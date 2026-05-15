NEW YORK — Wordle enthusiasts across the globe converged on a single solution Friday as The New York Times' daily puzzle No. 1791 delivered "CREED," a noun evoking systems of belief and religious doctrine, testing players' vocabulary and strategic thinking alike.

The five-letter answer, which features a repeated 'E,' proved moderately challenging for many, with solvers praising its timely resonance amid ongoing cultural conversations about faith, identity and personal principles in an increasingly polarized world. As of mid-morning Friday in Seoul and other major time zones, social media feeds overflowed with green emoji grids celebrating successful solves, while others shared tales of narrow escapes from defeat on their sixth and final guess.

For those still pondering the puzzle or seeking to preserve their streaks without spoilers, early hints circulated widely: the word is a noun, contains two vowels with one letter repeated, begins with 'C' and relates to guiding principles or statements of belief. Players who opened with strong starters like SLATE, CRANE or CREAM often narrowed possibilities quickly, with "CREAM" emerging as a particularly effective opener that left solvers with limited options before landing on the correct term.

Today's Wordle Answer: CREED

Read more Wordle May 4 2026 #1780 Answer and Hints: Full Clues and Solution for Today's Puzzle Revealed Wordle May 4 2026 #1780 Answer and Hints: Full Clues and Solution for Today's Puzzle Revealed

The official solution for Wordle #1791 on May 15, 2026, is CREED. According to dictionary definitions, it refers to "a brief statement of religious belief; confession of faith" or more broadly any system of principles or doctrines.

Congratulations to those who cracked it in three or four guesses. For the many who needed five or six, you're far from alone — recent data shows the average solve hovers around 3.8 attempts, with harder words like this one pushing scores higher.

Why "CREED" Stumped and Satisfied So Many

Wordle's enduring appeal lies in its blend of accessibility and subtle difficulty. "CREED" exemplifies this: common letters combined in an uncommon but valid way. The double 'E' and starting 'C' followed by less frequent pairings tested pattern recognition. Solvers noted it felt "thematic" given recent global events, though NYT Games selects words algorithmically from an expanding pool.

The game continues to evolve. In early 2026, The New York Times implemented changes allowing some previously used words to re-enter rotation, expanding the solution set beyond 3,000 possibilities to keep the daily ritual fresh for its estimated 10-14 million daily active players.

Expert Tips for Mastering Wordle in 2026

Seasoned players and analysts recommend starting with vowel-rich openers. Popular choices include ADIEU, AUDIO, SLATE, CRANE or TRACE. These maximize early information on vowels and common consonants. Bill Gates has publicly endorsed starting with words heavy in vowels like AUDIO or OUNCE.

Follow up with diverse second guesses that test new letters. Avoid repeating confirmed gray letters. In hard mode, which many dedicated solvers use, every guess must incorporate previously revealed yellow and green information.

Frequency-based strategies prove highly effective. Prioritize letters like E, T, A, R, I, O, N, S and H. Common endings include -ER, -ED, -ES and -ING patterns, though Wordle avoids most plurals.

Advanced players track remaining possibilities mentally or via external tools (ethically, without direct solvers). For "CREED"-style puzzles, testing words with repeated vowels or consonants early can accelerate progress.

Community favorites include TRAIN followed by CLOSE or BUMPY. Reddit and X discussions highlight four-word openers like FAKES, GLORY, CHIMP, BUNDT for comprehensive letter coverage.

Wordle's Cultural Phenomenon Endures

Since its 2021 launch by Josh Wardle and subsequent acquisition by The New York Times, Wordle has transcended gaming to become a daily ritual for millions. Emoji grids flood group chats, Twitter (now X) and family breakfast tables worldwide. In 2025, NYT Games puzzles were played over 11 billion times, with Wordle remaining the flagship.

Its simplicity — just six guesses for a five-letter word — belies sophisticated design. Each puzzle offers exactly one solution, fostering shared experience without competition, yet leaderboards and streaks add personal stakes.

Recent developments signal even broader reach. NBC announced a prime-time Wordle game show hosted by "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie, set to premiere in 2027. Jimmy Fallon helped unveil the project, highlighting its transition from digital pastime to mainstream entertainment.

Global Reach and Seoul Solvers

In South Korea, where this report originates from user queries, Wordle enjoys dedicated followings among English learners, office workers and students. Many incorporate it into language practice, noting words like "CREED" expand cultural and religious vocabulary.

Local players report similar solve rates to global averages. Morning commutes on Seoul's subway often feature phones displaying the familiar grid. International time zones mean Asian players tackle puzzles while North America sleeps, creating staggered but unified conversations online.

Building Better Habits

Beyond entertainment, Wordle sharpens cognitive skills. Regular play correlates with improved pattern recognition, vocabulary and resilience — failing publicly yet trying again embodies growth mindset.

Parents and educators use it in classrooms. Competitive leagues on platforms like WordleBot analyze performance, offering stats on luck versus skill. The bot itself suggests optimal plays, helping players improve over time.

For streaks — that sacred chain of consecutive solves — consistency matters more than brilliance. Many maintain months-long runs by playing at consistent times and using proven starters.

Looking Ahead

Tomorrow's puzzle awaits, as does the inevitable share of triumphs and resets. Wordle #1792 promises new challenges in the ever-expanding word pool.

Whether you solved "CREED" swiftly or needed every guess, the game unites millions in a simple daily joy. In an era of endless scrolling, its constraints offer welcome focus — five letters, six tries, one shared answer.

Play responsibly, celebrate victories humbly and remember: even on tough days, tomorrow brings a fresh grid. For those seeking more, NYT Games offers companion puzzles like Connections, Mini Crossword and Strands.

As Wordle heads to television and continues evolving, its core remains unchanged: a testament to the timeless appeal of words, logic and community.