LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift has delivered a new original song for Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5," marking her return to country music roots and adding star power to the highly anticipated animated sequel set for theaters June 19.

The track, titled "I Knew It, I Knew You," became available on streaming platforms Friday, June 5, 2026, just weeks before the film's release. Co-written and produced with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, the song draws inspiration from Jessie the cowgirl's storyline, evoking themes of reunion, memory and enduring bonds central to the franchise.

Swift announced the project on social media with characteristic enthusiasm, sharing an old home video of her younger self dressed in a cowgirl outfit reminiscent of Jessie. "It's a Toy Story 🤠 You knew it! My new original song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 will be yours on June 5th," she posted.

"I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I've adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie," Swift continued. "I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?"

The singer described the creative process as both a departure and a homecoming. "Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time," she noted. "Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now... is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond."

Director Andrew Stanton praised Swift's contribution. "It's incredible just how meaningful it's been having Taylor write and perform this song. Her connection to Jessie and the immediate way she understood what the character was going through was undeniable," Stanton said. "The song is so deeply connected to 'Toy Story.' So much so that on first listen, it instantly felt like it had always belonged there, like a long-lost family member. It was kismet."

The release builds on months of fan speculation triggered by cryptic billboards featuring "TS" initials in major cities, subtle changes to Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) album artwork, and a brief countdown on her website. The song fits into Pixar's tradition of memorable soundtracks, joining Randy Newman's iconic scores that have defined the franchise since 1995.

"Toy Story 5" follows Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and the gang as they navigate a new challenge: modern technology. Bonnie receives a tablet named Lilypad, voiced by Greta Lee, which disrupts the toys' role in her life. The "Toys vs. Tech" theme explores friendship, relevance and adaptation in a digital age, continuing the series' heartfelt storytelling.

The voice cast features returning stars Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear and Joan Cusack as Jessie. New additions include Conan O'Brien, Craig Robinson, Shelby Rabara, Scarlett Spears, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Matty Matheson and others. Recast roles include Jeff Bergman as Mr. Potato Head and Ernie Hudson as Combat Carl. The film is directed by Stanton with a screenplay he co-wrote, and Newman returns for the score.

Swift's involvement represents another milestone in her film music career. Previous contributions include "Carolina" for "Where the Crawdads Sing," tracks for "The Hunger Games" series and early work like "Today Was a Fairytale" for "Valentine's Day." The country-inflected style of "I Knew It, I Knew You" nods to her formative years while appealing to the multi-generational "Toy Story" audience.

Fans and critics have reacted positively to the track's nostalgic warmth and emotional depth. Early streaming numbers and social media buzz suggest strong engagement, with Swifties and families sharing playlists ahead of the movie premiere. The song is expected to feature prominently in marketing and possibly during key scenes involving Jessie.

This collaboration arrives as Swift continues her dominance in music and entertainment. Following her 2025 album "The Life of a Showgirl" and extensive touring, the one-off single demonstrates her versatility and appeal across demographics. Pre-order options for collector's edition CDs with alternate versions were made available on her official store.

The "Toy Story" franchise remains a cultural juggernaut, grossing billions worldwide and resonating with themes of loyalty and growing up. "Toy Story 5" aims to recapture that magic amid evolving entertainment landscapes, with Swift's song providing an accessible emotional anchor for audiences of all ages.

Industry analysts anticipate the film could open strongly at the box office, potentially setting records for animated sequels. The combination of beloved characters, fresh storytelling and high-profile music enhances its commercial prospects heading into summer 2026.

Swift thanked Stanton and Newman in her announcements, highlighting the collaborative spirit behind the project. Her longstanding fandom, evidenced by childhood memories shared publicly, adds authenticity to the contribution. For many, the song revives the joy of the original films while introducing the latest chapter to new generations.

As "Toy Story 5" gears up for its Los Angeles premiere on June 9 and wide release on June 19, the soundtrack element featuring Swift is likely to amplify excitement. It underscores Pixar's strategy of blending nostalgia with contemporary relevance, using music to bridge generational gaps.

The track's availability on major platforms allows listeners to experience it independently while building anticipation for the full theatrical experience. In a crowded summer movie slate, the Swift-Pixar pairing stands out as a feel-good story blending pop culture icons.

Beyond immediate buzz, the song may bolster Swift's already impressive awards credentials, with some early speculation about potential Oscar consideration for best original song. Regardless of accolades, it delivers another layer of connection for fans invested in both the artist and the franchise.

The release timing aligns perfectly with school holidays and family outings, positioning "I Knew It, I Knew You" as a potential summer anthem. Its country flavor offers a refreshing contrast to much of Swift's recent pop output, reminding audiences of her storytelling prowess across genres.

As theaters prepare for the toys' return, Swift's contribution ensures the soundtrack will play a memorable role. The project exemplifies successful crossovers between music superstars and family entertainment, promising emotional depth alongside the humor and adventure Pixar delivers.