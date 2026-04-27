WASHINGTON — The Trump administration launched a major refund program Monday for businesses that paid more than $166 billion in tariffs ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, opening an online portal that allows importers and customs brokers to begin claiming reimbursements plus interest.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) activated the Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries (CAPE) system on April 20, enabling companies to file claims for duties collected under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The Supreme Court struck down key portions of the tariffs in a February ruling, determining the president exceeded his authority.

CBP estimates refunds, including accrued interest, could total up to $166 billion or more. The agency said valid claims will generally be processed within 60 to 90 days, though complex cases may take longer. More than 330,000 importers paid duties on over 53 million shipments during the period in question.

Who Qualifies and How It Works

Only "importers of record" — the businesses or authorized customs brokers that directly paid the tariffs — can file through the CAPE portal. Consumers who paid higher prices for goods due to the tariffs are not eligible for direct refunds. Large retailers like Walmart, Target, Nike and Home Depot stand to recover substantial sums, potentially billions in some cases.

Some parcel carriers, including FedEx and UPS, have indicated they plan to file claims on behalf of customers and pass refunds along where feasible. However, most everyday shoppers are unlikely to see direct money returned to their pockets.

The process requires detailed documentation of entries, payments and supporting evidence. CBP is processing claims in phases, starting with more recent payments. Companies have been urged to register early and ensure their banking information is accurate to speed up payments.

Political and Economic Backdrop

The tariffs were a signature element of Trump's trade policy aimed at protecting American industries and addressing trade imbalances, particularly with China. The Supreme Court's February decision was a significant legal setback, forcing the administration to begin unwinding collections while defending other aspects of its trade agenda.

The refund program comes as the administration continues aggressive enforcement on remaining tariffs and immigration-related policies. White House officials framed the refunds as compliance with the court ruling rather than a reversal of policy. "We are following the law while still protecting American workers," a senior official said.

Economists note that while businesses may recover funds, the original tariffs had already raised costs for consumers through higher prices on imported goods. Whether companies will pass refunds along as price reductions remains uncertain. Some large retailers have signaled they may issue credits or temporary discounts, but there is no legal requirement to do so.

Impact on Businesses and Consumers

For importers, the refunds represent a significant cash infusion that could ease financial pressures and support investment. Smaller businesses, however, may face challenges navigating the claims process and could experience delays. Trade groups have called for streamlined procedures to ensure equitable access.

Consumers are largely sidelined from direct benefits. Advocacy groups and some lawmakers are pushing for broader relief measures, including potential tax credits or stimulus tied to the tariff revenue, but no such proposals have gained traction in Congress yet.

State officials in places like Nevada have demanded portions of the refunds be directed back to residents, highlighting the broad economic ripple effects of the original tariffs.

Longer-Term Implications

The tariff refund saga underscores ongoing tensions in U.S. trade policy. While the administration moves forward with refunds, it continues pursuing alternative tools to address trade imbalances. Legal experts expect further court battles over the scope of presidential authority in trade matters.

For the broader economy, the refunds could provide a short-term boost to corporate balance sheets at a time when businesses face other cost pressures. However, uncertainty around future trade policy may continue to weigh on investment decisions.

As the CAPE system processes claims in phases, businesses are racing to submit documentation while monitoring for any technical issues with the new platform. CBP has pledged ongoing updates and support as the massive repayment operation unfolds.

The launch of tariff refunds marks a significant chapter in the Trump administration's trade agenda — shifting from collection to repayment on a historic scale. While importers stand to benefit directly, the ultimate impact on American consumers and the broader economy will unfold over the coming months as funds flow back into the system.