INDIO, Calif. — With Weekend 1 of Coachella 2026 wrapped and memories of Sabrina Carpenter's sparkling headlining set, Justin Bieber's late-night energy and Karol G's historic gold-string-bikini performance still fresh, attention now turns to the festival's second weekend running April 17-19 at the Empire Polo Club.

The sold-out 2026 edition — the 25th anniversary of the iconic desert gathering — features the same core lineup across both weekends, though some artists and set times may vary slightly. Headliners Sabrina Carpenter (Friday), Justin Bieber (Saturday) and Karol G (Sunday) return to close each night on the main Coachella Stage, promising repeat magic for those who missed the first round or want to experience the spectacle again.

Festival organizers have confirmed that most major acts will perform on both weekends, giving fans a second chance to catch highlights. The Strokes, The xx, Young Thug, Major Lazer, Wet Leg, Giveon, Addison Rae, Teddy Swims, Disclosure, Turnstile, Ethel Cain, David Byrne, Interpol, Iggy Pop, Royel Otis, REZZ, Subtronics and many more are expected back with largely similar scheduling. Jack White, added as a surprise Mojave Stage performer on Weekend 1 Saturday at 3 p.m., has no confirmed return for Weekend 2.

Anyma's ambitious midnight set premiering his new audiovisual project Æden on Friday after Sabrina Carpenter's 9:05 p.m. headline slot drew rave reviews in Weekend 1 despite weather challenges that forced some adjustments. The Italian DJ-techno artist is slated to deliver the experience again on April 17.

Electronic music continues to dominate much of the undercard, reflecting a strong dance presence this year. Expected sets include David Guetta, Fatboy Slim, Kaskade, DJ Snake's Pardon My French, Armin van Buuren collaborations, Sara Landry, REZZ, Subtronics and numerous Sahara and Quasar stage showcases. Late-night options on Weekend 2 will feature similar high-energy programming, including potential Do LaB and Heineken House appearances.

Other notable returning acts span genres: pop and R&B with Giveon, Teddy Swims and Addison Rae; rock with The Strokes, Interpol, Iggy Pop and Wet Leg; Latin and global sounds highlighted by Karol G's historic Sunday headline slot and supporting artists; and indie/electronic with The xx, Disclosure, FKA twigs, PinkPantheress and Moby.

The full artist list for Weekend 2 mirrors Weekend 1 closely, with performers including:

Sabrina Carpenter (Friday headliner)

Justin Bieber (Saturday headliner)

Karol G (Sunday headliner)

The Strokes

The xx

Young Thug

Major Lazer

Wet Leg

Giveon

Addison Rae

Teddy Swims

Disclosure

Turnstile

Ethel Cain

David Byrne

Interpol

Iggy Pop

Royel Otis

REZZ

Subtronics

Fatboy Slim

David Guetta

Kaskade

Jack White (Weekend 1 only confirmed)

And dozens more across stages, including KATSEYE, Little Simz, Clipse, Noga Erez, and electronic showcases from Armin van Buuren x Adam Beyer, DJ Snake, Sara Landry and others.

Set times for Weekend 2 are expected to follow the Weekend 1 blueprint closely, with music kicking off around 1 p.m. daily and headliners taking the Coachella Stage in the late evening. Friday features Sabrina Carpenter around 9:05 p.m. followed by Anyma at midnight. Saturday sees The Strokes before Justin Bieber's 11:25 p.m. slot. Sunday builds to Karol G closing the festival.

Attendees are advised to download the official Coachella app for the most accurate, up-to-the-minute schedule, as minor adjustments can occur due to weather, technical needs or artist availability. The app also allows users to build personalized plans and share schedules with friends.

For those unable to attend in person, YouTube livestreams will once again broadcast select stages and key performances, making it possible to experience the desert magic remotely. Weekend 1 streams drew strong viewership, particularly for the headliners and major electronic sets.

Coachella 2026 has already delivered memorable moments. Karol G's Sunday set as the first Latina headliner featured elaborate production, multiple costume changes including her viral gold stringy bikini, surprise guests and emotional tributes to Latin music icons. Sabrina Carpenter brought pop perfection on Friday, while Justin Bieber delivered a high-energy Saturday night that included fan-favorite hits and engaging stage banter.

Beyond the main stage, the festival's smaller tents and stages offer discovery opportunities. Acts like Royel Otis, Wet Leg, Ethel Cain and emerging electronic talents provide contrast to the blockbuster headliners. The Sahara Tent remains a dance music hub, while the Mojave, Gobi, Sonora and Outdoor Theatre host a mix of indie, rock, hip-hop and world sounds.

Practical tips for Weekend 2 mirror those for the first: arrive early to beat traffic, stay hydrated in the desert heat, wear comfortable shoes for extensive walking, and use the app or festival maps to navigate between stages. Shuttle and parking options are available, with clear guidelines posted on the official Coachella website.

The 2026 edition sold out rapidly after the lineup announcement last September, reflecting strong demand for this year's mix of established stars and fresh voices. The anniversary celebration has added special energy, with enhanced production values and curated art installations across the grounds.

As the final weekend approaches, anticipation builds for any last-minute surprises or set variations. While Jack White's Weekend 1 appearance delighted rock fans, organizers have not confirmed repeats for other special guests.

Whether catching a second helping of the headliners or discovering new favorites in the daytime slots, Weekend 2 offers another full immersion in Coachella's unique blend of music, art and desert vibes. From Karol G's cultural milestone to Bieber's pop spectacle and the deep electronic programming, the remaining performances promise to close the 2026 festival on a high note.

Fans planning to attend should check the official Coachella app and website for any final updates on set times or stage changes. For those watching from home, the YouTube channel will provide extensive coverage.

With only a few days left in this year's Coachella journey, the focus shifts to making the most of the remaining sets. The lineup's depth ensures something for every taste, from chart-topping pop to underground dance and everything in between. As the desert sun sets one final time on the Empire Polo Club grounds in 2026, the performances still to come are set to create lasting memories for thousands more attendees.