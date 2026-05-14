Mariah Carey and Justin Bieber Viral Feud Over Fake Murder Accusation Sparks Diddy Party Speculation

LOS ANGELES — A bizarre and entirely fabricated social media rumor claiming Justin Bieber accused Mariah Carey of killing her mother and sister for the Illuminati has exploded across platforms this week, prompting widespread confusion, celebrity denials and renewed discussion about Hollywood's complicated ties to Sean "Diddy" Combs' infamous parties.

The hoax originated from doctored screenshots and parody accounts on X and Instagram on May 12, 2026. One widely shared image appeared to show Bieber commenting on Carey's Instagram post mourning her mother Patricia and sister Alison, who both passed away in early 2024 within weeks of each other. The fake comment read variations of "You killed your mom and sis for the Illuminati" or more extreme versions alleging cannibalism. Almost immediately, another fabricated response attributed to Carey surfaced: "At least I never attended any Diddy parties."

Neither celebrity made any such statements. Fact-checkers, including Lead Stories and multiple media outlets, quickly confirmed both the accusation and the clapback were completely fabricated. Carey's verified social media accounts showed no interaction with Bieber, and Bieber's representatives have not addressed the rumor directly, though sources close to him called it "absurd and harmful."

The rumor gained traction rapidly due to its shocking nature and timing. Carey had publicly shared her grief over losing both her mother and sister to illness in January 2024. Patricia Carey was 78, and Alison was 52. The singer has spoken openly about her complicated family relationships in the past, including estrangement from some relatives, which conspiracy theorists twisted into wild Illuminati narratives.

Bieber, 32, has his own well-documented history with mental health struggles and past associations with Combs. While he attended some Diddy parties as a teenager, his team has repeatedly stated he was never a victim in the federal sex trafficking case against the music mogul. Combs faces serious charges, and the ongoing legal saga has dragged numerous celebrities into speculation, regardless of their actual involvement.

Social media users were divided. Some treated the rumor as entertainment, creating memes and conspiracy threads, while others expressed genuine concern or outrage. Hashtags like #MariahCarey, #JustinBieber and #DiddyParties trended for hours. Celebrity gossip accounts amplified the fake screenshots before fact-checks spread, creating a classic example of how misinformation travels faster than corrections online.

Mariah Carey, 56, has not publicly responded to the hoax. The five-time Grammy winner has largely stayed out of tabloid drama in recent years, focusing on her music, residency shows and family. She released a statement through her representatives calling the rumor "deeply disrespectful to the memory of my mother and sister" and urging fans to stop sharing unverified content.

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Bieber's camp similarly distanced itself. A source close to the singer told People magazine that Bieber "has enormous respect for Mariah and would never comment on her personal tragedies." Bieber has been open about his own past traumas, including feeling exploited as a young star, which may explain why the Diddy angle in the fake response resonated with some online commentators.

The incident highlights ongoing issues with celebrity death hoaxes, conspiracy theories and AI-generated or manipulated content. Deepfake technology and easy photo editing tools have made it simpler than ever to create believable celebrity feuds. Platforms like X have struggled to contain the spread, with many users sharing the fake exchange before verification.

This is not the first time Carey and Bieber have been linked in rumors. Both artists achieved massive early success and have spoken about the pressures of fame. Carey's 1990s dominance and Bieber's teen idol era share parallels in how the music industry treats young talent. Their paths have crossed occasionally at industry events, but they have never had any known personal conflict.

The Diddy party reference in the fake response tapped into real public fascination. Combs' legal troubles have led to renewed scrutiny of Hollywood parties from the 2000s and 2010s. Numerous celebrities, including Carey and Bieber, attended events hosted by Combs over the years. Most have distanced themselves from the disgraced mogul, emphasizing they had no knowledge of any criminal activity.

Industry insiders say the viral hoax reflects broader cultural anxieties about celebrity, power and hidden truths in entertainment. Conspiracy communities quickly latched onto the story, weaving it into larger Illuminati narratives that have followed both artists for years.

For Carey, the rumor arrives at a relatively peaceful time. She continues performing, raising her twins and occasionally releasing new music. Her legacy as the "Queen of Christmas" and one of the best-selling female artists of all time remains secure. Friends say she is focused on healing and legacy projects rather than engaging with online drama.

Bieber, meanwhile, has been enjoying fatherhood and focusing on his music and mental health. His wife Hailey Bieber has also faced her share of online scrutiny, and the couple has worked to maintain privacy amid constant public attention.

As the story continues circulating, both artists' teams are likely monitoring for any real-world impact. Celebrity publicists often advise against responding to obvious fakes, allowing them to die naturally once fact-checks spread. However, the speed and scale of this particular rumor have surprised many in the industry.

The episode serves as a reminder of the responsibility that comes with sharing content online. In an era where a single screenshot can spark global outrage, verifying sources before amplifying stories is more important than ever. For Mariah Carey and Justin Bieber, the fabricated feud is just the latest example of how quickly misinformation can target high-profile figures.

While the rumor has no basis in reality, it has inadvertently highlighted the genuine grief both artists have faced in their personal lives and the complexities of navigating fame in the social media age. As the internet moves on to the next viral moment, Carey and Bieber will likely continue focusing on their careers and families, far removed from the fabricated drama created in their names.