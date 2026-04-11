INDIO, Calif. — Music fans missing out on tickets to the sold-out Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival can still catch the action live from home. The 2026 edition of the iconic desert gathering is streaming free exclusively on YouTube across seven stages, with performances from headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G, plus dozens of other acts, available in up to 4K resolution.

The livestream kicked off Weekend 1 on Friday, April 10, at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) and continues through Sunday, April 12. Weekend 2 runs April 17-19 with the same start times. Viewers can tune into the official Coachella YouTube channel or dedicated stage feeds for simultaneous coverage, switching between sets or using multiview to watch up to four stages at once.

Headliners this year include pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter closing Friday night on the Main Stage, Justin Bieber performing late Saturday and Karol G wrapping Sunday. The lineup also features The Strokes, The xx, Young Thug, Jack White, FKA twigs, Addison Rae and electronic heavyweights like Anyma, who debuted a new audiovisual show. With seven stages streaming — including the Coachella Stage, Outdoor Theatre, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi, Sonora/Quasar and Yuma — there's nonstop music from afternoon into the early morning hours.

"YouTube has once again partnered with Coachella to bring the festival experience to audiences worldwide," a YouTube spokesperson said. "From front-row views of major sets to multiview options and behind-the-scenes content, fans can immerse themselves without leaving their couch."

How to watch the Coachella 2026 livestream

Accessing the streams is straightforward and completely free. Head to the official Coachella YouTube channel at youtube.com/coachella. There, users will find individual livestreams for each stage, plus a main hub for switching feeds. The three flagship stages — Coachella, Outdoor Theatre and Sahara — are available in stunning 4K for the first time, offering crystal-clear views of performances complete with professional camera work and crowd energy.

For a more organized experience, download the official Coachella Livestream app, available on the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android. The app syncs the full schedule to your time zone, sends push notifications for set times and lets you plan your viewing around favorite artists. It also includes reminders and artist discovery features to help uncover new acts.

Before or between live sets, tune into "Coachella TV," a 24/7 companion channel featuring classic performances from the festival's 25-year history, documentaries, interviews and highlights from 2026. Limited-edition merchandise is available directly through YouTube Shopping while watching, allowing fans to buy festival-themed gear without pausing the stream.

Smart TV owners can cast or use the YouTube app on devices like Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV or gaming consoles. Mobile viewers can watch on phones or tablets, with the multiview feature enabling split-screen viewing of multiple stages simultaneously — ideal for catching overlapping sets from different parts of the Empire Polo Club grounds.

Weekend 1 highlights and schedule highlights

On Friday, April 10, early sets included Teddy Swims and The xx, building to Sabrina Carpenter's headlining performance around 9:05 p.m. PT. Late-night electronic fans stayed up for Anyma's midnight set. Saturday, April 11, featured Addison Rae, Giveon and The Strokes before Justin Bieber's late-night slot. Sunday brings Karol G as the closer, with additional buzz around acts like Ethel Cain, Disclosure and Hot Mulligan across various stages.

The expanded seven-stage stream gives viewers more choice than ever. Electronic and dance music fans can lock into the Sahara or Quasar stages, while indie and rock enthusiasts gravitate toward Mojave or Gobi. The Yuma tent, known for its intimate techno and house vibes, streams selectively, with full coverage expected in Weekend 2.

Set times are available on coachella.com and within the livestream app. Daily streams typically run from 4 p.m. PT until the final late-night sets conclude in the early morning. Replays of full performances and highlights become available shortly after each set ends, allowing fans in different time zones or those who miss live moments to catch up.

Festival atmosphere and 2026 innovations

Coachella 2026 marks the 25th anniversary of the event, which has grown from a modest desert gathering into one of the world's premier music and arts festivals. This year's emphasis on electronic acts — reportedly making up nearly half the lineup — reflects evolving tastes, with artists like Fatboy Slim, Kaskade and others bringing high-energy dance sets to the desert.

The livestream upgrades enhance accessibility. Improved camera angles, better audio mixing and 4K feeds on key stages create a near in-person feel for remote viewers. Multiview technology, borrowed from sports broadcasting, lets fans curate their own experience, flipping between a pop headliner and an underground DJ set with ease.

Social media has lit up with reactions from "Couch-chella" viewers sharing screenshots, dance videos and commentary. Many praised the seamless streaming and high production quality, with some noting it rivals attending in person for those unable to travel to Indio or afford tickets and lodging.

Tickets for both weekends sold out months in advance, with resale options available through official channels on the Coachella website. For those who secured passes, the livestream serves as a supplement, letting friends and family back home join the virtual party or rewatch favorite moments.

Tips for the best viewing experience

To maximize enjoyment:

Use a stable high-speed internet connection, preferably wired or 5G, for 4K streams.

Connect to a large screen or sound system for immersive audio.

Enable notifications on the Coachella channel and app to never miss a headliner.

Prepare snacks and drinks — streams run long into the night.

Explore YouTube Music playlists curated for Coachella 2026, including "Desert Dance" and artist-specific collections, to get in the mood beforehand.

International viewers should check local time conversions, as the 4 p.m. PT start translates to late evening or early morning in many regions. YouTube's global availability ensures fans from Seoul to São Paulo can participate without geo-restrictions on the main streams.

Broader impact and festival legacy

Coachella's partnership with YouTube, now in its 14th year, has democratized access to one of music's biggest weekends. What began as a simple webcast has evolved into a sophisticated multi-platform production reaching millions. Past livestreams have launched careers, boosted streams for emerging artists and created viral moments that reverberate long after the desert dust settles.

This year's 4K and multiview features represent another step forward in live music broadcasting. Industry observers note that such innovations help festivals maintain relevance in an era when many fans prefer convenient, high-quality home viewing over the logistical challenges of travel and crowds.

For artists, the exposure is immense. Sets streamed to a global audience can drive immediate Spotify and Apple Music gains, with algorithmic boosts following viral clips shared on TikTok and Instagram.

As Weekend 1 unfolds on April 11 and 12, anticipation builds for Weekend 2, which often features slightly different vibes and occasional surprise guests. Organizers have hinted at special anniversary moments, though details remain under wraps to preserve the in-person magic for attendees.

Whether you're a die-hard fan camping in the desert heat or relaxing at home in Seoul or elsewhere, the Coachella 2026 livestream delivers the music, fashion and cultural spectacle that define the event. With free access, multiple viewing options and top-tier production, there's never been a better time to experience "Couch-chella" in high definition.

Tune in now at youtube.com/coachella or via the dedicated app. Set those reminders, grab your headphones and let the desert beats take over — no ticket required.

Key Resources

Official Livestream: youtube.com/coachella

Coachella Website Schedule: coachella.com/youtube-livestream

Livestream App: Search "Coachella Livestream" on App Store or Google Play

Coachella TV Companion: Available on YouTube

The festival continues through April 19, with replays and highlights rolling out in the days and weeks following each weekend. For the latest updates, follow Coachella's official channels on social media.