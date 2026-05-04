INDIO, Calif. — Justin Bieber made a highly anticipated return to the stage at Coachella 2026, headlining the festival's main stage in his first major live performance in years, but the set left fans divided after the pop superstar spent portions of the show scrolling through YouTube clips of his younger self and singing along to old hits. The performance, which reportedly earned Bieber a $10 million payday, blended new material from his 2025 album Swag with nostalgic throwbacks, creating a deeply personal but polarizing comeback moment that has dominated music conversations since the April 11-12 weekend.

Bieber, 32, took the stage after a multi-year hiatus from full-scale touring, during which he focused on family, health and selective creative projects. His set opened with tracks from Swag and its follow-up, before transitioning into a reflective journey through his catalog. At one point, Bieber sat at a laptop on stage, pulling up classic music videos and live clips from his early career, singing along with his younger self while the crowd reacted with a mix of nostalgia and confusion. The unconventional approach sparked immediate online debate, with some calling it "lazy" and others praising it as an authentic, vulnerable artistic choice.

The Canadian singer brought out several guests during the performance, including The Kid Laroi for their hit "Stay," and emotional collaborations with artists like Billie Eilish. Hailey Bieber was spotted in the audience cheering enthusiastically, and videos showed her encouraging Eilish to join her husband on stage for a touching rendition of "One Less Lonely Girl." The star-studded moments provided highlights amid the more experimental elements of the set.

Streaming numbers reflected the buzz. Bieber enjoyed his biggest streaming day of 2026 so far on April 12, with 24.6 million U.S. streams according to Luminate data — a 54 percent increase from the previous day. The performance drove renewed interest in his catalog, particularly older hits that featured prominently in the set.

Fan reactions were sharply split. Many longtime Beliebers celebrated the nostalgia and emotional honesty, viewing the YouTube moments as a full-circle reflection on Bieber's journey from child star to father and veteran artist. Others expressed disappointment, expecting a high-energy production more in line with his past tours. Social media was flooded with both praise and criticism, with hashtags like #BieberCoachella and #WorstPerformance trending in the hours following the show.

Bieber addressed the mixed feedback indirectly in subsequent days, posting on Instagram that he was "extremely happy with how everything panned out" and emphasizing his desire to perform on his own terms. Insiders close to the artist say the set was intentionally stripped-down and personal, reflecting Bieber's current stage of life as a husband and father who prioritizes authenticity over spectacle.

The Coachella appearance comes after Bieber canceled portions of his Justice World Tour in 2022 due to health concerns, including Ramsay Hunt syndrome. His return has been gradual, with selective performances and new music releases. The 2025 album Swag earned Grammy nominations, including for Album of the Year, signaling a creative resurgence. Coachella served as a major statement that Bieber is back on stage, albeit on his own unconventional terms.

Industry observers note the performance's commercial success despite the polarized reviews. Merchandise from Bieber's Skylrk brand reportedly generated over $5 million during the first weekend alone, breaking previous Coachella records. The festival appearance also boosted ticket demand for the second weekend, where Bieber returned for another headlining set that incorporated adjustments based on initial feedback.

Justin Timberlake publicly praised his fellow Canadian, sharing a supportive message and throwback clip after the first weekend performance. Other celebrities, including Katy Perry and Zara Larsson, weighed in on social media with mixed but mostly encouraging reactions. The star power surrounding Bieber's return underscored his enduring influence in pop music even after years of relative seclusion.

Looking ahead, Bieber's team has hinted at more live dates. An RSVP feature quietly appeared on his official website, fueling speculation about a potential tour announcement. Fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation, hoping for a more traditional production that balances nostalgia with his evolved sound. Bieber has emphasized balance and well-being in recent interviews, suggesting any future touring will be selective and family-friendly.

The Coachella sets have reignited conversations about Bieber's legacy. From teen idol to mature artist and father, his journey continues to captivate global audiences. While not every fan loved the experimental approach, the performance succeeded in reminding the world of Bieber's unique place in pop culture — willing to take risks and stay true to himself even when it draws criticism.

As summer approaches, all eyes remain on Bieber's next moves. Whether a full tour, new music or more intimate performances, his Coachella comeback has proven that the "Baby" singer still commands attention and sparks discussion more than 15 years into his career. For now, the mixed but memorable sets have given fans plenty to talk about as they await whatever comes next from one of pop's most resilient stars.