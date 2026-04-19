INDIO, California — As the sun sets on the final day of Coachella 2026's weekend two, the Empire Polo Club prepares for a star-studded Sunday, April 19, headlined by Karol G closing out the 25th-anniversary edition with her historic set as the first Latina artist to top the bill.

Sunday's lineup blends high-energy reggaeton and Latin pop with hip-hop, electronic, indie rock and K-pop nostalgia, offering something for nearly every taste across the festival's sprawling stages. Gates opened around 1 p.m. Pacific, with music beginning in the early afternoon and building toward the main-stage climax.

Coachella Stage (Main Stage) Highlights The day's biggest draws center on the Coachella Stage. Gabe Real kicks things off at 2:45 p.m., followed by Tijuana Panthers at 3:40 p.m. and Wet Leg at 4:45 p.m. The energy ramps up significantly in the evening with Major Lazer taking the stage at 6:10 p.m. for a dance-heavy set, followed by Young Thug at 7:50 p.m. Karol G is scheduled to headline at 10:10 p.m., delivering what promises to be a vibrant celebration of Latin music with elaborate production, guest appearances and hits spanning her career.

Fans who attended weekend one praised Karol G's set for its cultural significance, emotional depth and high production values. For weekend two, expect possible tweaks to the setlist or additional surprises as she caps the entire festival.

Outdoor Theatre Standouts Counter-programming remains strong on the Outdoor Theatre. Juicewon performs at 3 p.m., followed by Gigi Perez at 4 p.m. and Clipse at 5:15 p.m. Foster the People brings indie rock energy at 6:45 p.m., Laufey delivers smooth jazz-infused pop at 8:45 p.m., and K-pop legends BIGBANG close the stage at 10:30 p.m. with a high-energy set that could feature nostalgic hits and new material.

Other Stages and Notable Acts The Sonora Tent features emerging and alternative acts including Bulletballet at 1 p.m., Glitterer at 2 p.m. and Model/Actriz at 3:10 p.m. Additional stages host electronic and dance sets, with Quasar and Yuma offering late-night options for those seeking beats into the early morning hours.

Weekend two introduced or adjusted several slots compared to the first weekend. Kacey Musgraves added a Mojave Tent performance earlier in the week, while other changes included shifts in electronic lineups and guest appearances that kept the festival fresh for repeat attendees.

The full performer list for Coachella 2026 spans hundreds of artists across genres. Headliners Sabrina Carpenter (Friday) and Justin Bieber (Saturday) have already delivered memorable — and at times controversial — sets during weekend two. Bieber's Saturday performance featured high-profile guests including Sexyy Red, Billie Eilish, Big Sean and SZA, turning the desert into a pop summit. Surprise appearances throughout the weekend, including Madonna joining Sabrina Carpenter and other unannounced cameos, added viral moments that dominated social media.

Beyond the headliners, the 2026 lineup features a strong international presence. Acts like BIGBANG, Laufey, Wet Leg, FKA Twigs, Little Simz, The Strokes, Giveon, Addison Rae, Teddy Swims, Armin van Buuren x Adam Beyer and many more create a diverse sonic landscape. Electronic music occupies a significant portion of the bill, with DJs and producers filling tents late into the night.

Practical tips for Sunday attendees include downloading the official Coachella app for real-time updates, set times and interactive maps. Temperatures can swing from warm afternoons to cool desert evenings, so layering clothing and staying hydrated remain essential. Cell service can be spotty due to the large crowds, making offline schedules or downloaded maps helpful.

For those watching from home, YouTube continues its comprehensive livestream partnership. Multiple stages stream simultaneously, with multiview options allowing viewers to switch between performances. The main Coachella Stage feed captures the biggest moments in high quality, and replays often remain available for a limited time after the festival concludes.

Sunday's schedule offers strong options for different tastes. Early afternoon sets provide a relaxed entry into the day, while evening performances deliver peak energy. Major Lazer's dancehall and electronic fusion, Young Thug's trap and melodic style, and Karol G's powerful Latin anthems create a compelling progression on the main stage.

The 25th-anniversary edition has already produced lasting memories, from Karol G's groundbreaking weekend-one set to Bieber's polarizing yet talked-about performance and numerous guest appearances. As the festival winds down Sunday night, conversations about representation, production values and the evolving festival experience are likely to continue.

Coachella organizers have not announced major last-minute changes for Sunday, though festivals of this scale often feature minor adjustments or unannounced guests. Fans are advised to check the official app or website for any updates throughout the day.

Beyond the music, the Empire Polo Club remains a vibrant pop-up city with art installations, food vendors offering global cuisine, and sponsor activations. The desert setting adds a unique backdrop, with installations and lighting enhancing the nighttime experience.

As Karol G prepares to close the 2026 festival, the weekend two finale promises emotional highs and celebratory vibes. Whether experiencing the event in person or via livestream, Sunday delivers a fitting conclusion to two weekends of music, art and cultural moments in the California desert.

The performer list for today underscores Coachella's reputation for curation that balances established stars with emerging talent. From indie rock to K-pop, electronic to Latin pop, the day's schedule reflects the festival's global appeal and commitment to diversity.

For complete set times and stage assignments, the Coachella app or official website provides the most accurate information. As the final hours of Coachella 2026 unfold, expect memorable performances, potential surprises and a collective energy that has defined this landmark anniversary year.