LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith delivered one of the strongest endorsements of Shohei Ohtani's greatness yet, declaring the two-way superstar "the best player that's ever walked this earth" following Ohtani's dominant outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night.

Read more (VIDEO) Shohei Ohtani Makes History Again, Lowering ERA to 0.74 While Reaching Base 5 Times in Dodgers Win (VIDEO) Shohei Ohtani Makes History Again, Lowering ERA to 0.74 While Reaching Base 5 Times in Dodgers Win

Ohtani lowered his ERA to 0.74 with six scoreless innings on the mound while reaching base five times at the plate in the Dodgers' 7-0 victory. The performance marked another historic chapter in what is becoming one of the most remarkable individual seasons in Major League Baseball history.

Smith, who caught Ohtani's gem, did not hold back in his postgame praise. "He's the best player that's ever walked this earth," Smith said. "It's fun to see him each and every day going out there and competing, giving us six scoreless innings, getting on base a bunch. You don't do that all the time."

Ohtani's night was extraordinary by any measure. He struck out six and allowed just two hits while walking one. At the plate, he went 3-for-3 with two walks, raising his batting average above .300 for the first time since Opening Day. He became just the fifth player since 1900 to pitch at least six scoreless innings and reach base five or more times in the same game — and the only one who did not throw a complete-game shutout.

The two-way rule change implemented in 2022 has allowed Ohtani to remain in games as the designated hitter after pitching, unlocking possibilities that were previously impossible. Before the rule, pitchers essentially had to complete the game to have any realistic chance of reaching base five times.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts highlighted Ohtani's unique competitive drive. "I've noticed with Shohei, every run is a premium. He's literally trying to throw a shutout every time out there," Roberts said.

Ohtani's performance came against a Diamondbacks team that has struggled to find answers against him. He retired the first 11 batters he faced, extending a streak of 34 consecutive batters retired without a hit dating back to his previous start. Arizona's Gabriel Moreno ended the no-hit bid with a two-out double in the fourth, but the Diamondbacks could not capitalize on their limited opportunities.

The victory improved the Dodgers' strong start to the 2026 season. Ohtani's ability to impact games on both sides of the ball has provided Los Angeles with a significant advantage, allowing greater flexibility in lineup construction and bullpen management.

For Smith, catching Ohtani has been a privilege. The veteran backstop has witnessed Ohtani's work ethic, preparation and in-game execution up close. His praise reflects the respect Ohtani commands throughout the clubhouse and league.

Ohtani has adapted seamlessly to life with the Dodgers after signing a record contract before the 2024 season. His transition to the National League and the expectations of playing for a perennial contender have been seamless. He continues to evolve as both a pitcher and hitter, showing improved command and refined approaches at the plate.

The Japanese superstar's historic night adds to a growing list of remarkable achievements. Since joining the Dodgers, he has redefined what is possible for a two-way player. His combination of elite pitching velocity, disciplined hitting and baserunning instincts has few historical parallels.

Dodgers players and coaches continue to express awe at Ohtani's abilities. His dedication to recovery, preparation and continuous improvement sets a standard that influences teammates. Wednesday's performance may rank among his most complete showings, blending pitching dominance with consistent offensive production.

Arizona struggled to mount any sustained offense against Ohtani. The Diamondbacks managed just two hits and could not take advantage of their few scoring chances. The loss highlighted the challenge opposing teams face when confronting Ohtani at his peak.

As the season progresses, Ohtani's presence continues to draw sellout crowds and national attention. His games are must-watch events for fans eager to witness history. Wednesday's performance added another milestone to a career already filled with extraordinary accomplishments.

For the Dodgers, the victory strengthened their position in the National League West. With Ohtani leading the way, the team has shown the ability to win through multiple avenues — pitching excellence, timely hitting and defensive reliability.

Ohtani's recovery and workload management remain focal points. The Dodgers have been careful with his schedule, balancing starts on the mound with designated hitter appearances. His ability to deliver at an elite level on both sides when called upon has been a hallmark of his tenure in Los Angeles.

The two-way rule has proven transformative for Ohtani and the sport. Without it, his offensive contributions in games he starts would be severely limited. The change has unlocked new strategic possibilities, and Ohtani has maximized them.

Looking ahead, Ohtani will aim to build on this performance as the Dodgers pursue another deep postseason run. His dual impact makes him one of the most valuable players in baseball.

Wednesday's game will be remembered as another landmark moment in Ohtani's extraordinary career. In an era of specialized roles, he continues to redefine the limits of what one player can accomplish in a single night.

Smith's high praise captures the sentiment shared by many throughout the league. Ohtani's blend of talent, humility and work ethic has earned him respect across baseball. As he continues to produce at historic levels, the conversation around his place among the game's all-time greats grows louder.

The baseball world will keep watching as Ohtani pursues new milestones. Whether on the mound or at the plate, his presence elevates every game and reminds fans why they fell in love with the sport.