals or those whose insurance co-pays exceed available cash prices. Users must typically pay out-of-pocket and forgo insurance reimbursement for the discounted medications. This approach aims to increase price transparency and competition in the pharmaceutical market.

Critics have questioned the scale of impact, noting that while the program covers hundreds of drugs, it represents a fraction of the thousands of FDA-approved medications. Some independent analyses suggest overlapping discounts with existing platforms, though the administration maintains the most-favored-nation deals deliver unique savings on key treatments.

Supporters highlight specific examples, such as substantial reductions on weight-loss medications like Ozempic, dropping from over $1,000 to around $200 monthly in some cases. The program also covers chronic condition treatments that impose heavy burdens on patients.

The expansion comes amid broader health care policy discussions. Trump has directed the administration to pursue additional partnerships and deals to further lower prices. Officials continue negotiating with more drugmakers to expand the catalog.

Pharmaceutical industry reactions have been mixed. Participating companies point to increased volume from cash buyers offsetting lower per-unit prices, while others express concerns about tariff linkages and long-term pricing pressures. Patient advocacy groups welcome any relief on costs but call for more comprehensive reforms addressing insurance and generic access.

TrumpRx.gov launched in February 2026 with an initial set of brand-name drugs. The May addition of hundreds of generics marked a significant broadening, followed by this latest update. The site has seen growing traffic as awareness spreads through administration promotions and word-of-mouth savings reports.

Health policy experts note the program's focus on cash prices fills a gap for the uninsured and underinsured but does not directly lower costs within insurance plans. Its success depends on consumer adoption and continued manufacturer participation.

The initiative ties into larger administration goals of reducing overall health care spending through competition and international price benchmarking. Trump has repeatedly emphasized that Americans should not pay more than citizens in other nations for the same drugs.

As the program grows, questions remain about sustainability and potential effects on innovation and drug development. Proponents argue that volume increases and efficiency gains can balance lower margins, while skeptics worry about supply chain impacts or reduced research investment.

For consumers, the practical benefit lies in easy access to price comparisons. A quick search on TrumpRx.gov can reveal options that beat insurance co-pays, potentially saving hundreds or thousands annually for those managing chronic conditions.

The White House continues promoting the site through public events and digital campaigns. With midterm considerations and ongoing health care debates, the expansion serves as a tangible deliverable on promises to tackle drug prices head-on.

Looking ahead, further additions to the program are expected as more deals materialize. Administration officials have signaled openness to expanding eligibility and integrating additional pharmacy partners. The goal remains providing meaningful relief to American patients facing high out-of-pocket costs.

TrumpRx represents one piece of a multifaceted approach to pharmaceutical pricing. Combined with other policy tools, it aims to shift dynamics in a market long criticized for opacity and high costs. As usage data accumulates, its real-world impact will become clearer.