INDIO, Calif. — As the first weekend of Coachella 2026 wrapped Sunday night, Colombian superstar Karol G delivered what many critics and attendees are calling the festival's standout performance, making history as the first Latina artist to headline the desert event while showcasing raw vocal power, intricate choreography and cultural pride.

The 25th-anniversary edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, running April 10-12 for Weekend 1, featured headliners Sabrina Carpenter on Friday, Justin Bieber on Saturday and Karol G on Sunday. While all three delivered high-profile sets on the main Coachella Stage, early consensus from reviews, social media buzz and on-the-ground reactions points to Karol G's Sunday night spectacle as the weekend's most memorable and impactful.

G, 35, closed out Weekend 1 with a high-energy, emotionally charged set that blended her reggaeton and Latin pop hits with tributes to Latin music icons. She brought out surprise guests including Becky G for their smash "MAMIII" and Mariah Angeliq, turning the main stage into a celebration of Latinx artistry. Critics described the performance as "lusty, powerful and overdue," praising her vocal delivery, dancer precision and seamless medley that honored pioneers while showcasing her evolution into a global force.

The setlist featured fan favorites like "Tusa," "Provenza" and "Amargura," interspersed with unreleased material and a touching collaboration with Cigarettes After Sex frontman Greg Gonzalez on a new song. Production elements — vibrant visuals, pyrotechnics and costume changes — elevated the show without overshadowing Karol G's commanding stage presence. Festivalgoers and streamers praised the emotional depth, with many noting it felt like a victory lap for Latin music at one of the world's biggest stages.

Sabrina Carpenter's Friday headline slot was a close runner-up, transforming the main stage into "Sabrinawood" — a cinematic Hollywood-themed production complete with elaborate sets, multiple costume changes and celebrity cameos from Susan Sarandon, Will Ferrell and Sam Elliott. The 26-year-old pop star, riding high on her "Short n' Sweet" and follow-up era success, delivered hits including "Espresso," "Please Please Please" and tracks from her latest album.

Carpenter's set earned acclaim for its theatrical ambition and showmanship, with Billboard calling it a "superstar-caliber headline performance." Viral moments included playful interludes and a fan interaction involving a traditional Arabic zaghrouta that she initially misheard as yodeling, prompting a later apology on social media. While production value was sky-high, some reviewers noted the focus on spectacle occasionally overshadowed vocal intimacy compared to Karol G's more grounded energy.

Justin Bieber's Saturday headlining set, his first Coachella appearance in a headline capacity, leaned nostalgic. The 32-year-old performed early hits like "Baby" — bringing the festival full circle from his teen breakthrough — alongside newer material. He incorporated home video footage and engaged with the livestream audience in a stripped-back yet emotionally resonant show. Bieber's vocals shone on tracks like "Go Baby," but the set drew mixed reactions, with some calling it safe or laptop-heavy while others celebrated the throwback sing-alongs.

Beyond the headliners, several undercard performances generated significant buzz. Turnstile's high-octane hardcore set on Friday energized the Outdoor Theatre, while KATSEYE — the global girl group — delivered a polished, high-energy show in the Sahara Tent that went viral for its choreography and surprise elements tied to "K-Pop Demon Hunters." Teddy Swims brought soulful flair with a reimagined "Jump" featuring a guest appearance by Van Halen's David Lee Roth, creating one of the weekend's most wholesome and replayed moments.

Jack White made a surprise addition with a fiery afternoon set on the Mojave Stage Saturday, ripping through "That's How I'm Feeling" and showcasing his guitar prowess. Indie acts like Geese offered a clever mashup of Justin Bieber's "Baby" with their own track "2122," earning praise from rock fans who felt it outshone the headliner in raw execution. The xx reunited for atmospheric grooves, and Nine Inch Nails' collaboration project with Boys Noize delivered a blistering electronic-hardcore hybrid that some called the festival's most intense set.

Festival organizers Goldenvoice reported strong attendance across the Empire Polo Club grounds, with general admission passes and VIP experiences selling out quickly. Livestream numbers on YouTube and social platforms surged, particularly for the headliners, with Bieber's clips racking up tens of millions of views early on. Yet Karol G's set appeared to dominate post-festival conversations for its cultural significance and execution.

Critics noted the diversity of Weekend 1, spanning pop, Latin, electronic, rock and hip-hop. Anyma's midnight set after Carpenter debuted his new audiovisual project ÆDEN, offering a mind-bending electronic experience that contrasted the pop-heavy headliners. Disclosure closed the Outdoor Theatre with a heartfelt "Latch" featuring Sam Smith, adding an intimate electronic-pop highlight.

The debate over the "best" performance remains subjective, hinging on criteria like production, vocals, energy, innovation and crowd impact. Many on social media and in reviews leaned toward Karol G for delivering a complete package that felt both personal and monumental, especially as the first Latina headliner. Others championed Carpenter's visual storytelling or Bieber's nostalgic pull. Underground favorites like Slayyyter, fakemink and Wednesday earned props for breakout moments in smaller tents.

Coachella's 25th edition faced the usual critiques — high ticket prices, resale markups and logistical challenges in the desert heat — but delivered on star power and surprise guests. Major Lazer reunited with M.I.A. for "Paper Planes," adding another nostalgic layer. BINI and other global acts brought international flair, broadening the festival's appeal.

As Weekend 2 approaches April 17-19 with repeats of the headliners plus potential set tweaks, anticipation builds for whether any act can top Karol G's historic showing. Organizers have teased possible additional surprises, but the bar is high after a Weekend 1 packed with viral moments and strong performances.

For now, consensus holds that Karol G's Sunday set captured the essence of Coachella at its best: a boundary-breaking artist commanding the main stage with authenticity, skill and joy. Her performance not only entertained but symbolized progress in a festival long criticized for underrepresenting Latin talent at the top billing.

Whether measured by critical acclaim, social media engagement or pure stage command, Karol G emerges as the early frontrunner for Coachella 2026's most memorable set. The full picture will sharpen as more reviews roll in and Weekend 2 unfolds, but the Colombian star's historic night has already etched itself into festival lore.

Attendees and streamers alike left the polo fields buzzing about the energy, diversity and sheer talent on display. In a stacked lineup, one performance rose above: Karol G proved that heart, heritage and hard-hitting delivery can define a Coachella moment for the ages.