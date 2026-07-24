LeBron James has managed to move financial markets without saying a word, after an accidentally published Miami Heat video sent prediction-market trading tied to his still-undecided free agency surging past $245 million.

On Tuesday night, the Miami Heat's official YouTube channel briefly published, then quickly deleted, a video titled "LeBron James Introductory Press Conference," dated for later this month. A team spokesperson told the Miami Herald the posting was a mistake, made while the club prepared promotional materials in case James eventually chooses to sign with Miami this offseason. Shortly after removing the video, the team posted a job listing on LinkedIn for a director of YouTube strategy.

How the markets reacted

The brief video was enough to send betting activity on James' eventual destination into overdrive. According to Fortune, combined trading tied to James' next team has topped $245 million across the two largest prediction-market platforms, Kalshi and Polymarket, with more than $200 million of that volume concentrated on Kalshi alone. Yahoo Sports separately put the combined figure above $250 million.

Before the Heat's video appeared, Polymarket had priced Miami's odds of landing James at 31.5%, trailing Cleveland by three percentage points. After the clip was deleted, Miami's odds surged by roughly 20 points on Polymarket. Kalshi showed a similar swing, moving from around 37% to 47% before settling near 45% by Thursday afternoon, according to Yahoo Sports. Sports Illustrated reported that Miami entered Tuesday as a 39% favorite on Kalshi's "LeBron Next Team" market before jumping to 51% by the end of the day following the video's brief appearance.

A rapidly growing market

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The scale of trading around James' decision has expanded dramatically in just the past few weeks. According to Fortune, total volume on the market stood at just $76 million a short time earlier before climbing past $170 million, then surging further to more than $211 million on Kalshi alone within a matter of days. At one point, the market tracking James' next team ranked as the third-largest in Kalshi's history, trailing only contracts tied to the 2026 World Cup champion and a major political race.

No timeline from James or his camp

James has offered no public timeline for his decision since departing the Los Angeles Lakers 24 days earlier, and his longtime agent, Rich Paul, has similarly declined to provide a date. According to Fortune, Paul said this week that nobody, including NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, knows exactly when the announcement will come. Sports Betting Dime reported that Paul described the timing in strikingly vague terms, saying the decision "could be 48 seconds, it could be 48 minutes," while brushing aside pressure from the league to speed up the process.

A new kind of sports economy

Marty Conway, a sports business professor at Georgetown University, told Fortune that the episode reflects a broader shift in how fans and traders now engage with major sports storylines. "There's a market for everything, and I think people have recognized that there's a market for everything," Conway said. "There are individuals in every pocket of that area who think they can either influence it, make a market in it, or take advantage of it."

That shift has been dramatic in scale. According to Yahoo Sports, citing Pew Research Center data, monthly trading volume across Kalshi and Polymarket combined reached nearly $24 billion as of April, with sports traders now more active, and spending more, than those trading on any other single subject tracked by the platforms, including cryptocurrency and politics.

A market the NBA has already flagged as risky

The scale and volatility of the James market has drawn direct concern from the NBA itself. Yahoo Sports reported that the league warned federal regulators about exactly this kind of contract in an April letter to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, in which NBA executive Dan Spillane argued that markets involving "player or team transactions" should be prohibited because they are "readily susceptible to manipulation and/or improper use of confidential information."

The Heat's accidental video posting illustrates a related but distinct risk that regulators and platforms have also had to grapple with: market-moving information reaching traders through an unintentional mistake, rather than any deliberate leak or insider activity. Yahoo Sports noted that Kalshi has previously disciplined a staff member for trading on markets tied to videos before their official release, and that Polymarket has partnered with blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis to help detect trading patterns that might suggest access to nonpublic information.

Comparisons to other athlete markets

The scale of trading tied to James' free agency dwarfs betting markets built around other athletes' career decisions. According to Yahoo Sports, a Kalshi market tied to Kawhi Leonard drew roughly $760,000 in total trading volume, while separate markets tied to Bronny James, Kyle Tucker and NFL player Jaelan Phillips each attracted well under $1 million. Fortune noted that fewer than 30 Kalshi markets across any category have ever surpassed $100 million in total trading volume, underscoring how unusual the scale of interest in James' decision has become.

As of Thursday afternoon, Miami's odds of landing James stood near an even coin flip on both major platforms, with Cleveland, Golden State and Philadelphia continuing to register meaningful, if smaller, shares of the betting activity. Kalshi traders were pricing in roughly a 47% chance James would announce his decision before July 27, the date referenced in the deleted Heat video, and a 58% chance of an announcement before July 28.

With James still giving no indication of when he plans to make his choice, prediction-market activity tied to his free agency shows no sign of slowing, leaving traders, the NBA and the Heat's own communications staff bracing for whatever comes next, whenever that turns out to be.