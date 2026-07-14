LOS ANGELES — After more than two decades of discussions, Tom Cruise and Oscar-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu have collaborated on "Digger," a satirical black comedy that marks a striking departure for the action superstar and showcases ambitious filmmaking techniques.

Warner Bros. released the film's trailer on Monday, offering a first detailed look at Cruise in the title role as Digger Rockwell, a powerful oil executive whose actions trigger a global crisis. The movie, set for release in theaters Oct. 2, follows Rockwell as he races to position himself as humanity's savior before the disaster he unleashed destroys everything.

The project reunites Iñárritu with frequent collaborators, including cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, and was shot entirely in VistaVision, a high-resolution 35mm format largely dormant since the 1960s. VistaVision runs film horizontally through the camera, capturing roughly double the resolution of standard processes for greater detail and texture. Iñárritu embraced the format to deliver epic visuals suited to the story's scale.

Cruise, known for performing his own stunts in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, transforms physically for the role with gray hair, a paunch and a pronounced Southern accent. The performance draws comparisons to his more dramatic turns in films like "Magnolia" and "Eyes Wide Shut," according to early reactions from industry screenings.

The collaboration between Cruise and Iñárritu has been long in the making. Cruise first expressed interest after seeing Iñárritu's debut feature "Amores Perros" before its 2000 Cannes premiere. The pair discussed the project for years, with Iñárritu noting it as a recurring creative obsession that evolved over a decade.

Production wrapped earlier this year after filming in the United Kingdom at Pinewood Studios. The ensemble cast includes Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, Sophie Wilde, Emma D'Arcy, Robert John Burke, Burn Gorman, Michael Stuhlbarg and John Goodman. Iñárritu co-wrote the screenplay with Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone and Sabina Berman.

The film's budget is reported at $125 million, reflecting its ambitious scope. It is produced by Iñárritu, Cruise, Mary Parent and Michael Sharp, with Legendary Pictures and other partners involved. Warner Bros. will distribute domestically, with international rollout beginning late September.

Early footage screened at events like CinemaCon drew strong praise. Observers described the material as wild, funny and visually striking, with Iñárritu's signature style evident in the blend of satire and spectacle. The trailer highlights awe-inspiring imagery, including environmental catastrophe sequences that underscore the story's themes.

VistaVision's resurgence adds a technical layer of interest. Directors such as Brady Corbet and Paul Thomas Anderson have recently revived the format, and Iñárritu's use aligns with a push for cinematic scale in an era dominated by digital workflows. Cruise highlighted the format's tactile qualities during promotional remarks, recalling his experience on the 1992 film "Far and Away," one of the last major productions to use 70mm at the time.

The movie arrives as Cruise continues diversifying his portfolio beyond blockbuster action. While he remains committed to big-screen spectacles, "Digger" allows him to explore character-driven material under an auteur's vision. Iñárritu, coming off acclaimed works like "Birdman," "The Revenant" and "Bardo," brings his distinctive maximalist approach to what is described as a "comedy of catastrophic proportions."

Supporting performances are expected to bolster the ensemble effort. Hüller and Plemons, both recent Oscar nominees or winners, add dramatic weight, while Goodman and others provide comedic counterpoints. The cast reflects Iñárritu's history of assembling international talent for layered narratives.

Marketing has emphasized the long-gestating partnership. A retrospective trailer featuring Cruise's career highlights culminated in "Digger" footage, building anticipation. The full trailer released Monday amplifies expectations for a film that blends humor, environmental commentary and high-stakes drama.

Distribution plans include IMAX presentations, capitalizing on VistaVision's immersive qualities. The Oct. 2 date positions "Digger" in the fall awards season conversation, with potential for recognition in acting, directing, cinematography and technical categories given the pedigree involved.

Iñárritu has described the film as a personal project that evolved significantly during development. Early concepts focused on power, responsibility and redemption, themes consistent with his previous explorations of human ambition and consequence.

Cruise's involvement as both star and producer signals his ongoing investment in original, challenging stories. The actor has spoken about his passion for cinema as an experience best enjoyed in theaters, aligning with Warner Bros.' commitment to wide theatrical releases.

As production details emerge, the use of practical effects and location work alongside VistaVision suggests a commitment to tangible filmmaking. Lubezki's cinematography, known for its fluidity in films like "The Revenant," is poised to capture both intimate character moments and sweeping apocalyptic sequences.

The story's premise — a powerful figure confronting self-inflicted global peril — lends itself to timely satire. Without revealing specifics, promotional materials hint at corporate accountability, environmental stakes and the nature of leadership in crisis.

Reception to the trailer has been largely positive online, with viewers noting Cruise's unrecognizable transformation and the film's tonal ambition. Comparisons to Stanley Kubrick's "Dr. Strangelove" have surfaced in early commentary, though Iñárritu's personal style is expected to distinguish it.

For Cruise, the role represents another evolution in a career spanning more than four decades. From early dramatic breakout performances to global action dominance, "Digger" offers a platform for awards consideration not seen since his "Magnolia" nomination.

Iñárritu's return to English-language filmmaking after several Spanish and multilingual projects adds another dimension. The director's Oscar wins for "Birdman" and "The Revenant" position "Digger" as a potential awards heavyweight.

Warner Bros. has scheduled the film for a robust theatrical push, capitalizing on Cruise's star power and Iñárritu's critical acclaim. International markets, particularly in Latin America and Europe, are expected to respond strongly to the director's involvement.

As the Oct. 2 release approaches, "Digger" stands out in a crowded calendar as a rare big-budget auteur project. Its blend of comedy, spectacle and substance could resonate with audiences seeking substantial theatrical experiences.

The collaboration's 26-year journey from initial inspiration to screen underscores the patience required for ambitious cinema. Both Cruise and Iñárritu have described the project as worth the wait, promising a film that delivers on its epic ambitions through technical innovation and bold storytelling.

With the trailer now public, anticipation builds for what could be one of the year's most talked-about releases. "Digger" aims not only to entertain but to provoke thought on power, consequence and humanity's capacity for redemption in the face of self-made disasters.