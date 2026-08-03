Allen Iverson's Simple Response to Jaylen Brown and LeBron James Both Joining the Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson offered a brief but pointed reaction to his former franchise's blockbuster offseason moves, expressing enthusiasm after the team acquired Jaylen Brown in a trade and later convinced LeBron James to sign with Philadelphia.

The 76ers entered the 2026 offseason with clear ambitions, first trading for Brown before that move helped persuade James to choose Philadelphia over several other prominent suitors. The combined result gives Philadelphia a starting lineup for the 2026-27 season featuring Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Brown, James and Joel Embiid, a group widely regarded as one of the most talented and daunting rosters in the league heading into the new season.

The moves have generated significant reaction throughout the NBA, including from former players closely associated with the franchise. Iverson, widely considered the face of the 76ers organization for much of his career, offered his reaction to insider Chris Haynes. "Ain't no fun when the rabbit got the gun," Iverson said, regarding Philadelphia's newly assembled roster.

Iverson remains one of the most significant figures in franchise history, having led the 76ers to the 2001 NBA Finals against a dominant Los Angeles Lakers team. Though Philadelphia ultimately lost that series, Iverson delivered one of the most memorable individual performances in Finals history in Game 1, scoring 48 points to help the 76ers hand the Lakers their only loss of that postseason, preventing Los Angeles from completing a perfect playoff run. Despite never winning an NBA championship, Iverson's cultural impact on the sport and lasting association with Philadelphia have made him a defining figure in franchise history.

Since retiring, Iverson has largely remained a fan and observer of the team he once led, following the 76ers both from the arena and from home. His public enthusiasm for the additions of Brown and James carries added weight given his continued status as one of the most beloved figures in franchise history, and his reaction has been well received among Philadelphia's fan base as a positive signal regarding the team's newly elevated championship expectations.

The addition of Brown and James is expected to make Philadelphia one of the most challenging opponents in the league this coming season, particularly with head coach Nick Nurse tasked with organizing a roster featuring that level of individual talent across both ends of the court. While the 76ers are not currently regarded as the outright favorites to win the 2026-27 NBA championship, analysts have suggested the team possesses enough talent to make a serious postseason run capable of surpassing other traditionally top-tier contenders.

Reaction to Philadelphia's offseason moves has extended well beyond Iverson within the broader basketball community. Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has weighed in publicly on James's decision to sign with the 76ers rather than pursue a possible return to Miami, while agent Rich Paul, who represents James, has suggested that both Maxey and Edgecombe stand to benefit significantly from the opportunity to learn directly from James and Brown as veteran teammates. Guard Anfernee Simons has separately acknowledged the importance of the role he is expected to play off Philadelphia's bench, given the star power now concentrated in the team's starting lineup. Former NBA guard Iman Shumpert has offered a more measured perspective on the 76ers' newfound talent, arguing that Philadelphia will still need to get past the New York Knicks to ultimately capture a championship, given the strength of other contenders across the Eastern Conference.

Read more LeBron James May Commute From New York to Philadelphia by Helicopter, Reports Say, as 76ers Debut Nears LeBron James May Commute From New York to Philadelphia by Helicopter, Reports Say, as 76ers Debut Nears

James's decision to sign with Philadelphia followed a lengthy free agency process that included interest from several other prominent franchises before he ultimately chose to join the 76ers on a below-market contract. That decision, combined with Philadelphia's earlier trade to acquire Brown, has reshaped expectations for the franchise heading into the coming season, elevating the 76ers from a team viewed as a solid playoff contender into one now regularly discussed among the league's more serious championship threats.

With training camp approaching and Philadelphia's newly constructed roster set to be tested in real game action for the first time this fall, reactions like Iverson's are likely to continue serving as an early gauge of how the broader basketball community, including former players closely tied to the franchise's history, views the 76ers' dramatically improved outlook heading into the 2026-27 NBA season.