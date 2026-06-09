NEW YORK — President Donald Trump responded Tuesday to ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith's pregame prediction that he would blame Trump if the New York Knicks lost Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals, dismissing the remarks while describing Smith as a "nice guy" but questioning his qualifications for higher office.

The exchange added a political layer to an already star-studded and dramatic night at Madison Square Garden, where the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Knicks 115-111 on Monday, narrowing New York's series lead to 2-1. Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 32 points in the victory.

Before the game, Smith, a prominent Knicks supporter and vocal analyst, expressed strong opposition to Trump's attendance. He warned that the president's presence would create unnecessary chaos in Midtown Manhattan and vowed to hold Trump responsible for any Knicks defeat.

"If they lose tonight, I'm looking right at him. I'm saying it. This is just me. I'm blaming him. I'm blaming the president of the United States of America if the New York Knicks lose this tonight," Smith said on air.

Trump, seated in a luxury suite as a guest of Knicks owner James Dolan, became the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game. His appearance drew a mixed reaction from the crowd, with notable boos captured on broadcast cameras, though he later characterized the reception positively.

After the loss, Trump addressed Smith's comments directly when asked by reporters. "I think he's a nice guy, but you need a certain aptitude to run for president. You need a high IQ. I'm not sure that Stephen has that. I don't think he does actually," Trump said.

The president also spoke about his interactions at the game, mentioning conversations with Dolan and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. He noted the league's physical style of play has intensified compared to previous eras.

"We did. We talked about it. He's a friend of mine for a long time and he's a great guy. He's done a fantastic job," Trump said of Dolan. Regarding Silver, Trump recalled discussing changes in the game.

On the crowd's reaction when shown on the jumbotron, Trump remarked, "I thought it was amazing actually. ... It was loud and it was very enthusiastic." He added that it was "mostly cheers."

The Knicks entered the game with momentum after winning the first two contests in San Antonio, extending a lengthy playoff winning streak. Monday's defeat snapped that run and shifted focus back to New York for Game 4 on Thursday.

Trump's visit generated significant pregame buzz and logistical challenges. Extra security measures were implemented, contributing to the heightened atmosphere Smith had anticipated. The commentator had pleaded with Trump to skip the event, calling it "selfish" and "narcissistic" and arguing it diverted attention from the players.

"This president has no business showing up in New York City. I am dead serious. It is selfish. It is narcissistic. It is ridiculous that he is coming to this game," Smith stated in the lead-up.

The clash between the two high-profile New York figures — Trump, a longtime Knicks fan, and Smith, one of the league's most outspoken voices — quickly became a viral storyline beyond the basketball court. Clips of Trump's response and Smith's original comments spread rapidly on social media.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged the unique circumstances but emphasized the league's focus on the competition. Trump's presence highlighted the intersection of sports, politics and celebrity in one of the world's most famous arenas.

For Knicks fans, the loss stung after promising early series success. Jalen Brunson and the team's core will look to regroup at home, where the atmosphere is expected to remain electric despite the political distractions.

The incident underscores broader cultural tensions. Sports events have long served as shared national experiences, but in an era of polarized politics, even a basketball game can become a flashpoint. Smith's willingness to tie the outcome to Trump's attendance reflected deep-seated frustrations for some, while Trump's retort exemplified his combative style.

Analysts noted the irony of the situation. While Smith's prediction came true with the Knicks' loss, attributing the result solely to the president's visit overlooks on-court factors, including Wembanyama's dominance and defensive lapses by New York.

Trump has maintained a visible presence in New York sports circles over the years. His attendance, alongside family members including granddaughter Kai Trump, added to the spectacle alongside other celebrities like former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who was involved in a separate courtside collision earlier in the game.

As the series continues, the focus will shift back to basketball. The Spurs, led by their young superstar, demonstrated resilience on the road. For the Knicks, avoiding further distractions and harnessing home-court energy will be key in Game 4.

The Trump-Smith exchange provided entertainment for observers outside the immediate playoff narrative. Commentators and fans debated the appropriateness of presidential involvement in high-stakes sporting events, a discussion likely to persist as long as prominent figures continue crossing into the arena.

In the broader context of the 2026 NBA Finals, Monday's events blended athletic competition with real-time cultural commentary. Whether the verbal sparring influences future attendance or fan behavior remains to be seen, but it ensured the game will be remembered for reasons beyond the final score.

League officials and team executives typically prioritize minimizing off-court disruptions. However, with figures of Trump's stature, such intersections appear inevitable in a city like New York, where sports, media and politics have long intertwined.

For now, both Trump and Smith have moved on to the next chapter, with the president continuing his public schedule and the analyst preparing for further coverage of the series. The Knicks-Spurs matchup promises more intensity as it heads toward a potential decisive stretch.