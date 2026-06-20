NEW YORK — As thousands gathered for the New York Knicks' championship parade, fans directed chants against San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, reflecting lingering emotions from the NBA Finals series.

The celebration honoring the Knicks' first title since 1973 featured massive crowds lining the parade route. Two hours before the official start, supporters began chanting against Wembanyama, who became a focal point of fan frustration after a physical playoff series.

Wembanyama's strong performance in the Knicks' lone Finals loss, where he recorded 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks, contributed to the animosity. A notable shove against Knicks captain Jalen Brunson in Game 3 further intensified fan sentiments.

The chants continued during Game 4 at Madison Square Garden and resurfaced during Thursday's parade festivities. A doll dressed as the 7-foot-4 Frenchman was reportedly passed around among the crowd, highlighting the playful yet pointed nature of the fan reaction.

When asked about the vilification, Wembanyama responded with characteristic composure. "I guess," he said. "I'm nowhere near Trae Young-level, though."

New York City officials described the event as potentially the largest parade in the city's history. Mayor Zohran Mamdani noted the overwhelming turnout, with viewing areas reaching capacity well before the scheduled 10 a.m. start.

The parade showcased floats carrying championship team members, coaching staff and legendary Knicks figures including Walt "Clyde" Frazier and Patrick Ewing. Celebrity attendees added to the festive atmosphere along the route.

The Knicks' victory capped an impressive playoff run that saw them overcome strong Western Conference opponents before defeating the young Spurs team in the Finals. Jalen Brunson's leadership and clutch performances earned him Finals MVP honors.

Wembanyama and the Spurs exceeded expectations by reaching the Finals as one of the league's youngest rosters. The 20-year-old phenom's individual brilliance provided glimpses of future stardom despite the series outcome.

The fan reaction reflects the passionate nature of Knicks supporters, who have waited decades for another championship. Similar sentiments have targeted rival players in past playoff series, becoming part of the city's sports culture.

League officials monitor fan behavior during major events, though such chants fall within accepted expressions of support for home teams. The Knicks organization has not commented on the specific chants directed at Wembanyama.

The parade route featured heavy police presence to manage crowds and ensure safety. New York Police Department officials coordinated with city agencies to accommodate the massive turnout while maintaining public order.

For many fans, the celebration represented validation after years of rebuilding and playoff disappointments. The team's resilience throughout the postseason created lasting memories and renewed excitement for the franchise's future.

Wembanyama's comments suggest an understanding of playoff intensity and fan passion. His focus remains on continued development as he enters his third NBA season with high expectations for the Spurs.

The Knicks' front office faces important decisions this offseason regarding roster construction around their championship core. Maintaining competitiveness while managing contracts and draft assets will determine their ability to defend the title.

As the parade concluded, fans continued celebrating into the evening. The event marked a memorable chapter in Knicks history, with the city embracing its champions after a long wait.

The contrast between the joyful celebration and targeted fan chants illustrates the complex emotions inherent in professional sports rivalries. While Wembanyama became a temporary villain, the focus remained on honoring the Knicks' achievement.

League-wide, such incidents rarely escalate beyond verbal expressions during victory parades. Officials emphasize sportsmanship while acknowledging the emotional investment of dedicated fan bases.

The 2026 NBA season provided compelling storylines from start to finish. The Knicks' championship run and the emergence of young talent like Wembanyama highlighted the league's competitive depth and exciting future.

As summer league and free agency approach, attention shifts to roster building and preparation for the next campaign. Both the Knicks and Spurs face distinct challenges in sustaining their recent success.