LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift has confirmed her collaboration with Pixar's "Toy Story 5," writing and recording an original song titled "I Knew It, I Knew You" for the animated film's soundtrack, with the track scheduled for release on Friday, June 5.

The announcement, shared via Swift's Instagram account on Tuesday, marks another high-profile Hollywood venture for the 12-time Grammy winner. Swift revealed she penned the song immediately after viewing an early cut of the movie, describing the experience as a longtime dream realized.

"I've loved these characters since I was five years old," Swift wrote in her post, expressing enthusiasm for contributing to the beloved franchise. The single is now available for preorder on her website, including acoustic and piano versions alongside the main track.

"Toy Story 5" is set for theatrical release on June 19, continuing the story of Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the toy gang as they navigate new challenges. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen reprise their iconic roles as Woody and Buzz, with the plot centering on the toys competing for children's attention against a new tablet device called Lilypad.

Fan Speculation and Marketing Tease

The collaboration had been building for days through cryptic marketing. Mysterious billboards featuring "TS" references appeared in major cities worldwide, sparking intense speculation among Swift's dedicated fanbase, known as Swifties. Many noted the imagery included 13 clouds, a recurring number in Swift's work symbolizing good luck.

Pixar amplified the buzz with social media activity highlighting Jessie and subtle nods to Swift's lyrics. The coordinated campaign effectively blended the worlds of pop music and family entertainment, generating significant online engagement ahead of the official reveal.

Career Milestone Potential

The project positions Swift for a potential first Academy Award nomination in the Best Original Song category. Composer Randy Newman previously earned nominations for his work on the first four "Toy Story" films and won an Oscar for "We Belong Together" from "Toy Story 3." Industry observers suggest Swift's track could follow a similar path given her songwriting pedigree and the film's anticipated commercial success.

Swift's recent album "The Life of a Showgirl" has dominated charts, spending 12 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and producing her longest-running Hot 100 single to date. The "Toy Story 5" contribution extends her reach into family audiences while maintaining her status as a cultural force across music and film.

Swift's Hollywood Trajectory

This marks Swift's latest foray into film soundtracks. She previously contributed "Carolina" to the 2022 film "Where the Crawdads Sing," earning a Golden Globe nomination, and wrote songs for her own feature film projects. Her involvement in "Toy Story 5" represents a strategic alignment with Pixar's global brand, known for emotional storytelling and massive box office returns.

At 36, Swift continues evolving her artistry while expanding her influence. The "Eras Tour," which concluded in 2024, grossed more than $2 billion, cementing her as one of the most successful live performers in history. Her business ventures, including re-recordings of her catalog and merchandise lines, have further solidified her economic impact.

Toy Story Franchise Legacy

The "Toy Story" series has been a cornerstone of Pixar Animation Studios since the 1995 original revolutionized computer-generated imagery. The franchise has grossed billions worldwide and earned critical acclaim for exploring themes of friendship, loyalty and obsolescence. "Toy Story 4" in 2019 introduced new characters and concluded Woody's arc, setting the stage for this fifth installment.

Director Josh Cooley returns for "Toy Story 5," promising fresh storytelling while honoring the series' emotional core. The introduction of the Lilypad tablet reflects contemporary concerns about technology's role in childhood, providing narrative relevance for modern audiences.

Supporting voice cast includes established characters alongside potential new additions. Marketing materials emphasize the toys' continued adventures in a digital age, blending nostalgia with contemporary resonance.

Music Industry Impact

Swift's new single is expected to debut strongly on global charts. Her ability to mobilize fans has repeatedly translated into record-breaking first-week streams and sales. Preorder activity already signals robust interest, with retailers and streaming platforms highlighting the release.

The song's title "I Knew It, I Knew You" has prompted fan theories about lyrical themes, though full details remain under wraps until Friday. Early speculation suggests it may touch on recognition, friendship or personal growth — motifs consistent with both Swift's catalog and the "Toy Story" narrative.

Broader Cultural Significance

The collaboration underscores the increasing intersection of music superstars and family entertainment. Artists like Swift bring built-in audiences to films, enhancing marketing reach and emotional connection. For Pixar, partnering with a generational talent like Swift refreshes the franchise for younger viewers while appealing to parents who grew up with the original films.

Industry analysts project strong box office performance for "Toy Story 5," potentially exceeding previous entries amid a recovering theatrical market. The film's June release timing aligns with summer family viewing patterns.

Swift's involvement has already boosted anticipation, with social media trends blending Swift lyrics with toy-themed content. This cross-promotion benefits both the artist and the studio, creating a multifaceted entertainment event.

What's Next

Following the song's release on June 5, focus will shift to the film's June 19 premiere. Swift is expected to participate in promotional activities, potentially including red carpet appearances or social media content.

For Swift, the project fits into a busy period of new music and creative exploration. Fans await further details on future albums and tours while celebrating this family-friendly milestone.

The announcement reinforces Swift's versatility as an artist capable of dominating charts, stadiums and now animated blockbusters. As "Toy Story 5" prepares to hit theaters, her contribution adds another layer of cultural excitement to an enduring franchise.

With the song dropping this week, audiences will soon hear how Swift interprets the world of toys in her signature style. The project represents more than a soundtrack addition — it signals continued evolution for one of music's most influential figures.