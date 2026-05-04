Kylie Jenner Sued by Second Housekeeper for Racial Discrimination, Harassment in Explosive 2026 Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES — Kylie Jenner is facing a second lawsuit from a former housekeeper who alleges racial discrimination, harassment, unpaid wages and a hostile work environment at the reality star's Hidden Hills home, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The complaint, brought by Juana Delgado Soto on April 29, 2026, names Jenner, Kylie Jenner Inc., staff supervisor Itzel Sibrian, Tri Star Services and La Maison Family Services as defendants and marks the second such legal action against the billionaire beauty mogul in less than two weeks.

Soto, who worked for Jenner for approximately six years, claims she endured repeated mistreatment from supervisors and co-workers, including mockery of her accent and immigration status. The lawsuit alleges that after Soto wrote a detailed letter to Jenner in 2025 outlining the alleged abuse and placed it on the star's massage bed, no meaningful action was taken to address the issues. Instead, Soto says the harassment intensified, eventually leading to her wrongful termination. The filing seeks unspecified damages for emotional distress, lost wages and other claims.

The new suit closely mirrors allegations made by another former housekeeper, Angelica Hernandez Vasquez, who filed her complaint on April 17, 2026. Vasquez accused Jenner and the same companies of creating a toxic environment filled with bullying, exclusion and retaliation. Both women worked at Jenner's Southern California properties, including her Hidden Hills residence, and were employed through staffing agencies that supplied domestic help to the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Jenner has not publicly commented on either lawsuit as of Monday, May 4. Representatives for the 28-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder and her companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Legal experts note that the back-to-back filings could signal broader workplace issues within the high-profile household, though the allegations remain unproven in court and Jenner is entitled to mount a defense.

The lawsuits come at a sensitive time for Jenner, who has built a multibillion-dollar empire on her image as a self-made entrepreneur and empowering role model for young women. Rare Beauty, her makeup line launched in 2019, has achieved massive success while emphasizing mental health initiatives and inclusivity. The brand's messaging stands in contrast to the claims of discrimination and mistreatment described in the complaints.

Soto's lawsuit details a pattern of alleged behavior that she says created a hostile environment based on race, national origin and other protected characteristics. It accuses supervisors of belittling her in front of colleagues and failing to intervene when problems were reported. The complaint also alleges wage violations, including failure to pay overtime and provide required breaks, common issues in domestic employment cases involving high-net-worth households.

Legal observers say domestic workers in celebrity homes often face unique challenges, including long hours, limited privacy and power imbalances that can discourage complaints. Both lawsuits highlight the staffing companies as co-defendants, suggesting the plaintiffs are targeting the full chain of employment rather than Jenner alone. Attorneys for the housekeepers argue that Jenner, as the ultimate employer, bears responsibility for ensuring a safe and fair workplace.

The filings have drawn significant media attention, with headlines focusing on the juxtaposition between Jenner's public brand and the private allegations. Social media reactions have been mixed, with some users expressing disappointment in the reality star while others defend her and question the timing of the suits. The Kardashian-Jenner family has historically faced scrutiny over labor practices, though previous controversies have typically involved larger corporate entities rather than personal household staff.

Jenner's legal team is expected to vigorously contest the claims. In similar past cases involving high-profile defendants, responses often include denials of wrongdoing and assertions that staffing agencies bear primary responsibility for employee management. The cases are likely to proceed through discovery, where internal communications, employment records and witness statements could become public.

For Jenner, the lawsuits represent an unwelcome distraction as she balances multiple ventures. Rare Beauty continues to expand globally, and she has maintained a relatively low public profile in recent months while focusing on family and business. The timing of the suits, shortly after a major product launch, has added to the narrative intensity surrounding the story.

Broader implications for celebrity employers are also under discussion. Labor advocates say these cases underscore the need for stronger oversight and protections for domestic workers, who often operate outside traditional union or regulatory frameworks. High-profile lawsuits can bring attention to systemic issues in the industry, potentially leading to calls for reform or increased transparency in how wealthy households manage staff.

As the legal proceedings move forward, both sides will likely seek to resolve the matters discreetly. Jenner's team may pursue settlements to avoid prolonged public scrutiny, while the plaintiffs' attorneys aim to secure compensation and accountability. Court calendars in Los Angeles Superior Court are crowded, meaning the cases could take months or years to reach resolution.

The situation serves as a reminder that even the most carefully curated public images can face challenges when private workplace dynamics surface. For Jenner, who rose to fame as a teenager on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and built a self-made fortune through cosmetics and endorsements, the lawsuits test her carefully cultivated brand narrative of empowerment and authenticity.

Fans and critics alike will watch closely for any response or developments. In the meantime, the back-to-back filings have placed Kylie Jenner's household operations under an unusually bright spotlight, raising questions about working conditions behind the scenes of one of entertainment's most prominent families.