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NEW YORK — Baron Davis, the former NBA All-Star known for his explosive style and deep basketball insight, has declared New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson the modern-day Allen Iverson, praising the 28-year-old's unstoppable scoring ability and leadership with the bold declaration: "Nobody can guard him."

In a recent appearance on a popular sports podcast, Davis drew direct parallels between Brunson's crafty, relentless attacking style and Iverson's legendary career as an undersized scoring guard who dominated the league in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The comparison has ignited passionate debate among NBA fans and analysts, especially as Brunson continues to lead the Knicks deep into the 2025-26 season with MVP-caliber performances.

"Jalen Brunson is doing what Allen Iverson did — he's smaller than most guards, but he gets to his spots, he finishes through contact, and he makes everyone around him better," Davis said. "Nobody can guard him one-on-one. He's got that dog in him, just like AI."

The comments come as Brunson averages 28.4 points, 6.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game this season while leading the Knicks to one of the top records in the Eastern Conference. His ability to create shots off the dribble, absorb contact and deliver in clutch moments has drawn consistent praise from coaches, teammates and opponents.

Brunson's Rise Mirrors Iverson's Impact

Jalen Brunson's journey shares striking similarities with Allen Iverson's. Both players entered the league as relatively undersized guards — Brunson at 6-foot-2, Iverson at 6-foot — and both faced early skepticism about their ability to thrive against larger, more athletic defenders. Iverson famously won the 2001 NBA MVP award while leading the Philadelphia 76ers to the Finals as the clear alpha despite his size. Brunson, drafted 33rd overall by the Dallas Mavericks in 2018, has similarly carved out a starring role through skill, toughness and basketball IQ rather than raw athleticism.

After emerging as a key bench player for the Mavericks, Brunson signed with the Knicks in 2022 and quickly became the face of the franchise. His playoff heroics, including multiple 40-point games and clutch performances against stronger opponents, have elevated him into the conversation for the league's best point guards. This season, Brunson has taken another leap, carrying an injury-depleted Knicks roster with remarkable efficiency and leadership.

Davis, who played against Iverson in his prime and has watched Brunson closely in recent years, believes the stylistic parallels are undeniable. "AI was a scoring machine who attacked the paint fearlessly. Jalen does the exact same thing. He uses his body, changes speeds, and gets to the free-throw line at an elite rate. Defenders just can't stay in front of him consistently."

Expert and Player Reactions

The comparison has drawn mixed but largely positive reactions across the NBA community. Former Knicks guard Stephon Marbury, himself a crafty scorer in his era, endorsed the take. "Jalen has that New York toughness. He plays with heart and skill. Iverson was the same — a killer on the court."

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has repeatedly praised Brunson's work ethic and basketball intelligence. "He's a special player," Thibodeau said after a recent win. "He competes every possession, makes the right reads, and leads by example. We're lucky to have him."

Critics of the comparison point out key differences. Iverson was a more explosive athlete in his prime and carried a heavier scoring load on weaker teams. Brunson benefits from playing in a more modern, spacing-oriented system with strong teammates like OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart. Still, many analysts agree that Brunson's efficiency, footwork and competitive fire echo Iverson's best qualities.

Brunson's Statistical Dominance

Brunson's numbers back up the hype. He ranks among the league leaders in points per game, assists and true shooting percentage. His ability to draw fouls and convert at the rim has improved dramatically, making him one of the most difficult covers in the league. Opposing coaches have resorted to double-teaming him more frequently, yet he continues to find ways to create scoring opportunities for himself and others.

In the playoffs last season, Brunson elevated his game further, delivering multiple signature performances that helped the Knicks advance deep into the postseason. His clutch gene has become a defining trait, with several game-winning or game-tying shots already this season.

Cultural and Legacy Implications

The Iverson comparison carries significant cultural weight. Iverson was not just a basketball star — he was a cultural icon who influenced fashion, music and a generation of players who embraced individuality and fearlessness. Brunson, while less flashy off the court, has developed a strong following for his humble demeanor, relentless work ethic and loyalty to the Knicks franchise.

If Brunson continues his ascent, he could carve out a legacy similar to Iverson's — a player who proved size doesn't define potential and who inspired undersized guards to dream big. Davis believes Brunson has the potential to reach Hall of Fame levels if he sustains this performance for several more seasons.

Knicks' Contention Hopes

Brunson's emergence has transformed the Knicks from a rebuilding franchise into a legitimate Eastern Conference contender. The team's gritty, defense-first identity combined with Brunson's offensive brilliance has created a compelling formula for success. Fans have embraced him as the new face of the franchise, selling out Madison Square Garden and creating electric atmospheres on a nightly basis.

As the season progresses, all eyes remain on Brunson and the Knicks' ability to translate regular-season success into deep playoff runs. With the Eastern Conference wide open, a strong performance from Brunson could push New York into the conference finals or beyond.

Baron Davis' comments have added fuel to an already passionate fan base. As the debate continues online and in sports media, one thing is clear: Jalen Brunson has earned the respect of NBA legends and is forcing the league to recognize him as one of its brightest stars. Whether he ultimately reaches the legendary status of Allen Iverson remains to be seen, but his current trajectory suggests he is well on his way.

The "nobody can guard him" narrative continues to gain traction as Brunson torments defenses night after night. For Knicks fans and basketball purists alike, watching Brunson work is a reminder of the joy of skilled, determined play in a league increasingly dominated by size and athleticism. The modern-day Iverson comparison may be the highest praise possible — and Brunson is doing everything possible to live up to it.