INDIO, Calif. — Music fans worldwide can catch the desert magic of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival without leaving home, as organizers stream performances from seven stages live on YouTube during both weekends of the 2026 edition running April 10-12 and April 17-19.

The 25th-anniversary festival at the Empire Polo Club kicked off Weekend 1 on Friday, April 10, with streams beginning at 4 p.m. PT each day. Headliners Sabrina Carpenter on Friday, Justin Bieber on Saturday and Karol G on Sunday top a diverse bill that blends pop, electronic, rock, hip-hop and global sounds. Viewers can switch between stages or use YouTube's multiview feature to watch up to four performances simultaneously.

Coachella's official YouTube channel hosts dedicated streams for the Main Stage (Coachella Stage), Outdoor Theatre, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi, Sonora and Quasar tents. For the first time, the Coachella Stage, Outdoor Theatre and Sahara streams are available in 4K resolution, enhancing the at-home experience with sharper visuals of elaborate stage productions and desert sunsets. A vertical feed and "Coachella TV" — a 24/7 channel featuring highlights, past performances and artist spotlights — provide additional viewing options.

Friday's Main Stage lineup featured Teddy Swims at 5:30 p.m. PT, The xx at 7 p.m., Sabrina Carpenter headlining at 9:05 p.m. for a high-energy set filled with hits like "Espresso" and "Please Please Please," followed by electronic artist Anyma debuting his new audiovisual project ÆDEN at midnight. Carpenter's performance incorporated cinematic elements and celebrity cameos, turning the polo grounds into a Hollywood-style spectacle.

Saturday's schedule includes a late-night headline set from Justin Bieber starting at 11:25 p.m. PT, following appearances by The Strokes at 9 p.m., Giveon and others. A surprise addition, Jack White, performs a 3 p.m. set on the Mojave Stage. Sunday closes Weekend 1 with Karol G at 9:55 p.m. PT, joined by acts including Young Thug, Major Lazer and Wet Leg.

The festival streams more than 100 sets across the weekend, giving remote viewers access to rising stars like KATSEYE, Central Cee, Sexyy Red, Addison Rae, Ethel Cain, Turnstile and Disclosure alongside veterans such as Devo, Moby and Blood Orange. Electronic music remains prominent, with Quasar and Sahara tents featuring DJs including Tiga, Deep Dish, PAWSA, Disco Lines, Levity and Fatboy Slim.

A dedicated Coachella Livestream app for iOS and Android helps fans plan their viewing schedule, sync times to their timezone and discover new artists using Google Gemini integration. YouTube Shopping lets viewers purchase limited-edition festival merchandise directly from the stream without switching tabs.

For those attending in person, tickets for both weekends sold out quickly after going on sale last September. General admission passes started around $549-$649 depending on the weekend, with VIP options exceeding $1,200 and shuttle packages adding convenience from nearby areas. Resale options remain available through official channels, though prices fluctuate.

The event's appeal extends beyond music. Attendees and streamers alike enjoy large-scale art installations, gourmet food vendors offering everything from street tacos to high-end culinary experiences, and fashion moments that often trend globally. This year's Red Bull Mirage — a multi-story immersive activation — returns, adding to the sensory overload that defines Coachella.

Organizers emphasize responsible viewing and attendance. The festival promotes hydration stations, shaded areas and wellness resources on-site, while encouraging at-home fans to create their own "Couch-ella" setups with friends. Past livestreams have drawn millions of concurrent viewers, turning the event into a shared global cultural moment.

Coachella 2026 marks a milestone as the first Latina artist, Karol G, headlines the main stage, highlighting the festival's growing international diversity. The lineup also features strong representation from K-pop and Latin acts, reflecting evolving audience tastes.

Technical upgrades this year include improved multiview functionality and higher-resolution streams, addressing past viewer feedback. YouTube has partnered closely with Goldenvoice, the festival's producer, to ensure smooth broadcasts even during peak evening hours when desert winds and crowds can challenge on-site production.

Critics and fans have praised the 2026 bill for balancing blockbuster names with adventurous undercard selections. Sabrina Carpenter's Friday set drew early buzz for its theatrical production values. Bieber's return to the stage after a period of focused personal projects carries high anticipation, while Karol G's Sunday close promises reggaeton and Latin trap energy to cap the weekend.

Weekend 2, running April 17-19, mirrors the same headliners and core lineup with slight variations in set times and possible special guests. Streams will follow the identical format, starting at 4 p.m. PT daily.

Those unable to watch live can catch rebroadcasts on the respective stage channels shortly after sets conclude. Full set times and daily schedules are available on coachella.com and the festival app.

Beyond entertainment, Coachella continues to generate significant economic impact for the Coachella Valley, supporting local businesses and tourism. The event also partners with charities and sustainability initiatives, including waste reduction and water conservation efforts in the desert environment.

For international viewers, time zone adjustments are key. East Coast audiences see streams begin at 7 p.m. ET, while European fans may tune in during early morning hours. YouTube's platform automatically adjusts timestamps.

As Weekend 1 unfolds on April 11 and 12, anticipation builds for Bieber's headline performance and Sunday's closing acts. Social media buzz already highlights standout moments from Friday, including Carpenter's star-studded presentation and electronic sets that lit up the night.

Whether discovering new favorite artists or reliving iconic performances, the free YouTube livestream democratizes access to one of the world's most influential music and arts gatherings. No ticket, travel or VIP wristband required — just a stable internet connection and a willingness to stay up late in the virtual desert.

Coachella 2026 proves that the festival spirit transcends physical boundaries. With polished production, diverse talent and innovative streaming technology, this year's event invites millions more to experience the magic from anywhere.

Official schedules and links are available at coachella.com/youtube-livestream and the Coachella YouTube channel. Fans should enable notifications for real-time updates on any schedule changes, which occasionally occur due to weather or production needs.

As the sun sets over Indio once again, Coachella 2026 delivers another unforgettable soundtrack — now streaming directly to screens worldwide.