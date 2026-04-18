INDIO, Calif. — Sabrina Carpenter capped a star-packed opening night of Coachella 2026 Weekend Two with a triumphant headlining set on Friday, April 17, highlighted by a surprise appearance from Madonna that sent the Empire Polo Club into a frenzy and reaffirmed the festival's reputation for generating unforgettable moments.

The 25th-anniversary edition's second weekend launched under clear desert skies as thousands of fans descended on Indio for Day One performances spanning pop, electronic, indie rock and global sounds. While the lineup largely mirrored Weekend One with key adjustments, the energy felt fresh, boosted by high anticipation for Carpenter's set and the long-awaited main-stage debut of electronic artist Anyma.

Carpenter took the Coachella Stage at 9 p.m., delivering a polished, theatrical performance packed with hits from her "Short n' Sweet" era. Midway through the show, Madonna emerged for a show-stopping segment featuring "Vogue," a new collaboration and a powerful "Like a Prayer" duet, marking one of the festival's most talked-about intergenerational moments. The Queen of Pop, celebrating the 20th anniversary of her own Coachella appearance, received thunderous applause as she addressed the crowd about music's unifying power.

Following Carpenter's set, Anyma closed the night with a visually stunning midnight performance on the main stage — his rescheduled world premiere of the ÆDEN show after weather issues disrupted Weekend One. The electronic producer brought immersive visuals, lasers and a cinematic soundscape that kept late-night revelers captivated well into Saturday morning.

Major Sets Across the Stages

Earlier in the evening, British indie rock band The xx delivered a atmospheric 7 p.m. performance on the Coachella Stage, showcasing tracks from their catalog with signature minimalist production and emotional vocals that resonated deeply with the growing crowd. Teddy Swims brought soulful R&B energy at 5:20 p.m., blending heartfelt ballads with upbeat anthems that had fans singing along.

On the Outdoor Theatre, Disclosure lit up the night with a high-energy dance set, while Turnstile delivered intense hardcore punk vibes. Lykke Li offered dreamy indie-pop, and Dijon provided smooth, genre-blending grooves. The stage served as a hub for mid-tier acts that kept multiple generations moving throughout the afternoon and evening.

Global and emerging talent shone brightly elsewhere. Filipino girl group BINI drew massive crowds and social media buzz with their energetic K-pop-inspired performance. KATSEYE brought polished choreography and youthful appeal to the Sahara Tent. Central Cee represented UK rap and drill, while Blood Orange added experimental R&B flair. Jaqck Glam opened the main stage with a vibrant early set.

Quasar stage showcased electronic depth with acts including Darco and Franky Rizardo, contributing to the festival's strong dance music presence this year, which accounts for nearly half the lineup. Additional performances came from artists like Creepy Nuts, CMAT, Sexyy Red, Foster the People and more across the Mojave, Gobi and Sonora tents.

Festival Atmosphere and Highlights

Coachella 2026 Weekend Two opened with smooth operations despite typical desert logistics. Gates saw steady flow after a 1 p.m. opening, with attendees enjoying art installations, food vendors and immersive activations. Clear weather contrasted with Weekend One's wind challenges, allowing full enjoyment of outdoor experiences.

Social media lit up with reactions to Carpenter and Madonna's chemistry, Anyma's visuals and breakout sets from rising stars. Clips of the Madonna surprise dominated platforms, with fans praising the emotional weight and production quality. BINI's performance also trended heavily, reflecting the festival's global reach.

The 25th anniversary celebrations added special touches, including enhanced production elements and commemorative experiences across the grounds. Livestream viewers on YouTube could access multiple stages, bringing the desert magic to audiences worldwide.

What It Means for the Weekend

Friday's lineup set a high bar for the remainder of Weekend Two. Saturday features Justin Bieber headlining with support from The Strokes, while Sunday closes with Karol G. Additional Weekend Two exclusives include Kacey Musgraves in a special Mojave slot and adjusted electronic lineups on Quasar.

For attendees, Day One delivered the perfect mix of nostalgia, innovation and surprise that defines Coachella. Carpenter's set, elevated by Madonna, symbolized pop's evolving landscape, while Anyma represented the festival's commitment to cutting-edge electronic experiences.

Critics and fans alike noted strong vocal performances, inventive staging and seamless flow between major and supporting acts. The festival continues to balance established superstars with emerging talent, maintaining its status as a cultural bellwether.

As the sun rose on Saturday in the Coachella Valley, the buzz from Friday's performances promised an even stronger weekend ahead. Whether through viral moments like the Madonna cameo or immersive sets from Anyma and Disclosure, Coachella 2026 Weekend Two Day One reminded everyone why the desert gathering remains one of music's most anticipated annual events.

With two more days of music, art and desert magic ahead, attendees and streamers alike are poised for more surprises, standout performances and memories that will define this milestone anniversary year. The festival's blend of spectacle and substance once again proved irresistible on opening night.