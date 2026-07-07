LONDON — Christopher Nolan's long-awaited adaptation of "The Odyssey" premiered Monday in London, and the first wave of reactions from critics and journalists who attended the screening suggest the director's latest epic has lived up to the enormous anticipation surrounding it.

The film, which stars Matt Damon as the Greek hero Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as his wife Penelope, and Tom Holland as their son Telemachus, chronicles Odysseus' long and perilous journey home to Ithaca following the Trojan War. Notably, "The Odyssey" is the first feature film ever shot entirely using IMAX cameras, and Universal Pictures screened the movie for critics in IMAX theaters where available, underscoring the technical ambitions behind the project.

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Unlike some of the studio's previous marketing approaches, Universal opted not to hold dedicated early "word of mouth" screenings exclusively for social media influencers ahead of the film's release. Instead, professional journalists and other attendees who saw the movie at its London premiere and subsequent press screenings were included in the first wave of public reactions, alongside a smaller number of influencers who participated in press junkets tied to the film.

Reaction from outlets that attended the screening was overwhelmingly positive. Time Out described the film as an impressive achievement bolstered by strong performances across its ensemble cast, singling out actress Samantha Morton's work as especially memorable, and noting that the film balances intense drama with a few moments of levity. The outlet praised the emotional weight of certain sequences, including one involving the Cyclops, and encouraged audiences to see the film more than once.

IndieWire offered a somewhat more measured take, describing the film as a natural follow-up to Nolan's previous project, "Oppenheimer," while noting that its IMAX scale is immense even if some elements of the storytelling occasionally feel less refined than Nolan's strongest work. The outlet nonetheless indicated that the film's final act ultimately rewards viewers for the journey.

Variety was more emphatic in its praise, calling the film an astonishing achievement and a triumphant, spectacular epic. The outlet highlighted standout performances from Holland, Damon, Hathaway, John Leguizamo, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong'o, describing several as among the best of their respective careers, and praised the film's battle sequences, particularly those depicting the fall of Troy, as breathtaking.

The Independent called the film Nolan's biggest to date, noting that it features significantly more large-scale set pieces than any of his previous projects and praising the film's visual ambition. The outlet singled out Holland's performance as Telemachus as one of the best of his career, alongside praise for supporting turns from Himesh Patel and Morton, whom the review credited with stealing several scenes despite limited screen time.

The Hollywood Reporter's film editor, Aaron Couch, noted that after following Nolan's films in theaters since "Memento," "The Odyssey" marks the first time the director has included a fully realized horror sequence in one of his films, a detail that stood out to Couch as a notable departure from Nolan's prior work.

DigitalSpy described the film as staggering, citing its intense and spectacular set pieces alongside a powerful musical score, and noted that while some longtime fans of Homer's original poem might take issue with certain adaptation choices, the overall theatrical experience remains distinctly Nolan's own.

The film's scale reflects years of preparation. Nolan has described "The Odyssey" as a personal, long-gestating project, telling Variety in a May interview that the film needed to be the biggest he had ever made. In an earlier interview with Empire magazine, Nolan explained his interest in bringing a mythological story to the screen with the scale and credibility typically reserved for big-budget studio productions, saying he had grown up watching classic mythological films and had long wanted to revisit that kind of storytelling with the resources of a major IMAX production.

The film's ensemble cast extends well beyond its central trio, including Zendaya as the goddess Athena, Charlize Theron as the sorceress Calypso, Lupita Nyong'o in dual roles as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, and additional performances from Jon Bernthal, Corey Hawkins, Mia Goth, Elliot Page, James Remar and Bill Irwin, among others. Rapper and actor Travis Scott also appears in the film, a casting choice Nolan has said was intended to draw a thematic connection between rap and oral poetry as related art forms.

Production on the film took Nolan and his crew across multiple international locations, including Italy, Iceland, Greece, Morocco and Scotland, with additional filming completed at Universal's studio lot in California. Specific filming locations have included the coastal region of Al-Dakhla in Western Sahara, the historic Castle of Santa Caterina on the Sicilian island of Favignana, and the Moray Firth inlet along Scotland's northeastern coast.

"The Odyssey" is set for wide theatrical release July 17 in both the United States and the United Kingdom, with early preview screenings scheduled to begin the afternoon of July 16. The film will maintain exclusive access to IMAX screens for its first three weeks of release, according to reporting from Hollywood Life, and carries a running time of approximately 172 minutes. The production has been described in multiple reports as the most expensive film of Nolan's career, reflecting the scale of its international shoot and its status as the first feature ever captured entirely on IMAX film cameras.

The film marks Nolan's first release since 2023's "Oppenheimer," which won the Academy Award for best picture and earned Nolan his first Oscar for best director. With early reactions from London pointing toward a broadly enthusiastic critical reception, "The Odyssey" appears positioned to continue Nolan's recent run of both critical and commercial success as it heads toward its wide theatrical debut later this month.