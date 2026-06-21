PHILADELPHIA — Allen Iverson, the electrifying former Philadelphia 76ers guard known for his fearless style of play, has long been associated with one of the most iconic moments in NBA history: his crossover dribble on Michael Jordan. Yet Iverson maintains the play was not even among his sharpest, attributing its enduring fame largely to the opponent on the receiving end.

The sequence unfolded on March 12, 1997, during Iverson's rookie season. Facing Jordan, then with the Chicago Bulls and widely regarded as the game's premier defender, the Georgetown product executed a hesitation crossover at the top of the key. Jordan lunged, and Iverson blew past him for a basket. The moment, replayed endlessly on highlight reels, symbolized the passing of the torch from one generation's superstar to the next.

In a 2022 conversation with Dan Patrick, Iverson reflected on the play with characteristic candor.

"I always told my friends growing up that if I ever got an opportunity to try my move on the best that ever played the game, I would," he recalled. "It just happened. You know, I backed him up, and I did it. I really didn't know the significance of it when it first happened because I was just into the game, just playing the game."

Iverson, who idolized Jordan growing up and emulated his moves on neighborhood courts, emphasized that the crossover's legend grew because of Jordan's stature.

"But thinking back on it, I had gotten guys way worse than that," Iverson said. "It was just the fact that it was him."

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The 1997 encounter came at a pivotal time. Jordan was in the midst of his second three-peat with the Bulls, while Iverson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1996 draft, was injecting new energy into the league with his crossover and scoring prowess. The move, though not invented by Iverson — Tim Hardaway popularized an earlier version — became synonymous with his game due to his speed and ball-handling flair.

Iverson's career was defined by such audacity. Standing at 6 feet tall and weighing around 165 pounds, he routinely took on bigger defenders and emerged as one of the NBA's most dynamic scorers. His four scoring titles, 11 All-Star selections and MVP award in 2001 underscored a relentless competitive fire that resonated with fans.

The crossover on Jordan quickly entered basketball lore. Analysts and players alike marveled at the rookie's willingness to challenge the six-time champion. Jordan, never one to shy away from competition, reportedly showed respect for Iverson's talent in subsequent years.

Years after both had retired, the two Hall of Famers shared a lighthearted moment. Iverson recounted the exchange during a visit to a Charlotte Hornets game.

"I went to a Hornets game. Me and him were in an area in the back where he chilled at halftime. He had me back there and we were just talking. And I just kept telling him how much I loved him and how much he meant to my life and my career," Iverson said.

"And he was like, 'You don't love me that much. You wouldn't have crossed me like that,'" Iverson added. "We laughed about it."

Jordan's response highlighted the mutual respect between two competitors who pushed each other and the league forward. Iverson frequently cited Jordan as a major influence, blending admiration with the drive to carve out his own legacy.

Beyond the highlights, Iverson's career encompassed far more. Drafted by the 76ers, he led the franchise to the 2001 NBA Finals, falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games. His playoff performances, including a memorable step-over of Tyronn Lue, became etched in franchise history.

Off the court, Iverson's impact extended to fashion and culture. His cornrows, tattoos and baggy shorts influenced a generation of players and fans, challenging NBA dress codes and broadening the league's appeal.

The 76ers retired his No. 3 jersey in 2013, honoring his contributions. Iverson was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, cementing his place among the all-time greats.

Today, discussions about Iverson often circle back to moments like the Jordan crossover. While he downplays its technical difficulty, the play endures as a symbol of fearlessness. In an era dominated by Jordan's excellence, Iverson represented a new wave of guard play emphasizing quickness and creativity.

Analysts note that Iverson's crossover technique — holding the ball high to freeze defenders before whipping it across — built on predecessors but added unmatched explosiveness. His battles with Jordan, Kobe Bryant and other stars defined an exciting period of NBA history.

Iverson's post-playing life has included broadcasting appearances and community work. He remains a revered figure in Philadelphia, where fans still chant his name at games.

The 2022 remarks to Patrick offered a rare glimpse into Iverson's mindset. Far from dwelling on past glories, he contextualized the crossover within a career full of similar maneuvers against lesser-known opponents. The difference, he suggested, was the spotlight Jordan's presence created.

Jordan, for his part, has spoken sparingly about the play but has acknowledged Iverson's skill. Their hallway conversation underscored a bond forged through competition.

As the NBA continues to evolve with new generations of guards, Iverson's influence persists. Players like Kyrie Irving and Stephen Curry have cited elements of his game, from handle wizardry to scoring mentality.

The crossover on Jordan stands as more than a single highlight. It represents Iverson's arrival as a star capable of challenging the league's established order. Decades later, it continues to inspire, even as its architect views it with humility.

For basketball fans, the moment captures the essence of the sport: one player testing limits against the greatest, creating a memory that transcends statistics. Iverson's reflection reminds observers that legends often grow from context as much as execution.