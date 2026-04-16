INDIO, Calif. — As the dust settled on the first weekend of Coachella 2026, critics and fans alike crowned FKA Twigs, Jack White and Karol G among the festival's most electrifying performers, with the Colombian superstar's historic headlining slot earning early hall-of-fame buzz while surprise rock energy and avant-garde artistry stole the spotlight in the desert.

Weekend One of the 25th-anniversary edition wrapped Sunday night after three days of sold-out crowds at the Empire Polo Club, where headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G drew massive audiences but faced sharply divided reviews. While Carpenter's star-studded "Sabrinawood" production dazzled with celebrity cameos, and Bieber's stripped-back, laptop-fueled nostalgia set went viral for its unconventional YouTube sing-along format, many observers pointed to non-headliners and Karol G's Sunday closer as the true highlights.

FKA Twigs delivered one of the most acclaimed sets of the weekend, transforming her stage into a celebratory ode to West Coast ballroom culture. Backed by voguers including Honey Balenciaga, Makayla Basquiat and Dashaun Wesley, the British artist stunned crowds with intricate choreography, powerful vocals and boundary-pushing visuals that Variety and Rolling Stone both listed among the festival's best performances. Her set blended vulnerability, glamour and raw power, earning praise for its artistic depth in a landscape often dominated by high-production pop spectacles.

Jack White's surprise 3 p.m. Mojave Stage appearance Saturday proved a rock-and-roll lifeline for a festival increasingly leaning electronic and pop. The White Stripes alum delivered a high-octane set capped by a thunderous "Seven Nation Army," sending the tent into a frenzy. Vice called it "the festival equivalent of an underplay" that maximized energy, while The Guardian highlighted the moment as a vital reminder of Coachella's rock roots amid shifting trends. His last-minute addition injected raw guitar fury and charisma that contrasted sharply with more polished main-stage offerings.

Karol G capped the weekend with a landmark performance as the first Latina artist to headline Coachella. Her Sunday night set exploded with dazzling choreography, pyrotechnics, confetti and a relentless celebration of Latin pride and pan-American unity. The Guardian described it as "electrifying" and "destined for the festival's hall of fame," noting its exuberant statement against the backdrop of cultural conversations. Billboard and Los Angeles Times joined the chorus, praising the 90-minute fiesta of reggaeton, Latin pop and empowering anthems that had crowds singing every word and dancing nonstop.

Critics noted the contrast with headliner expectations. Carpenter's Friday set featured elaborate production and cameos from Will Ferrell, Susan Sarandon, Samuel L. Jackson and others in a campy Hollywood-themed spectacle. While many fans loved the razzle-dazzle, some reviews found it more theatrical than musical. Bieber's Saturday slot, performed largely solo with minimal production, saw the pop star browsing YouTube for his own old videos and letting chat comments influence parts of the setlist. Supporters hailed the intimate, nostalgic approach as authentic; detractors labeled it low-energy or "the worst in festival history." Surprise guests including The Kid Laroi, Tems, Wizkid and Dijon added highlights, but the overall reception remained mixed.

Other standout moments amplified the weekend's diversity. BINI, the first Filipino group to perform at Coachella, brought Pinoy pride to the Mojave Stage with high-energy choreography, new tracks and fan favorites, racking up millions of views online. KATSEYE delivered a kinetic debut, teaming with HUNTR/X for a special "Golden" performance tied to "K-Pop Demon Hunters." Teddy Swims rocked out with surprise collaborators David Lee Roth, Joe Jonas and Vanessa Carlton, creating feel-good viral clips.

David Byrne returned with a theatrical, optimistic set heavy on Talking Heads classics, projecting anti-ICE protest footage during "Life During Wartime" to cheers. Geese ended their explosive set with a cheeky audience chant, while Slayyyter kicked off Friday with raucous pop-screamo energy that drew an unusually large early crowd. Nine Inch Noize — a collaboration between Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize — delivered their first full set of subterranean bass that transported fans into another dimension.

Electronic offerings shone as well. Anyma's planned midnight premiere of his ÆDEN project faced wind-related challenges, but other dance stages including Quasar hosted marathon sets from Fatboy Slim, who revived a 1999 rave anthem, and others keeping crowds moving late into the night. Turnstile brought hardcore intensity with a poignant video intro addressing recent band news.

The festival's undercard consistently earned stronger uniform acclaim than some headliners. Dijon offered sublime improv backed by guitarist Mk.gee, Laufey brought jazz-infused charm, and emerging acts like Sombr surprised with a guest appearance from Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins. Major Lazer reunited with M.I.A. for a high-energy throwback moment.

Social media metrics underscored the weekend's reach. Justin Bieber's set led Instagram views with over 82 million, followed by BINI at 22 million and KATSEYE at 16.4 million, reflecting global interest in international and rising acts. Livestreams on YouTube allowed millions more to watch across seven stages in 4K.

Weather played a minor role, with typical desert winds and warm days in the 80s prompting hydration reminders and some production adjustments. Organizers emphasized sustainability and responsible attendance amid the massive crowds.

As Weekend Two approaches April 17-19, anticipation builds for variations in sets, including Kacey Musgraves stepping into the Mojave slot previously occupied by Jack White. Fans and critics will watch whether headliners refine their shows or if undercard standouts continue to dominate conversations.

Coachella 2026's first weekend reinforced the festival's reputation for spectacle while highlighting artistic risks that paid off. FKA Twigs' ballroom-infused artistry, Jack White's raw rock injection and Karol G's history-making celebration emerged as the performances generating the most consistent raves, proving that innovation, cultural statement and pure energy often resonate deepest amid the desert chaos.

For attendees and streamers alike, the weekend delivered the expected mix of viral moments, surprise guests and musical discovery. Yet the consensus among reviewers pointed to those willing to push boundaries — whether through avant-garde dance, guitar-driven rebellion or unapologetic Latin empowerment — as the true scene-stealers.

With one weekend complete, Coachella 2026 has already produced memorable chapters in its silver anniversary story. The question now turns to whether Weekend Two can match or surpass the highlights, particularly as artists adjust based on early feedback and new surprises emerge.

From the polo fields to global screens, the festival once again affirmed its status as a cultural barometer, where the "best" performance often transcends headliner status to capture something raw, timely or transcendent in the moment.

As dust literally and figuratively settles ahead of the second wave, FKA Twigs, Jack White and Karol G stand tall as the acts that defined Weekend One for many — delivering sets that blended technical brilliance, emotional depth and cultural resonance in ways that lingered long after the final encore.